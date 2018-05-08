BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager gives seven-year-old fan his tie
Wenger gives young Arsenal fan his tie
Seven-year-old Arsenal fan Luca was given Arsene Wenger's club tie after the manager's final home game in charge at the Emirates Stadium.
Wenger embarked on a lap of honour after Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley, and spotted Luca's sign.
Luca told BBC Radio 5 live that he’s “really excited” that he got the tie.
