Football gossip: Rooney, Salah, Toure, Jorginho, Aguero, Lascelles

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he will not be leaving Anfield this summer. The Egyptian, 25, had been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Former England striker Wayne Rooney's move to MLS side DC United from Everton is "50-50". (Washington Post)

Rooney, 32, will snub the move to the United States if manager Sam Allardyce leaves the Toffees. (Mirror)

Why can't Rooney shake under-achiever tag? Everton forward should reflect on magnificent career - McNulty

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 34, will turn down lucrative offers from China and the Middle East to continue playing for less money in the Premier League when he leaves Manchester City this summer. (Mail)

Manchester City are leading the chase for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. The 26-year-old Italy international is also a target for the Premier League's other top six sides. (Times - subscription required)

Everton are lining up a £25m move for Newcastle's English defender and captain Jamaal Lascelles, 24. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid want to re-sign former striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City. The 29-year-old Argentine left Madrid in 2011. (Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up whether to include 19-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, 17, in his provisional 35-man World Cup squad. (Telegraph)

Juventus are set to offer Chelsea £15m to take Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, 25, on loan. (Express)

Liverpool are targeting Bordeaux's Brazilian winger Malcom, 21. (Mail)

Newly promoted Wolves have made AC Milan's Portuguese striker Andre Silva their main summer target. The 22-year-old is said to be worth £33m. (Sun)

Wolves are also considering a £30m bid for Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 30, with the Portugal international also wanted by Napoli. (Diario de Noticias, via Birmingham Mail)

Sevilla are keen on former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini. (Marca)

Swansea are likely to appoint a younger manager to replace Carlos Carvalhal, in the mould of previous managers Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martinez. (Telegraph)

Burnley's Martin Hodge has been tipped to succeed Tony Henry as West Ham's head of recruitment. (Mail)

Brighton goalkeeper Tim Krul is set for talks about his future with the Seagulls. The 30-year-old Dutchman is out of contract next month. (Argus)

Cardiff look likely to sign Newcastle's England youth goalkeeper Paul Woolston after the 19-year-old impressed while on trial. Woolston will be released by the Magpies this summer. (Sun)

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has revealed he and England team-mate Wayne Rooney were so bored during downtime at the 2010 World Cup that they watched Rooney's wedding DVD. (ESPN)

Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane's dance moves at their title-winning party worried manager Pep Guardiola, who said he was "scared" of the 22-year-old's level. (Manchester Evening News)

City goalkeeper Ederson has earned a Guinness world record for the longest drop-kick in football with an effort of 75.35m. (FourFourTwo)

Retiring Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says former boss Sir Alex Ferguson would only play him if it was raining. (ESPN)

Back pages