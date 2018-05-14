Football gossip: Neymar, Silva, Zaha, Carvalhal, Arteta, Mahrez

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar says he is "tired" of speculation surrounding his future. The 26-year-old Brazilian wants to wait until after the World Cup to discuss any potential transfers, with Real Madrid,Manchester United and former club Barcelona interested. (Express)

Everton and West Ham are both pursuing former Hull and Watford boss Marco Silva. (Mirror)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, says he has no intention of leaving Crystal Palace this summer. (Express)

Swansea's owners have asked Carlos Carvalhal if he is prepared to manage them in the Championship. (Independent)

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri will look to bring Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, with him if he is made Chelsea boss this summer. (Tuttosport via Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants the best for coach Mikel Arteta amid mounting speculation the 36-year old Spaniard is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss. (Metro)

City have renewed their interest in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez. The two clubs have remained in contact after a proposed deal for the 27-year-old Algerian fell through in January. (Leicester Mercury)

Arsenal are targeting Napoli's Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The Italian club want £53m for the 26-year-old. (Express)

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 29, will hold talks with Newcastle United in the coming days after completing his loan spell from Sparta Prague. (Chronicle Live)

Newly promoted Wolves want to take Manchester United's 23-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelof on loan as they prepare for life in the Premier League. (Sun)

Leicester manager Claude Puel has said he will honour his contract with the club, amid rumours he is wanted by French side Saint-Etienne.(Leicester Mercury)

David Wagner has refused to give any assurances over his future as Huddersfield manager, even though chairman Dean Hoyle said the German would be staying at the club. (Mirror)

Wagner said he was looking forward to "a proper party" after the final game of the Premier League season. (Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

AC Milan fans refused to take 19-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's shirt at the end of Saturday's match against Atalanta. (Calciomercato via La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Stoke player Dominic Matteo believes the Potters should have sacked manager Mark Hughes earlier in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Inside Futbol)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady is facing pressure to drop her newspaper column after writing that "malcontents and keyboard warriors" had undermined the Hammers' efforts to make improvements to London Stadium. (Guardian)

