Tahvon Campbell: Forest Green Rovers sign West Bromwich Albion striker
- From the section Transfers
West Bromwich Albion striker Tahvon Campbell has signed for Forest Green Rovers on a one-year contract.
The 21-year-old played 14 League Two games in 2017-18 after joining Rovers on loan in January.
"It's good for us because it's probably last-chance-saloon for Tav," boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
"He had loans that did not work out. He felt at home [with us] and we've given him an opportunity to kick on and save his league career. I'm sure he will."
Cooper added: "We've given him a deal where he has got to really prove himself. He's got to come back really fit and be a really good professional.
"Tav showed us on numerous occasions - off the bench - that he was a real handful and has got something about him."
