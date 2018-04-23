Football gossip: Nagelsmann, Wenger, Neymar, Kurzawa, Pogba, N'Zonzi

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has played down reports linking him with Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.(Sky Germany via Star)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club will not be one of the big spenders in the summer transfer market and will only "invest the basic to improve our squad". (Sun)

Former Brazil international Rivaldo has told compatriot Neymar, 26, that he has to leave Paris St-Germain if he wants to be the "best in the world". (GloboEsporte.com via Star)

Tottenham are confident manager Mauricio Pochettino will not walk out on the club, despite comments from the Argentine following the club's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester United. (Sun)

West Ham manager David Moyes does not think Arsene Wenger's successor as Arsenal boss will have the same problems as he did when he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United because "they were champs with older players - Arsenal are not". (Express)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi to enjoy a long career at Emirates Stadium after the 26-year-old received criticism. (Independent)

The Gunners are in danger of losing England Under-17 goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo because he has yet to sign a deal at the club. German side RB Leipzig and Scottish champions Celtic are both interested in the 16-year-old. (Mirror)

Spurs and Chelsea are tracking Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old left-back Layvin Kurzawa - and Manchester United are also keen on the Frenchman. (Mirror)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says his row with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez when they were in charge of Bolton and Liverpool respectively was because "I was winding up anyone I could". (Shields Gazette)

Benitez is to seek backing from club owner Mike Ashley before extending his stay at Newcastle after they retained their Premier League status for another season. (Guardian)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sent his best wishes to Arsenal midfielder and Egypt team-mate Mohamed Elneny, who he played alongside at Basel, after the 25-year-old was injured against West Ham on Sunday. (Metro)

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco says he has not asked his players for the secret to stopping Salah before their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday. (Liverpool Echo)

Brazilian great Ronaldinho has tipped Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or - if the 25-year-old pays attention to manager Jose Mourinho. (Canal Football Club via Goal)

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26, says he feels "different" as a Premier League winner. (Manchester Evening News)

Defender Luke Garbutt's Everton career appears to be over after the 24-year-old Englishman was told by manager Allardyce to find another club. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla and France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, 29, has apologised to the club's fans for partying after his side's 5-0 defeat by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. (Football Espana)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, says "there's obviously a reason why we're falling short in the semi-finals, or in the big games" after their defeat by Manchester United in the FA Cup last four. (Express)

Spurs boss Pochettino says he will consider fielding the club's youngsters in next season's FA Cup. (Mail)

Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 26, says "there is no need to stress" after the Reds let a two-goal lead slip at West Brom before their Champions League first leg against Roma on Tuesday. (Telegraph)