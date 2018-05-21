Stephen Thompson v Darren Till: BBC to broadcast UFC fight live for first time

Darren Till has won four and drawn one of his five UFC Fight Night contests

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will broadcast live commentary of a UFC event for the first time when world number one welterweight Stephen Thompson takes on Briton Darren Till.

The UFC Fight Night show, starting at 18:00 BST on 27 May, will cover the main card from Liverpool's Echo Arena.

UFC Connected host Layla Anna-Lee will also bring you news from backstage.

Tickets for the fight between the American and Liverpudlian world number eight Till sold out within an hour.

The programme will be hosted by OJ Borg and Nick Peet, with commentator Malcolm Martin and former UFC fighter and fan favourite Brad Pickett also part of the coverage.

David Shaw, a senior vice president for UFC, said: "The appeal of UFC continues to reach new heights in the UK and it's fitting that this broadcast will cover such a historic and highly anticipated event in Liverpool."

Ben Gallop, head of BBC radio and digital sport, said: "Broadcasting a UFC event live on BBC 5 live sports extra is a landmark moment for us.

"The growing popularity of UFC in the UK, particularly amongst younger audiences, makes it the ideal sport for us to broadcast live, offering comprehensive coverage to our millions of listeners.

"Our coverage on BBC 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website will ensure fans won't miss a moment of the action in Liverpool."