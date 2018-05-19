Football gossip: Vardy, Wilshere, Rakitic, Fekir, Can, Fellaini

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is planning a shock move for Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, 31. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal's out-of-contract English midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, could be in line for a move to Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe)

Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is close to completion as Jurgen Klopp eyes a £60m deal for Lyon's French forward, 24. (Sunday Mirror)

The proposed move of German midfielder Emre Can, 24, from Liverpool to Juventus has been "confirmed". (Sunday Express)

Who rated best in the FA Cup final? How you rated the players in Chelsea's Cup final win over Manchester United

Marouane Fellaini's Manchester United career looks over after he moved out of his Cheshire house - but Besiktas, Marseille and Monaco are interested in the Belgium midfielder, 30. (Sunday People)

Besiktas are set to make an ambitious move to sign Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, 21, on loan. (Daily Record)

Welsh defender James Collins, 34, was released by West Ham via email after 11 years' service to the club over two spells. (Sunday Mirror)

Thierry Henry will get the chance to pitch for the Arsenal manager's role on Monday, as Mikel Arteta considers a verbal offer. (Mail on Sunday)

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has held positive discussions with Tottenham over his future, with Chelsea resigned to not being able to lure him to Stamford Bridge. (Sunday Telegraph)

Russian Premier League side Zenit St Petersburg are monitoring manager Rafael Benitez's situation at Newcastle United. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Legend Buffon ends 17-year Juventus career with win 40-year-old Italian great sees Juventus career end with win over Verona

Everton hope to name former Watford boss Marco Silva as their new manager early next week. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims striker Romelu Lukaku told him he was not fit enough to start the FA Cup final defeat by Chelsea. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have cancelled a planned pre-season friendly with Borussia Monchengladbach after the Reds took exception to the German club's pursuit of English striker Rhian Brewster, 18. (Liverpool Echo)

More than 2,000 Real Madrid fans have returned their tickets to next Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool. (Independent)