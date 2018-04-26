Football gossip: Salah, Seri, Mourinho, Leno, Alderweireld

Tottenham are ready to sell Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama, and Mousa Dembele to raise £170m as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season. (Mail)

Jose Mourinho says he deserves the credit for bringing Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, 25, to Chelsea, not the blame for selling the Liverpool star to Roma in 2016. (ESPN)

Arsenal will rival Atletico Madrid and Napoli for Bayer Leverkusen's German international keeper Bernd Leno, 26, who is available for a fee of around £17.5m. (Bild via Sun)

West Ham have joined the race to land £3m Jonny Evans, 30, as Premier League sides prepare for West Brom's relegation. (Mirror)

Former England boss Sam Allardyce's failure to receive public support from Everton chief Farhad Moshiri has left his Goodison Park future in the balance. (Mail)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has told staff to press on with transfer plans including a move for Nice's £30m-rated Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26, despite uncertainty over Antonio Conte's future. (Mirror)

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, the favourite to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, wants £200m to revamp the Gunners squad next season. (Sun)

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is fighting to save his job as the club plans a big-money squad overhaul this summer. (Telegraph)

Brazil under-23 international Andreas Pereira will leave Manchester United this summer if he is not given reassurances about first-team chances. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea to signing of teenage Slovakian midfielder Martin Svidersky. The 15-year-old was also interesting Manchester City and West Ham. (Mail)