Football gossip: Arnautovic, Lewandowski, Fekir, Cillessen, Jorginho, Adli, Kluivert

Manchester United are interested in signing West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic - the Hammers want £50m for the 28-year-old Austrian. (Sky Sports)

But West Ham say they do not want to sell the forward this summer. (Evening Standard)

United manager Jose Mourinho was spotted at Wednesday's friendly between Austria and Russia, which featured Arnautovic. (Vivaro News)

Chelsea are eyeing 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski after he announced he wants to leave Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Liverpool have made an offer of 60m euros (£52.68m) to Lyon for their 24-year-old French forward Nabil Fekir. (Le Parisien)

And the Reds have Barcelona's 29-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen on their shortlist. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 26, is set to join Manchester City from Napoli for 50m euros (£43.9m) having agreed a five-year deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

France coach Didier Deschamps has advised forward Antoine Griezmann, 27, to remain at Atletico Madrid instead of joining Barcelona. (RMC Sport- in French)

Arsenal are set to sign 17-year-old French midfielder Yacine Adli from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo is interested in purchasing Spanish club Real Valladolid for 30m euros. (O Globo - in Portuguese)

Everton could revive their interest in Crystal Palace's Dutch defender Patrick Van Aanholt, 27. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, the Toffees face competition from Monaco for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. The 26-year-old Portuguese player almost joined West Ham last season. (Talksport)

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Stoke City's 28-year-old Welsh midfielder Joe Allen. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Fulham might have to pay close to £20m to sign Newcastle's Serb striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The 23-year-old was on loan at Craven Cottage last season and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League. (Evening Standard)

Justin Kluivert - son of former Netherlands striker Patrick - might stay at Ajax despite speculation about him moving away from the Eredivisie club. The 19-year-old Dutch winger has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (Fox Sports - in Dutch)

Kluivert has agreed terms with Roma, but they have yet to agree a fee with their Dutch counterparts for the Netherlands international. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian)

Defender Michael Dawson, 34, has agreed to return to Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal after his Hull contract expires. (Daily Mail)

Southampton and Aston Villa are interested in German defender Tobias Pachonik. The 23-year-old is a free agent as he has yet to sign a new deal with Italian Serie B side Carpi FC. (Turkish Football)