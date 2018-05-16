Football gossip: Arteta, Pochettino, Heaton, Iniesta, Seri, Vieira, Alderweireld, Maguire

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is very close to becoming the club's new manager, taking over from Arsene Wenger. Talks between the Gunners and the 36-year-old Spaniard have progressed well. (Independent)

Ex-Gunners captain Patrick Vieira, 41, says he has been left disappointed at the club's "token gesture" after being contacted about the vacant managerial position. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to reject advances from rivals Chelsea as he is happy at the club. (Star)

Can you name England's 2014 World Cup squad? You have three minutes...

West Ham want to sign Burnley's 32-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton after a disappointing season on loan from Manchester City for fellow Englishman Joe Hart, 31. (Sun)

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 34, has confirmed a move to Manchester City was never a possibility despite being contacted by manager Pep Guardiola, who was his former boss at Barcelona. (Radio Marca - in Spanish)

Arsenal have held talks with 26-year-old Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who is valued at £40m by the Ligue 1 club. However, Premier League rivals Chelsea are favourites to sign the Ivory Coast international. (Mirror)

Manchester United are confident of signing 29-year-old Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and are willing to spend more than £40m on the Belgium international. (Evening Standard)

However, United face opposition from Tottenham, Bournemouth and Atletico Madrid for Celtic's Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 20. (Sun)

Inter Milan will bid for Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan if they qualify for the Champions League. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Leicester defender Harry Maguire, 25, will have his future decided after the World Cup with a number of top Premier League clubs interested in the England international. (Mirror)

Newcastle will make on loan Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, their first summer signing from Sparta Prague. (Sun)

Everton will have to pay £6m if they are to sack manager Sam Allardyce. Ex-Watford boss Marco Silva is favourite to take over at Goodison Park. (Express)

Liverpool are to sign midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies, 20, on a free transfer after the Englishman was not awarded a new contract at Chelsea.(ESPN)

Manchester United are in talks to sign English left-back Matthew Bondswell from Nottingham Forest. The 16-year-old has been offered a professional contract at the City Ground but is yet to sign the deal. (Mail)

Rangers are lining up a move for Brighton's English centre-half Connor Goldson, 25, as new manager Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his defence at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

However, Rangers have not made a bid for 33-year-old Fenerbahce and Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel, who is a former Liverpool team-mate of Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Championship side QPR will name ex-England boss Steve McClaren as their new manager to replace Ian Holloway, who was sacked last week. (Sky Sports)

League One champions Wigan want to turn 23-year-old Leicester left-back Callum Elder's loan into a permanent deal. The Australian has one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium. (Mail)

