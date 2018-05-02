Football gossip: Sandro, Bailey, Puel, Fellaini, Rogic, Torres, Tevez, Benitez

Manchester United have prioritised signing Juventus' Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, 27, to replace England left-back Luke Shaw, 22, next season. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaican forward Leon Bailey, 20. (Goal)

Claude Puel is set to lose his job as Leicester manager unless he can finish the season strongly. (Talksport)

Major League Soccer side DC United are interested in Atletico Madrid's Spanish striker Fernando Torres, 34, or Boca Juniors' Argentina forward Carlos Tevez, 34. (Goal)

Jose Mourinho is ready to play Anthony Martial more as a central striker next season if the 22-year-old Frenchman stays at Manchester United. (Mail)

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 30, believes Manchester United made a mistake in not offering him a contract extension sooner, leaving the midfielder in a "strong position". (Sport Voetbal Magazine. via Sky Sports)

West Brom are to approach Brentford boss Dean Smith and Leicester assistant Michael Appleton as they step up search for new manager. (Mail)

Rafael Benitez wants written guarantees from Newcastle about his future transfer budget and powers as they try to tie him to a new contract. (Mirror)

Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, 24, does not expect a return to parent club Barcelona in the summer and says Watford want him to continue playing for them next season. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Chelsea want £10m for Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel, 25, who has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football. (Football.London)

Southampton's Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 24, says he is not thinking about his own future and is solely focused on helping the team avoid relegation from the Premier League this season. (Reuters)

Burnley are lining up a £6m move for Bristol City's English left-back Joe Bryan, 24. (Mirror)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he is unaware of Queens Park Rangers' interest in German centre-back Uwe Hunemeier, 32, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Brighton and Hove Independent)

