Royal Wedding: Sports stars Serena Williams & David Beckham among guests

Victoria and David Beckham and Jonny Wilkinson arrive at Windsor Castle for the Royal Wedding

Saturday marks a huge day in the sporting calendar with the FA Cup and Scottish Cup finals taking place.

But some of the world's most recognisable sports stars were attending another big occasion - the Royal Wedding.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is also president of the Football Association, had to swap Wembley for Windsor to perform best man duties for his brother Prince Harry, whose wedding to Meghan Markle was taking place.

The widow of former Manchester United and Chelsea player Ray Wilkins will present the trophy to the winners at Wembley instead.

Tennis star Serena Williams, who has recently returned to the tour after the birth of her first child, smiles along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian

Former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham, who also attended the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, arrives with his wife, Victoria

Former England rugby union international and World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson was among guests to be invited to the service at St George's Chapel within Windsor Castle

England and Northampton Saints rugby union player James Haskell arrives at St George's Chapel with his partner Chloe Madeley

Former England rugby union player Mike Tindall shares a joke with his pregnant wife Zara, who is the Queen's granddaughter and London 2012 equestrian medallist

BBC News: Coverage of Royal Wedding