Football gossip: Griezmann, Wenger, De Gea, Arteta, Lascelles, Benitez

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been offered the chance to become the highest-paid manager in the world with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League. (Mirror)

Wenger has been offered the job of general manager at Paris St-Germain. (Le10, via Talksport)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists goalkeeper David de Gea will not leave the club this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard is approaching the last year of his contract but United have the option of an additional year and are preparing a new contract. (Manchester Evening News)

France striker Antoine Griezmann, 27, says he is in talks with Atletico Madrid over his long-term future. He has been linked with Barcelona and Manchester United. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is determined to keep Mikel Arteta as part of his backroom staff despite the Spaniard being linked with a return to Arsenal. (Mirror)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez says defender Jamaal Lascelles is a major part of his future plans. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Benitez has opened contract talks with Newcastle through his representatives, and hopes for a quick resolution that would be "good for everybody". (Times)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is unsure about a summer move for 27-year-old French defender Eliaquim Mangala, who made only two appearances for the club after joining on loan from Manchester City. (Liverpool Echo)

Hull assistant manager Andy Crosby has dismissed reports Scottish goalkeeper Allan McGregor, 36, is in talks with former club Rangers. (Yorkshire Post)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he is facing a difficult decision over the future of English midfielder Steve Sidwell, 35, who has not featured this season following back and ankle operations. (Argus)

Hughton says midfielder Pascal Gross and defender Lewis Dunk, both of whom are 26, are not for sale. (Argus)

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with Chelsea, has a clause in his contract that means he can leave for £7m if the Italian club receive a formal approach before the end of May. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham have another month to finalise their fixture plans for next season as they prepare to start the new campaign with a run of away games. (London Evening Standard)

Aston Villa will present 31-year-old English striker Gabriel Agbonlahor with a special service award prior to Saturday's home game against Derby. (Express and Star)