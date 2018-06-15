Transfers - February-May 2018

Jamie Murphy has joined Rangers from Brighton, having signed on loan in January

Following the closure of the January transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents as long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.

The transfer window will officially reopen in the summer, although clubs can arrange to sign players before that point and the window remains open in some countries this month.

31 May

Reise Allasani [Dulwich Hamlet - Coventry] Undisclosed

Kristian Dennis [Chesterfield - Notts County] Undisclosed

Stephen Dooley [Coleraine - Rochdale] Free

Andy Kellett [Wigan - Notts County] Free

Carl Winchester [Cheltenham - Forest Green] Free

Will Wood [Southampton - Accrington] Free

Josh Wright [Southend - Bradford] Free

30 May

Jose Baxter [Everton - Oldham] Free

Regan Charles-Cook [Charlton - Gillingham] Free

Tom Crawford [Chester - Notts County] Undisclosed

Scott Cuthbert [Luton - Stevenage] Free

Michael Dawson [Hull - Nottingham Forest] Free

Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague - Newcastle United] Undisclosed

Kal Naismith [Portsmouth - Wigan] Free

Dean Parrett [AFC Wimbledon - Gillingham] Free

George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Free

Alex Whitmore [Chesterfield - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Alex Woodyard [Lincoln - Peterborough] Undisclosed

29 May

Jamal Campbell-Ryce [Carlisle - Stevenage] Free

Will Evans [Aldershot - Chesterfield] Free

Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Cheltenham] Free

Matt Preston [Swindon - Mansfield] Undisclosed

28 May

Fabinho [Monaco - Liverpool] £39m

27 May

Harry Pritchard [Maidenhead - Blackpool] Free

25 May

Florin Andone [Deportivo La Coruna - Brighton] Undisclosed

Bruno Andrade [Boreham Wood - Lincoln] Free

Noah Chesmain [Millwall - Colchester] Free

Mark O'Hara [Dundee - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Joe Riley [Manchester United - Bradford] Undisclosed

Conor Thomas [ATK - Cheltenham] Free

Bailey Vose [Brighton - Colchester] Undisclosed

Ben Wilmot [Stevenage - Watford] Undisclosed

24 May

Colin Daniel [Blackpool - Peterborough] Free

Ben Tozer [Newport - Cheltenham] Free

Curtis Weston [Barnet - Chesterfield] Free

David Perkins [Wigan - Rochdale] Free

23 May

Eddie Clarke [Tranmere - Fleetwood] Free

Louis Dennis [Bromley - Portsmouth] Free

James Finnerty [Aston Villa - Rochdale] Free

James Montgomery [Gateshead - Forest Green] Free

Leon Legge [Cambridge - Port Vale] Free

Connell Rawlinson [New Saints - Port Vale] Free

22 May

Leon Balogun [Mainz - Brighton] Free

Andy Cook [Tranmere Rovers - Walsall] Free

Shwan Jalal [Macclesfield - Chesterfield] Free

James Kellermann [Aldershot - St Mirren] Free

Ed Upson [MK Dons - Bristol Rovers] Free

Max Watters [Ashford United - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Sam Wedgbury [Wrexham - Chesterfield] Free

21 May

Louis John [Sutton - Cambridge] Free

Michael Nottingham [Salford - Blackpool] Free

Olufela Olomola [Southampton - Scunthorpe] Free

Andy Williams [Doncaster - Northampton] Free

18 May

Keanan Bennetts [Tottenham - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed

Ryan Broom [Bristol Rovers - Cheltenham] Free

Kharl Madianga [Lokomotiv GO - Dundee] Free

Jamie Murphy [Brighton - Rangers] Undisclosed

Cameron Norman [King's Lynn - Oxford] Free

17 May

Tom Anderson [Burnley - Doncaster] Free

Brendon Daniels [Alfreton - Port Vale] Free

Luke Joyce [Carlisle - Port Vale] Free

Ryan Ledson [Oxford - Preston] Undisclosed

Shaun Miller [Carlisle - Crewe] Free

Elton Ngwatala [Kidderminster - Dundee] Free

Andy Yiadom [Barnsley - Reading] Free

16 May

Rhys Bennett [Mansfield - Peterborough] Free

Olly Lee [Luton - Hearts] Free

Allan McGregor [Hull - Rangers] Free

Johnny Mullins [Luton - Cheltenham] Free

Luther Wildin [Nuneaton - Stevenage] Undisclosed

15 May

Sam Barratt [Maidenhead - Southend] Undisclosed

Aaron Chapman [Accrington - Peterborough] Free

Jake Mulraney [Inverness - Hearts] Free

14 May

Scott Arfield [Burnley - Rangers] Free

Scott Brown [Wycombe - Port Vale] Free

Pablo Maffeo [Manchester City - Stuttgart] Undisclosed

10 May

Paul Green [Oldham - Crewe] Free

Harry Pell [Cheltenham - Colchester] Undisclosed

Zain Westbrooke [Brentford - Coventry] Free

9 May

James Ball [Stockport - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Drey Wright [Colchester - St Johnstone] Free

7 May

Bobby Burns [Glenavon - Hearts] Undisclosed*

* Deal to go through on 9 June

5 May

Lewis Ferguson [Hamilton - Aberdeen] Compensation*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

4 May

Alex Addai [Merstham - Cheltenham] Undisclosed*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

20 April

Tobias Figueiredo [Sporting Lisbon - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

18 April

Uche Ikpeazu [Cambridge - Hearts] Free*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

16 April

Steven MacLean [St Johnstone - Hearts] Free*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

12 April

David Bates [Rangers - Hamburg] Free*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

29 March

Gustav Engvall [Bristol City - Gothenburg] Loan

27 March

Andrew Eleftheriou [Watford - Sandefjord] Loan

22 March

Nigel Reo-Coker [Unattached - MK Dons]

Lloyd Sam [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]

16 March

Tomas Egert [Unattached - Burton]

Jonas Lossl [Mainz - Huddersfield] Undisclosed*

* Deal to go through on 1 July

15 March

Gary McSheffrey [Unattached - Grimsby]

13 March

Michael Ledger [Sunderland - Notodden FK] Undisclosed

Paul Paton [Unattached - Plymouth]

10 March

Matthew Briggs [Unattached - Barnet]

9 March

Carl Baker [ATK - Coventry] Free

Andrew Fox [AFC Eskilstuna - Grimsby] Free

8 March

Kevin Luckassen [Unattached - Northampton]

3 March

Chinedu Obasi [Unattached - Bolton]

22 February

Jan Kirchhoff [Unattached -Bolton]

20 February

Joe Mason [Wolves - Colorado Rapids] Loan

Stuart Nelson [Unattached - Yeovil]

12 February

Ross Jenkins [Unattached - Hamilton]

Kenny van der Weg [Unattached - Hamilton]

10 February

Lasse Vibe [Brentford - Changchun Yatai] Undisclosed

8 February

Juan Fuentes [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]

Stefanos Kapino [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]

7 February

Patrice Evra [Unattached - West Ham]

6 February

Jonathan Benteke [Unattached - Oldham]

5 February

Ben Watson [Unattached - Nottingham Forest] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. In Europe, contracts typically run until 1 July and many transfers will not formally be completed until this date. We will only make note of a deal being completed on 1 July in cases where the season of either of the clubs involved in the transfer has not been completed.