I used to make Aintree fences in my garden - Russell
Jockey Davy Russell, who won the Grand National on Tiger Roll, says he and his father "used to make our own Aintree fences around the garden".
This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Saturday 14 April, 2018.
