Football gossip: Fred, Pogba, Mbappe, Thiago, Batshuayi

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk as a replacement for Paul Pogba. Manchester City are also interested in signing the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are interested in signing France international Pogba but president Florentino Perez will not sign the 25-year-old unless he lowers his wage demands and has a strong World Cup performance. (Express)

Manchester City have set their sights on bringing Paris St-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe, 19, and Bayern Munich's 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara to the Etihad this summer. (Sky Sports)

Norwich City's English midfielder James Maddison, 21, is wanted by several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City. (Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan at the club from Chelsea, permanently in the summer. Chelsea want in excess of £50m for the 24-year-old Belgian striker. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea want to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri for a fee of £35m, but the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international is expected to wait and see who is Blues boss next season. (Mirror)

Left-back Luke Shaw has yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester United. The 22-year-old will consider his options at the end of the season, after having a difficult relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. (ESPN)

Barcelona are lining up a £60m move for Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial, 22, with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, 17, also reportedly on their radar. (Mail)

Liverpool and Tottenham were among a host of Premier League sides to send scouts to watch Benfica's Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic in Sunday's top-of-the-table Primeira Liga clash with Porto. (Sun)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the shorter summer transfer window will be a "massive advantage" to Spurs' ability to make a fast start to the season. (ESPN)

Huddersfield will offer manager David Wagner a new, improved two-year deal. The 46-year-old has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund. (Sun via The Huddersfield Examiner)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is wanted by Leicester City, with the 22-year-old expected to leave Villa Park if the club fail to win promotion to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Southampton want to sign Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, 33, as a replacement for Fraser Forster, 30, who looks set to leave the Saints this summer. Celtic and Leeds are also reportedly interested in Republic of Ireland international Westwood. (Sun)

Fulham will offer head coach Slavisa Jokanovic a new deal but will wait until the end of the season to do so. (Evening Standard)

A Manchester United fan won £7,000 after betting that his side would win the Manchester derby 3-2 and that Chris Smalling would score the winner. (Manchester Evening News)