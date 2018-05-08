BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager gives seven-year-old fan his tie

Wenger gives young Arsenal fan his tie

  • From the section Sport

Seven-year-old Arsenal fan Luca was given Arsene Wenger's club tie after the manager's final home game in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger embarked on a lap of honour after Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley, and spotted Luca's sign.

Luca told BBC Radio 5 live that he’s “really excited” that he got the tie.

Top videos

Video

Wenger gives young Arsenal fan his tie

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Video

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Video

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Video

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Video

England to bring in attack coach - Jones

Video

World Cup countdown: Maradona's great goal v Belgium from Mexico '86

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired