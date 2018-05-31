Football gossip: Zidane, Pochettino, Klopp, Bale, Blanc

Zidane leaves Real

Real Madrid could turn to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino - who only signed a new five-year deal with the Lilywhites last week - to replace the departing Zinedine Zidane. (Daily Mirror)

But Real are also keen on Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, who guided the Reds to the Champions League final. (Sun)

Pochettino's new contract at Spurs does not include a release clause and chairman Daniel Levy is certain to fight hard to keep him in north London. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United's hopes of signing Gareth Bale, 28, look set to end, with the Wales international expected to stay with Real following Zidane's exit. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will attempt to persuade Zidane to become their new manager. (Sun)

Which England players have succeeded as managers? Ex-England players and their managerial careers

Transfer news

The Blues may also target former France and Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea say they will not meet the £7m release clause in Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri's contract. (Guardian)

Blues owner Roman Abramovich would want his £1.17bn back if he decides to sell Chelsea. (Times)

Chelsea have ended contract talks with Thibaut Courtois and are likely to sell the 26-year-old Belgium international. The Blues are considering the pursuit of Roma's Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson, 25. (Sky Sports)

Juventus have asked Chelsea if they want Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, as part of the Italian club's bid to re-sign Spain international forward Alvaro Morata, 25. (London Evening Standard)

New Arsenal coach Unai Emery wants to bring in 17-year-old midfielder Yacine Adli from his former club Paris St-Germain. The France Under-18 international has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle have been linked with 26-year-old Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari, who spent last season on loan at Sampdoria. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, 54, is close to joining former club Sporting as goalkeeping coach. (Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness)

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp believes his nephew, Frank Lampard, should sign his ex-Chelsea skipper John Terry, 37, for Derby. (Talksport)

Manchester United are looking to hire a first-team scout in France as the club continues its revamp of the scouting network. (Manchester Evening News)

Plans have been submitted for a major new Liverpool link road aimed at providing access to Everton's proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. (Liverpool Echo)

Uruguayan businessman Juan Satori is set to become a minority shareholder at League One Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)