Football gossip: Emery, Allegri, Jorginho, Neymar, Rooney, Morata, Brewster

Manchester United are lining up a move for Paris St-Germain forward Neymar with the Old Trafford club set to battle Real Madrid for the 26-year-old Brazilian's signature. (Sunday Mirror)

Unai Emery, who will be leaving Paris St-Germain at the end of the season, has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager. (Sunday Express)

However, West Ham are also interested in Emery as an option to replace David Moyes. Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and former Watford boss Marco Silva are also on the Hammers' shortlist. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has also been linked strongly with the Arsenal role, wants a £200m transfer kitty if he is to become the new boss. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are looking at signing Italian Napoli midfielder Jorginho, 26, and Leicester's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, for around £110m. (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus want to re-sign Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25, this summer with Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic set to leave the Italian club. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are considering reporting Borussia Monchengladbach for an illegal approach to England Under-17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster, 18. (Sunday Telegraph)

Everton have invited 32-year-old forward Wayne Rooney's representatives for talks over the former England captain's future. (Mail on Sunday)

The Toffees are set for a club overhaul, with manager Sam Allardyce expected to leave and be paid up on the remaining year of his contract. (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, is close to a £50m move to Manchester City. The Ivorian previously played for Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 28, wants Manchester United to make Sunday's final Premier League game a "beautiful day" for retiring English midfielder Michael Carrick, 36. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are planning further contract talks with French midfielder Yohan Cabaye in an attempt to keep the 32-year-old at Selhurst Park beyond this summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Spanishkeeper David de Gea, 27, thinks he has had the best season of his career. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool will pay around £52.75m for Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 23, after his side RB Leipzig qualified for the Europa League. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton are considering a move for English 19-year-old Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang who started his career with Liverpool's academy. (ESPN)

Juventus are set to confirm the signing of Liverpool's Germanmidfielder Emre Can, 24, after the Champions League final. (Talksport)

Fears over 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard's future have contributed to Chelsea's decision to look to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season, (Sunday Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he hopes Slovenian 25-year-old Jan Oblak, who he describes as "one of the world's best goalkeepers", stays with the club next season. (ESPN)

