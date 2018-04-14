BBC Sport - Grand National: Davy Russell says he used to make Aintree fences in garden

I used to make Aintree fences in my garden - Russell

  • From the section Sport

Jockey Davy Russell, who won the Grand National on Tiger Roll, says he and his father "used to make our own Aintree fences around the garden".

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport on Saturday 14 April, 2018.

READ MORE: Tiger Roll wins dramatic Grand National in photo finish

RESULTS: Where did your horse finish?

