Football gossip: Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Anthony Martial, Andre Gray

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has accepted Rangers' offer to become their new manager. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to offer Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 25, a new deal worth £185,000 a week. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City will block any attempt by Arsenal to pursue assistant manager Mikel Arteta or New York City boss Patrick Vieira for their manager's job. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are among the teams planning to bid for Tottenham's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld. The 29-year-old also interests Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino sees 18-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt as a potential replacement for Alderweireld. Spurs may have to pay up to £45m for the Dutchman, who has interested Barcelona.(Sun on Sunday)

The Football Association agreed a deal in 2015 to give Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan a preferential option to buy Wembley should it ever decide to sell. (Sunday Telegraph)

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore says he is not thinking about taking the job on a full-time basis. Moore has taken eight points from his four games in charge of the Premier League's bottom club. (Express and Star)

Leicester City are lining up a move for Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez to replace Claude Puel. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 22, has opened talks with Italian champions Juventus over a summer move after growing frustrated at his lack of playing time at Old Trafford. (Calcio Mercato via Manchester Evening News)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, and Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, 27, will be among up to 12 players to leave Stoke City if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona have targeted 25-year-old Lazio's Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto as they look to replace 33-year-old Andres Iniesta. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Sun)

Watford manager Javi Gracia admits record signing Andre Gray, 26, might want to leave Vicarage Road this summer. The English striker has scored four times in 30 games in his debut season at the Hornets. (Watford Observer)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has questioned his future at Bramall Lane, unless an ongoing ownership battle is not quickly resolved. (Yorkshire Post)

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray has warned his old club will struggle in League One next season unless the ownership situation has been resolved. (Newcastle Chronicle)