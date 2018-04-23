World sport: 10 photos we liked this week

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Stafel, Switzerland, 17 April: Competitors climb in front of the Matterhorn at the start of the 21st Glacier Patrol race in which highly experienced hiker-skiers trek for over 53km (33 miles) along the Haute Route along the Swiss-Italian border. (Valentin Flauraud/EPA)

Mainz, Germany, 16 April: Stewards remove rolls of toilet paper thrown by fans protesting at the use of the VAR system during the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Freiburg (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

London, United Kingdom, 22 April: David Weir of Great Britain comes down The Mall on his way to winning the men's VMLM wheelchair race during the London Marathon. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

La Serena, Chile, April 22: Brazil celebrate after winning the women's Copa America final against Colombia. Brazil won all seven of their games to triumph in the tournament for the seventh time in eight attempts. (Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images)

Kiev, Ukraine, April 17: A coach carries a child as they play football at FC Shakhtar Academy during a seminar for Ukrainian coaches and volunteers working with children who have mental and physical disabilities. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Innsbruck, Austria, April 20: The riders climb during the fifth stage from Rattenberg to Innsbruck during the Tour of the Alps. (Outreinhard Eisenbauer/AFP/Getty Images)

Adelaide, Australia, April 22: Jake Neade of Port Adelaide Power is tackled high by Rhys Stanley of the Geelong Cats during the round five AFL match. (Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Aix-en-Provence, France, 21 April: America's Sloane Stephens reacts during her singles match against Pauline Parmentier of France in their Fed Cup World Group semi-final, which was won by the US (Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA)

Oakland, USA, 21 April: Pitcher Sean Manaea's Oakland Athletics team-mates celebrate with him after he threw the MLB season's first no hitter, against the Boston Red Sox. (Kiel Maddox/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

Margaret River, Australia, 16 April: Bronte Macaulay of Australia cuts loose during the 2018 Margaret River Pro in Western Australia (Matt Dunbar/WSL/EPA)

