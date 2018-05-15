Jennie Price to leave Sport England chief executive role after 11 years

Price led the team responsible for the This Girl Can Campaign to help women and girls get active

Jennie Price will leave her role as chief executive of Sport England at the end of October after 11 years in post.

Since 2007, when she began her tenure and London won the bid to host the 2012 Olympics, the number of people regularly taking part in sport has gone up by 1.6 million.

Price also led the team responsible for the This Girl Can campaign to help women and girls get active.

Sport England has appointed a specialist firm to find a replacement.

Price was awarded a CBE in 2017 for services to sport.

"Sport and physical activity is a powerful force for good," she said.

"I am proud to have worked on opening it up to a wider group of people, especially women and girls through This Girl Can."

Nick Bitel, chair of Sport England, said: "She will leave the organisation with a firmly established strategy and a strong leadership team in place to continue its delivery."