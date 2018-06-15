Transfers - February-May 2018
Following the closure of the January transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents as long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.
The transfer window will officially reopen in the summer, although clubs can arrange to sign players before that point and the window remains open in some countries this month.
31 May
Reise Allasani [Dulwich Hamlet - Coventry] Undisclosed
Kristian Dennis [Chesterfield - Notts County] Undisclosed
Stephen Dooley [Coleraine - Rochdale] Free
Andy Kellett [Wigan - Notts County] Free
Carl Winchester [Cheltenham - Forest Green] Free
Will Wood [Southampton - Accrington] Free
Josh Wright [Southend - Bradford] Free
30 May
Jose Baxter [Everton - Oldham] Free
Regan Charles-Cook [Charlton - Gillingham] Free
Tom Crawford [Chester - Notts County] Undisclosed
Scott Cuthbert [Luton - Stevenage] Free
Michael Dawson [Hull - Nottingham Forest] Free
Martin Dubravka [Sparta Prague - Newcastle United] Undisclosed
Kal Naismith [Portsmouth - Wigan] Free
Dean Parrett [AFC Wimbledon - Gillingham] Free
George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Free
Alex Whitmore [Chesterfield - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Alex Woodyard [Lincoln - Peterborough] Undisclosed
29 May
Jamal Campbell-Ryce [Carlisle - Stevenage] Free
Will Evans [Aldershot - Chesterfield] Free
Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Cheltenham] Free
Matt Preston [Swindon - Mansfield] Undisclosed
28 May
Fabinho [Monaco - Liverpool] £39m
27 May
Harry Pritchard [Maidenhead - Blackpool] Free
25 May
Florin Andone [Deportivo La Coruna - Brighton] Undisclosed
Bruno Andrade [Boreham Wood - Lincoln] Free
Noah Chesmain [Millwall - Colchester] Free
Mark O'Hara [Dundee - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Joe Riley [Manchester United - Bradford] Undisclosed
Conor Thomas [ATK - Cheltenham] Free
Bailey Vose [Brighton - Colchester] Undisclosed
Ben Wilmot [Stevenage - Watford] Undisclosed
24 May
Colin Daniel [Blackpool - Peterborough] Free
Ben Tozer [Newport - Cheltenham] Free
Curtis Weston [Barnet - Chesterfield] Free
David Perkins [Wigan - Rochdale] Free
23 May
Eddie Clarke [Tranmere - Fleetwood] Free
Louis Dennis [Bromley - Portsmouth] Free
James Finnerty [Aston Villa - Rochdale] Free
James Montgomery [Gateshead - Forest Green] Free
Leon Legge [Cambridge - Port Vale] Free
Connell Rawlinson [New Saints - Port Vale] Free
22 May
Leon Balogun [Mainz - Brighton] Free
Andy Cook [Tranmere Rovers - Walsall] Free
Shwan Jalal [Macclesfield - Chesterfield] Free
James Kellermann [Aldershot - St Mirren] Free
Ed Upson [MK Dons - Bristol Rovers] Free
Max Watters [Ashford United - Doncaster] Undisclosed
Sam Wedgbury [Wrexham - Chesterfield] Free
21 May
Louis John [Sutton - Cambridge] Free
Michael Nottingham [Salford - Blackpool] Free
Olufela Olomola [Southampton - Scunthorpe] Free
Andy Williams [Doncaster - Northampton] Free
18 May
Keanan Bennetts [Tottenham - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed
Ryan Broom [Bristol Rovers - Cheltenham] Free
Kharl Madianga [Lokomotiv GO - Dundee] Free
Jamie Murphy [Brighton - Rangers] Undisclosed
Cameron Norman [King's Lynn - Oxford] Free
17 May
Tom Anderson [Burnley - Doncaster] Free
Brendon Daniels [Alfreton - Port Vale] Free
Luke Joyce [Carlisle - Port Vale] Free
Ryan Ledson [Oxford - Preston] Undisclosed
Shaun Miller [Carlisle - Crewe] Free
Elton Ngwatala [Kidderminster - Dundee] Free
Andy Yiadom [Barnsley - Reading] Free
16 May
Rhys Bennett [Mansfield - Peterborough] Free
Olly Lee [Luton - Hearts] Free
Allan McGregor [Hull - Rangers] Free
Johnny Mullins [Luton - Cheltenham] Free
Luther Wildin [Nuneaton - Stevenage] Undisclosed
15 May
Sam Barratt [Maidenhead - Southend] Undisclosed
Aaron Chapman [Accrington - Peterborough] Free
Jake Mulraney [Inverness - Hearts] Free
14 May
Scott Arfield [Burnley - Rangers] Free
Scott Brown [Wycombe - Port Vale] Free
Pablo Maffeo [Manchester City - Stuttgart] Undisclosed
10 May
Paul Green [Oldham - Crewe] Free
Harry Pell [Cheltenham - Colchester] Undisclosed
Zain Westbrooke [Brentford - Coventry] Free
9 May
James Ball [Stockport - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Drey Wright [Colchester - St Johnstone] Free
7 May
Bobby Burns [Glenavon - Hearts] Undisclosed*
* Deal to go through on 9 June
5 May
Lewis Ferguson [Hamilton - Aberdeen] Compensation*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
4 May
Alex Addai [Merstham - Cheltenham] Undisclosed*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
20 April
Tobias Figueiredo [Sporting Lisbon - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
18 April
Uche Ikpeazu [Cambridge - Hearts] Free*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
16 April
Steven MacLean [St Johnstone - Hearts] Free*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
12 April
David Bates [Rangers - Hamburg] Free*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
29 March
Gustav Engvall [Bristol City - Gothenburg] Loan
27 March
Andrew Eleftheriou [Watford - Sandefjord] Loan
22 March
Nigel Reo-Coker [Unattached - MK Dons]
Lloyd Sam [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]
16 March
Tomas Egert [Unattached - Burton]
Jonas Lossl [Mainz - Huddersfield] Undisclosed*
* Deal to go through on 1 July
15 March
Gary McSheffrey [Unattached - Grimsby]
13 March
Michael Ledger [Sunderland - Notodden FK] Undisclosed
Paul Paton [Unattached - Plymouth]
10 March
Matthew Briggs [Unattached - Barnet]
9 March
Carl Baker [ATK - Coventry] Free
Andrew Fox [AFC Eskilstuna - Grimsby] Free
8 March
Kevin Luckassen [Unattached - Northampton]
3 March
Chinedu Obasi [Unattached - Bolton]
22 February
Jan Kirchhoff [Unattached -Bolton]
20 February
Joe Mason [Wolves - Colorado Rapids] Loan
Stuart Nelson [Unattached - Yeovil]
12 February
Ross Jenkins [Unattached - Hamilton]
Kenny van der Weg [Unattached - Hamilton]
10 February
Lasse Vibe [Brentford - Changchun Yatai] Undisclosed
8 February
Juan Fuentes [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]
Stefanos Kapino [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]
7 February
Patrice Evra [Unattached - West Ham]
6 February
Jonathan Benteke [Unattached - Oldham]
5 February
Ben Watson [Unattached - Nottingham Forest] Free
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas. In Europe, contracts typically run until 1 July and many transfers will not formally be completed until this date. We will only make note of a deal being completed on 1 July in cases where the season of either of the clubs involved in the transfer has not been completed.