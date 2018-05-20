Football gossip: Hazard, Fellaini, Alderweireld, Toure, Wilshere, Talisca

Manchester City are plotting a £100m deal for Chelsea's Eden Hazard after Pep Guardiola made the Belgian forward, 27, his top transfer target. (Star)

Italian club AC Milan have offered Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, a three-year contract with the Belgian available on a free transfer this summer. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, is one of United's summer transfer targets. (Mirror)

West Ham are confident of appointing Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager this week - which would bolster their chances of signing midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, who has left Manchester City. (Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is set to leave Chelsea in the next 48 hours - with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique being lined up to replace him. (Express)

Midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, is ready to sign the three-year contract he's been offered to stay with Arsenal, despite big offers from Everton and Wolves. (Mirror)

Manchester United have secured a preliminary agreement with Brazilian midfielder Talisca, 24, who has been on loan at Besiktas from Benfica. (Star)

Former Paris St-Germain coach Unai Emery has emerged as a shock last-minute candidate to take over as the new Arsenal manager. (Mail)

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, has warned he could quit Chelsea unless they spend "like Manchester United and City" this summer. (Sun)

Napoli claim talks with their manager Maurizio Sarri have broken down amid interest from Chelsea. (Mirror)

Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla, 33, has been offered the chance to spend pre-season with his former club Villarreal with his Arsenal contract due to expire. (Evening Standard)

AC Milan's Spanish midfielder Suso, 24, would welcome a return to Liverpool - but not in the immediate future. (Liverpool Echo)

Partick Thistle defender Niall Keown, 23, is to switch allegiance from the Republic to Northern Ireland - and boss Michael O'Neill wants to recruit Rangers' on-loan QPR midfielder Sean Goss, 22, next. (Daily Record)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has deleted his Instagram account over abuse he has received following the Red Devils' FA Cup final loss. (Sun)