Tahvon Campbell: Forest Green Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion striker

Tahvon Campbell
Tahvon Campbell also previously had loan spells at Yeovil and Notts County

West Bromwich Albion striker Tahvon Campbell has signed for Forest Green Rovers on a one-year contract.

The 21-year-old played 14 League Two games in 2017-18 after joining Rovers on loan in January.

"It's good for us because it's probably last-chance-saloon for Tav," boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He had loans that did not work out. He felt at home [with us] and we've given him an opportunity to kick on and save his league career. I'm sure he will."

Cooper added: "We've given him a deal where he has got to really prove himself. He's got to come back really fit and be a really good professional.

"Tav showed us on numerous occasions - off the bench - that he was a real handful and has got something about him."

