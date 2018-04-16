Commonwealth Games: 20 great photos from Gold Coast 2018

A selection of some of the best photographs taken during the Commonwealth Games.

Traditional Aboriginal dancers are seen performing a 'Welcome to Country' ceremony with athletes at Jezzine Barracks during an official welcome ceremony ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018 in Townsville, Australia.
4 April: Traditional Aboriginal dancers are seen performing a 'Welcome to Country' ceremony with athletes at Jezzine Barracks before the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Matt Savitz of Gibraltar competes during the men's 100m butterfly heats on day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
8 April: Gibraltar swimmer Matt Savitz glides through the water during the men's 100m butterfly heats
Chris Gregory of England serves against Dimitris Apostolou and Georgios Chrysostomou of Cyprus during the men's beach volleyball preliminary round
7 April: As the sun dips behind the clouds, beach volleyball player Chris Gregory of England lines up a serve against Cyprus
Nile Wilson of England competes in the men's parallel bars final on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
9 April: England's Nile Wilson claimed silver in the men's parallel bars final. Wilson would go on to secure a further three gold medals and a second silver on the Gold Coast
Zac Millar of New Zealand competes in a mixed doubles squash match against England on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios
10 April: Zac Millar of New Zealand stretches for the ball against England in a mixed doubles squash match on day six of the Games
Jamaica's Tajay Gayle competes in the men's long jump qualification during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast
10 April: Tajay Gayle of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualifying competition. He would go on to finish fourth in the final with a best leap of 8.12m
England's Hannah Martin competes in the clubs event of the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast on April 12, 2018
12 April: Rhythmic gymnastics is all about jaw-dropping routines using different apparatus: hoop, ribbons, clubs and a ball. England's Hannah Martin defies gravity with a stunning split leap in the individual all-around final
Lisa Aitken crashes into the wall during her women's squash doubles match with team-mate Alison Thomson of Scotland against Sarah-Jane Perry and Laura Massaro of England
11 April: Things can get pretty intense on the squash court. Scotland's Lisa Aitken takes a tumble as the women's doubles match with England gets competitive
Thomas Blumenfeld of Canada (red) and Jessie Lartey of Ghana (blue) compete in their men's light welter semi-final
13 April: Thomas Blumenfeld of Canada in red connects with a left hook against Ghana's Jessie Lartey in blue during the men's 69kg light welterweight semi-final. Blumenfeld won the contest 5-0 and eventually picked up a silver medal in the final - Nambia's Jonas Jonas claimed gold
Ali Jawad of England celebrates a lift in the men's lightweight final during the Para Powerlifting on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre
10 April: Para-powerlifting on day six and England's Ali Jawad celebrates winning bronze in the men's lightweight final
Declan Stacey of Australia competes in the men's 10m platform preliminary during diving on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games
14 April: The men's 10m platform preliminary and Declan Stacey of Australia is shown just after hitting the water
Harry Tanfield of England competes during the cycling time trial on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Currumbin Beachfront on April 10, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australi
10 April: Harry Tanfield of England races through Currumbin Beachfront on the Gold Coast on his way to silver in the time trial
A general view is seen during the lawn bowls on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Broadbeach Bowls Club
6 April: As dusk settles at Broadbeach Bowls Club, competitors are still out on the green for the lawn bowls
Tyrone Smith of Bermuda competes in the men's long jump qualification during the athletics on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium
10 April: Up, up and away... Tyrone Smith of Bermuda takes flight in the men's long jump qualification - he finished 10th in the final
England celebrate victory in the Netball Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.
15 April: Raw emotion from England's Red Roses as Helen Housby scores in the last second to give England a 52-51 victory over hosts Australia in the final
Cyprus' Marios Georgiou competes on the parallel bars during the men's individual all-around final in the artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast on April 7, 2018
7 April: Marios Georgiou helps Cyprus to eight medals in the gymnastics competition with his bronze in the men's individual all-around final
Wales Hollie Arnold competes in the athletics women's F46 javelin throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018.
9 April: Wales' Hollie Arnold sets a new world record on her final throw to clinch victory in the F46 javelin
Silver medallist Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland and gold medallist Skye Nicolson of Australia during the medal ceremony for the women's 57kg boxing final on day 10 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios
14 April: Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh, who was not happy with the decision, jokingly pretends to take Skye Nicolson's gold medal at the women's 57kg medal ceremony
Caeli McKay of Canada competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre
12 April: Ripples spread through the pool after Caeli McKay of Canada lands a dive in the 10m platform competition. McKay finished sixth overall in the competition
A general view of fireworks during the closing ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 15, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia
15 April: Fireworks draw the final curtain on the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Australia's Gold Coast now hands the baton over to Birmingham in England to host the 2022 event

