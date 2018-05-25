Sporting calendar 2018: Major events of the year

BBC Sport will be across every major sporting event in 2018

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018 including the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, football's World Cup, England's cricket matches and Formula 1 races.

The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.

Unmissable events

14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia

2-15 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

7-29 July: Cycling - Tour de France

8 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

19-22 July: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie

21 July-5 August: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London

1-5 August: Cricket - England v India Test series starts at Edgbaston

1-12 August: European Sports Championships, Glasgow and Berlin

28-30 September: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris

3-14 November: Cricket - Women's World Twenty20, West Indies

Month-by-month calendar

May

27 May-10 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris

31: Athletics - Diamond League, Rome

31 May-3 June: Golf - US Women's Open, Shoal Creek, Alabama

June

England open their 2018 World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd, Russia

1-5: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Headingley

2: Football - International friendly - England v Nigeria, Wembley

2: Rugby union - South Africa v Wales

2: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom

2-3: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals

7: Football - International friendly - England v Costa Rica, Elland Road

7: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina; Scotland v Belarus

7: Triathlon - World Mixed Relay, Nottingham

8: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Russia v England

9: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; South Africa v England, Johannesburg; Argentina v Wales; Canada v Scotland

9: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, first ODI, Worcester

9: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi, Manchester

10: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

10: Cricket - Scotland v England, ODI, The Grange

10: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds

12: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, second ODI, Hove

12: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Poland v Scotland; Wales v Russia.

13: Cricket - England v Australia, first ODI, The Oval (d/n)

13-17: Cycling - Women's Tour

14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia - full fixtures

14-17: Golf - US Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

14-17: Karate - World Championships, Dundee

15: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, third ODI, Canterbury (d/n)

16: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Melbourne; South Africa v England, Bloemfontein; Argentina v Wales; USA v Scotland (kicks off on 17 June)

16: Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, Cardiff

17-18: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals

18: Football - World Cup: England v Tunisia, Volgograd

18-24: Tennis - Fever-Tree Championships, Queen's Club; London & Birmingham Classic

19: Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n)

19-23: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

21: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n)

22-30: Tennis - Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park

23: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Sydney; South Africa v England, Cape Town; Argentian v Scotland

23: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, T20 tri-series, Taunton

23: Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray, WBO middleweight title fight, London

24: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

24: Football - World Cup: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod

24: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth ODI, Old Trafford

27: Cricket - England v Australia, T20, Edgbaston (d/n)

28: Football - World Cup: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad

28: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women T20 tri-series, Taunton

28 June-1 July: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Illinois

30: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

30 June-1 July: Athletics - British Championships team trials, Birmingham

30 June-3 July: Football - World Cup second round

July

Johanna Konta will look to build on her 2017 semi-final appearance when Wimbledon returns

1: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

1: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series final, Chelmsford

2-15: Tennis - Wimbledon

3, 6 & 8: Cricket - England v India T20s

4: Cricket - T20 Blast starts

6-7: Football - World Cup quarter-finals

7-29: Cycling - Tour de France

7: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, first ODI, Headingley

8: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

10: Football - World Cup semi-final, St Petersburg

10: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, second ODI, Derby (d/n)

11: Football - World Cup semi-final, Moscow

12, 14 & 17: Cricket - England v India ODIs

13: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, third ODI, Leicester (d/n)

14: Football - World Cup third-place play-off, St Petersburg

14-15: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Hamburg

14-15: Athletics - World Cup London 2018, London Stadium

15: Football - World Cup final, Moscow

19-22: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie

20-22: Rugby union - Men's and women's Rugby Sevens World Cup, San Francisco

21-22: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium

21 July-5 Aug: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London

22: Cricket - Women's Super League starts

22: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

27-29: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Edmonton

28-29: Cycling - Ride London-Surrey

29: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30 July-5 Aug: Badminton - World Championships, Nanjing, China

