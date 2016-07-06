Sport on the BBC: Best of this week's TV & radio coverage

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's not an excuse that we're young' - England captain Kane

Find out the details of the major sports coverage on offer across BBC television, radio and online this week.

Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage - including text commentaries - while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.

All times BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport page on the website. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Monday, 28 May

Catch highlights of the PGA Championship from Wentworth on BBC Two and listen to Phil Tuffnel & Michael Vaughan discuss England's crushing defeat in the first Test against Pakistan.

04:30-05:00, Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix review, BBC Radio 5 live

12:00-16:00, Tennis - French Open, Cameron Norrie v Peter Gojowczyk, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:45-14:30, Golf - PGA Championship highlights, BBC Two

17:00-20:00, Tennis - French Open, Heather Watson v Ocean Dodin, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-21:00, Football - The Monday Night Club, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, Cricket - The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show, BBC Radio 5 live

22:00-22:30, Rugby union - Rugby Union Weekly: Premiership final preview, BBC Radio 5 live

23:45-00:35, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC One North West, North East & Cumbria, Yorkshire and Yorks & Lincs

Tuesday, 29 May

Watch live coverage of Wales' international friendly with Mexico in Pasadena on the BBC Sport website and listen to Radio 5 live sports extra commentary on the One-Day Cup as Surrey host Sussex.

02:00-04:00, MOTD Wales: Mexico v Wales, Connected TV and online (highlights at 12:30 and 22:40 on BBC One Wales)

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Surrey v Sussex, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-12:45, Rugby league - Super League Show, BBC Two (full repeat available from 17:00 on the Red Button)

19:30-20:30, 5 live Tennis - Latest from the French Open, BBC Radio 5 live

20:30-21:30, 5 live Rugby League - Challenge Cup quarter-final preview, BBC Radio 5 live

21:30-22:30, 5 live Boxing - Costello & Bunce: McDonnell v Inoue review, BBC Radio 5 live

Wednesday, 30 May

Listen to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra coverage of Derbyshire v Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup and BBC Radio 5 live's special programme celebrating the career of Irish horse trainer Aidan O'Brien.

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Derbyshire v Yorkshire, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-21:00, Football - England v Nigeria preview, international friendly, BBC Radio 5 live

21:00-22:00, 5 live Racing - Aidan O'Brien - The Horse Whisperer, BBC Radio 5 live

22:00-22:30, 5 live Golf - The Cut: PGA Championship review, BBC Radio 5 live

Thursday, 31 May

The British Para-Swimming International Meet returns to Sheffield and you can watch it on Connected TV and online, while Leicestershire host Lancashire in the One-Day Cup on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

10:55-19:00, Cricket - Leicestershire v Lancashire, One-Day Cup, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:50-19:15, Disability Sport - Para-Swimming International Meet, Connected TV and online

19:00-22:00, Athletics - Diamond League Athletics: Rome, BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 1 June

Test Match Special returns with live commentary on the opening day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Headingley, while the British Para-Swimming International Meet continues in Sheffield.

10:25-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, day one, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:00-14:00, The Friday Sports Panel, BBC Radio 5 live

16:50-19:35, Disability Sport - Para-swimming International Meet, Connected TV and online

Saturday, 2 June

Watch highlights from the Diamond League meet in Rome and commentary from Wembley as England take on Nigeria in an international friendly.

05:00-05:30, Boxing - 5 Live Sport, Mike Costello and Steve Bunce, discuss the latest news and big fight nights, BBC Radio 5 live

09:00- 11:00, The Danny Baker Show, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, day two, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

11:00-16:00, Tennis - Live from the French Open, BBC Radio 5 live

13:15-14:00, Athletics - Diamond League Rome highlights, BBC One (repeated 19:00-20:30 Red Button)

14:00-16:30, Rugby League - Challenge Cup quarter-final, BBC One

16:00-17:15, Horse Racing - 5 live Racing, the Epsom Derby, BBC Radio 5 live

17:15-19:15, Football - England v Nigeria, international friendly live from Wembley, BBC Radio 5 live

19:15-20:30, Football - 606, BBC Radio 5 live

Sunday, 3 June

Listen to Test Match Special as England take on Pakistan in the third day of the second Test, along with tennis from the French Open.

08:00-09:30, Athletics - Diamond League Rome highlights, Red Button

09:00-10:00, Sportsweek, BBC Radio 5 live

10:30-19:00, Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, day three, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

12:00-18:00, Tennis - French Open, BBC Radio 5 live

15:00-17:30, Rugby League - Challenge Cup quarter-final, BBC Two

18:00-19:30, Cricket - 6-Duck-6, BBC Radio 5 live

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.