Football gossip: Pogba, Hart, Richarlison, Hazard, Bale, Wilshere

Paris St-Germain have made contact with agent Mino Raiola over a move for 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (ESPN)

The idea of France international Pogba returning to Juventus is a "mirage", according to the Italian club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta. (Mediaset, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Watford's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison ahead of Bayern Munich and PSG. (Mail)

West Ham are interested in signing on-loan goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, from Manchester City on a permanent basis. (Mirror)

Real Madrid's pursuit of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 27, this summer could depend on whether or not Wales international Gareth Bale leaves the club. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger hopes midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, will sign a new long-term contract at the club. (Goal)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is keen to sign the England international on a free transfer, with Wilshere's contract expiring in the summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Wenger also hopes to offer midfielder Santi Cazorla, 33, a new deal, but does not know whether the Spaniard will play again. (Telegraph)

Juventus would consider signing 25-year-old Spain forward Alvaro Morata from Chelsea, but only for a cut-price deal. (Sun)

Bordeaux's majority shareholder has said the club are likely to sell 21-year-old Brazilian forward Malcolm in the summer. (Sudouest, via Goal.com)

RB Leipzig want to sign on-loan forward Ademola Lookman, 20, from Everton on a permanent deal. (Daily Star)

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 22, says his ambition is to return to Manchester United and "make it" after his loan spell at Valencia ends. (South China Morning Post)

Brighton want to sign Strasbourg's 25-year-old Cameroon striker Stephane Bahoken. (Express)