Football gossip: Willian, Martial, Mahrez, Bakayoko, Neymar, Rondon

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will insist on signing Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian, 29, if the Blues pursue an £80m deal for Red Devils and France striker Anthony Martial, 22. (Sunday Mirror)

Mourinho is set to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, in an £80m deal. (Sun on Sunday)

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is keen to join Arsenal. The 27-year-old Algerian recently withdrew a transfer request but still wants to leave. (Sunday Express)

Borussia Dortmund could abandon a move for Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko because the Blues want £53m for the 23-year-old France midfielder. (Sport 1, via Sun on Sunday)

Real Madrid are considering a bid for Paris St-Germain's former Barcelona forward Neymar, after being told the 26-year-old Brazilian would be happy to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. (Marca)

Cardiff are keen to sign West Brom striker Salomon Rondon if they win promotion. The Venezuelan has a relegation release clause set at £16.5m, but Cardiff are likely to offer £12m plus add-ons for the 28-year-old. (Mail)

Stoke boss Paul Lambert says if Wolves bid £35m for England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, it would only be enough to buy one of his gloves. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is a target for new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who wants to take the 20-year-old Englishman on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has told Paul Scholes and other members of England's 'golden generation' to follow Gerrard into management. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata says his debut season has been made incredibly difficult as a result of a mystery pain in his back. (Marca)

Former Manchester City player Mike Summerbee, part of the 1967-68 title-winning squad, believes Guardiola has "revolutionised football" in Britain. (Guardian)