30 July-12 Aug: Sailing - World Championships, Aarhus, Denmark

31 July-5 Aug: Taekwondo - World Championships, Buenos Aires, Argentina

August

England welcome India to Edgbaston for the first of four Test matches in August

1-12: European Championships - Glasgow and Berlin. Inaugural event featuring rowing (2-5), cycling (2-12), gymnastics (2-12), aquatics (3-12), athletics (7-12), golf (7-12) and triathlon (9-11)

1-5: Cricket - England v India, first Test, Edgbaston

2-5: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes

9: Football - Premier League transfer window closes

9-12: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri

9-13: Cricket - England v India second Test, Lord's

11/12: Football - 2018-2019 Premier League season starts

15: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tallinn

18-22: Cricket - England v India, third Test, Trent Bridge

18: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League

23-26: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals

23-26: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Coimbra, Portugal

25: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

25-26: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Montreal

25 Aug-16 Sept: Cycling - La Vuelta a Espana

26: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

26: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone

27 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York

27: Cricket - Women's Super League Finals Day, Hove

30: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Scotland v Switzerland

30 Aug-3 Sept: Cricket - England v India, fourth Test, Southampton

31: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Wales v England; Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland

September

Justin Rose will lead Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris

1-10: Modern pentathlon - World Championships, Mexico

2: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

2-9: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Kazakhstan v England; Albania v Scotland; Northern Ireland v Slovakia

6: Football - Uefa Nations League - Wales v Republic of Ireland

6-16: Climbing - World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria

7-11: Cricket - England v India, fifth Test, Oval

8: Football - Uefa Nations League - England v Spain; Northern Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

9: Football - Uefa Nations League - Denmark v Wales

9: Athletics - Great North Run

9-16: Rowing - World Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

10: Football - Uefa Nations League - Scotland v Albania

12-16: Triathlon - ITU World Series Final, Gold Coast

13-16: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

14-16: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and World Group play-offs including Great Britain v Uzbekistan

15: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

16: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

16-23: Judo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan

23-30: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria

28-30: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris

30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

October

The world's best gymnasts head to Doha, Qatar for the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

4-7: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

7: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

10, 13, 17, 20 & 23: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England ODIs

11: Football - Uefa Nations League - Israel v Scotland

12: Football - Uefa Nations League - Croatia v England; Austria v Northern Ireland

13: Football - Uefa Nations League - Republic of Ireland v Denmark

13: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

15: Football - Uefa Nations League - Spain v England; Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

16: Football - Uefa Nations League - Republic of Ireland v Wales

19-21: Taekwondo - Manchester Grand Prix

20: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

21: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

22-28: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

25 Oct-3 Nov: Gymnastics - World Championships, Doha

27: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, T20

27: Rugby league - England v New Zealand, first Test, Hull

28: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

The All Blacks arrive at Twickenham to meet England in rugby union's autumn internationals

3-24: Cricket - ICC Women's World Twenty20, hosted by West Indies

3: Rugby union - England v South Africa; Wales v Scotland; Ireland fixture TBC

3: Rugby league - England v New Zealand second Test, Liverpool

6-10: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, first Test, Galle

10: Rugby union - England v New Zealand; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup final

11: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

11: Rugby league - England v New Zealand third Test, Leeds

12-18: Tennis - ATP Finals, London

14-18: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, second Test, Kandy

15: Football - Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, Dublin

15-18: Golf - DP World Championship, Dubai

16: Football - Uefa Nations League - Wales v Denmark

17: Football - Uefa Nations League - Albania v Scotland

17: Rugby union - England v Japan; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

18: Football - Uefa Nations League - England v Croatia; Northern Ireland v Austria

19: Football - Uefa Nations League - Denmark v Republic of Ireland

20: Football - Uefa Nations League - Scotland v Israel

23-25: Tennis - Davis Cup final

23-27: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, third Test, Colombo

24: Rugby union - England v Australia; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

25: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

27 Nov-9 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York

28 Nov-16 Dec: Hockey - Men's World Cup, India

December

The King George VI chase takes place at Kempton Park on Boxing Day

11-16: Swimming - World Short Course Championships, Hangzhou

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

Sport-by-sport fixtures and calendars

