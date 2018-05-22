Football gossip: De Ligt, Conte, Martial, Emery, Morata, Welbeck, Ramsey

From the section

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is considering a move for 18-year-old Ajax and Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt. (Guardian)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is considering taking a break from football if he is sacked by the club. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for French forward Anthony Martial, 22, but are keen not to sell him to a rival team in England. (Mail)

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Unai Emery will have little say on transfers when he is appointed as Arsenal's next manager. (Mirror)

Emery intends to make midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, central to his plans at the Gunners despite the Welshman being linked with a move away. (Sky Sports)

Assistant coach Mikel Arteta is set for a new deal at Manchester City after missing out on the Arsenal job. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are plotting a move for Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Mail)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are all interested in 17-year-old German Hamburg defender Josha Vagnoman. (ESPN)

Arsenal and England striker Danny Welbeck, 27, is being tracked by Turkish side Besiktas. (Fotospor via TalkSport)

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has held talks with the Napoli president about replacing current boss Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Sports)

Swansea have held talks with Ostersunds FK manager Graham Potter regarding their vacant managerial post. (Mail)

New York City manager and former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira has denied reports he is set to join Nice as manager. (Goal)

Brighton are closing on Paris St-Germain's Malian defender Moussa Sissako, 17. (RMC- via Mirror)