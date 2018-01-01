BBC Sport app privacy notice

To give you the best BBC Sport App experience, some details like your notifications and Follows may be stored on your device or securely on BBC servers.

The app also uses technologies similar to performance cookies. The BBC uses these for internal purposes to analyse and improve the app. You can change your settings for this on your device.

Your Follows

If you have set up a My Sport page, when you Follow a new topic, the action gets stored on your device and sent to BBC servers to allow us to provide that service to you. You can remove Follows by editing My Sport and deselecting the topics.

To remove everything from your Follows:

Deselect all the topics individually.

Your Notifications

When you subscribe to a new notification, the action gets stored on your device and sent to BBC servers to allow us to provide that service to you. You can remove individual notifications by tapping the toggles to the off position in notification settings.

To remove everything from your notifications:

On Android and Amazon Fire, you can do this in the general Settings on your device. Choose Applications, Application manager or Installed Apps, scroll down to BBC iPlayer and tap Clear data or Clear Cache.

On iOS, you'll need to uninstall and reinstall the app.

Analytics

The app uses performance cookies and similar technologies for internal purposes to help us give you a better experience in line with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy: http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy

You can switch this off using the send app statistics toggle on the BBC Sport app's Settings screen.

Other information stored on your device

To give you the best BBC Sport app experience, the following information may be stored on your device only:

The start-up screen you have chosen (if different to the default home screen)

The last page you viewed

Your chosen alert sound

Whether you have muted any notifications

This information will be deleted if you uninstall the BBC Sport App.

On Android and Amazon Fire devices, you can also delete this data in the general Settings on your device. Choose Applications, Application manager or Installed Apps, scroll down to BBC Sport and tap Clear data or Clear Cache

This data will not be stored on BBC servers.

What happens if you delete the app?

By uninstalling the app, all BBC Sport app data stored on your device will be removed.

BBC Privacy & Cookies Policy

The BBC will keep your information secure and not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy, available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/