World sport: Photos we liked this week

Melbourne, Australia, 2 May: Melbourne Rebels players compete for the ball in training. The Australian rugby union team are currently in second place in Super Rugby. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Nice, France, 2 May: Boats racing in the UltiMed sailing race depart from Nice. Featuring elite skippers and the biggest sailing boats in the world, the race took place across the Mediterranean and was eventually won by the crew of Sodebo Ultim. (Valery Hache / AFP / Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain, 1 May: Marcelo throws his child into the air to celebrate Real Madrid's victory against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Real will attempt to win the European Cup for a record 13th time when they take on Liverpool in Kiev on 26 May. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Brands Hatch, England, 6 May: Jack Manchester driving his Akka ASP Team Mercedes GT3 spins off into the gravel at Dingle Dell Corner during the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup. He eventually finished 15th. (Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

Barnsley, England, 4 May: Cyclists competing in the second stage of the men's Tour de Yorkshire ascend Blacker Hill. The idea for the race arose as a legacy event following the success of the visit of the Tour de France in 2014 and it is now part of the UCI Europe Tour (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

Charlotte, United States, 2 May: Tiger Woods watches on during the pro-am for the Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club. He eventually finished tied in 55th position. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Washington, United States, 5 May: Jakub Vrana of the Washington Capitals celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup play-offs at the Capital One Arena. The Washington Capitals now play Tampa Bay Lightning for a place in the Stanley Cup final. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Louisville, United States, 5 May: Justify ridden by jockey Mike Smith crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. After heavy rain saturated the dirt track, favourite Justify powered home by two and a half lengths to claim the $1.24m prize. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Madrid, Spain, 6 May: British number one Johanna Konta shows her emotions against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia in their first-round match of the Madrid Open. She went on to beat the 16th seed 6-3 7-5. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kansas City, United States, 4 May: Jorge Soler of the Kansas City Royals gets water dumped on him by team-mate Salvador Perez after starring in the Royals' win against Detroit Tigers at the Kauffman Stadium. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

