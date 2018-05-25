Sporting calendar 2018: Major events of the year
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018 including the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, football's World Cup, England's cricket matches and Formula 1 races.
The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.
Unmissable events
14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia
2-15 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
7-29 July: Cycling - Tour de France
8 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
19-22 July: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie
21 July-5 August: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London
1-5 August: Cricket - England v India Test series starts at Edgbaston
1-12 August: European Sports Championships, Glasgow and Berlin
28-30 September: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris
3-14 November: Cricket - Women's World Twenty20, West Indies
Month-by-month calendar
May
27 May-10 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris
31: Athletics - Diamond League, Rome
31 May-3 June: Golf - US Women's Open, Shoal Creek, Alabama
June
1-5: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Headingley
2: Football - International friendly - England v Nigeria, Wembley
2: Rugby union - South Africa v Wales
2: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom
2-3: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals
7: Football - International friendly - England v Costa Rica, Elland Road
7: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina; Scotland v Belarus
7: Triathlon - World Mixed Relay, Nottingham
8: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Russia v England
9: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; South Africa v England, Johannesburg; Argentina v Wales; Canada v Scotland
9: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, first ODI, Worcester
9: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi, Manchester
10: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
10: Cricket - Scotland v England, ODI, The Grange
10: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds
12: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, second ODI, Hove
12: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Poland v Scotland; Wales v Russia.
13: Cricket - England v Australia, first ODI, The Oval (d/n)
13-17: Cycling - Women's Tour
14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia - full fixtures
14-17: Golf - US Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York
14-17: Karate - World Championships, Dundee
15: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, third ODI, Canterbury (d/n)
16: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Melbourne; South Africa v England, Bloemfontein; Argentina v Wales; USA v Scotland (kicks off on 17 June)
16: Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, Cardiff
17-18: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals
18: Football - World Cup: England v Tunisia, Volgograd
18-24: Tennis - Fever-Tree Championships, Queen's Club; London & Birmingham Classic
19: Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n)
19-23: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
21: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n)
22-30: Tennis - Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park
23: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Sydney; South Africa v England, Cape Town; Argentian v Scotland
23: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, T20 tri-series, Taunton
23: Boxing - Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray, WBO middleweight title fight, London
24: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
24: Football - World Cup: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod
24: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth ODI, Old Trafford
27: Cricket - England v Australia, T20, Edgbaston (d/n)
28: Football - World Cup: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad
28: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women T20 tri-series, Taunton
28 June-1 July: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Illinois
30: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's
30 June-1 July: Athletics - British Championships team trials, Birmingham
30 June-3 July: Football - World Cup second round
July
1: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
1: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series final, Chelmsford
2-15: Tennis - Wimbledon
3, 6 & 8: Cricket - England v India T20s
4: Cricket - T20 Blast starts
6-7: Football - World Cup quarter-finals
7-29: Cycling - Tour de France
7: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, first ODI, Headingley
8: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
10: Football - World Cup semi-final, St Petersburg
10: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, second ODI, Derby (d/n)
11: Football - World Cup semi-final, Moscow
12, 14 & 17: Cricket - England v India ODIs
13: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, third ODI, Leicester (d/n)
14: Football - World Cup third-place play-off, St Petersburg
14-15: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Hamburg
14-15: Athletics - World Cup London 2018, London Stadium
15: Football - World Cup final, Moscow
19-22: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie
20-22: Rugby union - Men's and women's Rugby Sevens World Cup, San Francisco
21-22: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium
21 July-5 Aug: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London
22: Cricket - Women's Super League starts
22: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
27-29: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Edmonton
28-29: Cycling - Ride London-Surrey
29: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
30 July-5 Aug: Badminton - World Championships, Nanjing, China
30 July-12 Aug: Sailing - World Championships, Aarhus, Denmark
31 July-5 Aug: Taekwondo - World Championships, Buenos Aires, Argentina
August
1-12: European Championships - Glasgow and Berlin. Inaugural event featuring rowing (2-5), cycling (2-12), gymnastics (2-12), aquatics (3-12), athletics (7-12), golf (7-12) and triathlon (9-11)
1-5: Cricket - England v India, first Test, Edgbaston
2-5: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes
9: Football - Premier League transfer window closes
9-12: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri
9-13: Cricket - England v India second Test, Lord's
11/12: Football - 2018-2019 Premier League season starts
15: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tallinn
18-22: Cricket - England v India, third Test, Trent Bridge
18: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League
23-26: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals
23-26: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Coimbra, Portugal
25: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
25-26: Triathlon - ITU World Series, Montreal
25 Aug-16 Sept: Cycling - La Vuelta a Espana
26: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
26: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone
27 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York
27: Cricket - Women's Super League Finals Day, Hove
30: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Scotland v Switzerland
30 Aug-3 Sept: Cricket - England v India, fourth Test, Southampton
31: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Wales v England; Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
September
1-10: Modern pentathlon - World Championships, Mexico
2: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
2-9: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Kazakhstan v England; Albania v Scotland; Northern Ireland v Slovakia
6: Football - Uefa Nations League - Wales v Republic of Ireland
6-16: Climbing - World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria
7-11: Cricket - England v India, fifth Test, Oval
8: Football - Uefa Nations League - England v Spain; Northern Ireland v Bosnia and Herzegovina
9: Football - Uefa Nations League - Denmark v Wales
9: Athletics - Great North Run
9-16: Rowing - World Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
10: Football - Uefa Nations League - Scotland v Albania
12-16: Triathlon - ITU World Series Final, Gold Coast
13-16: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
14-16: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and World Group play-offs including Great Britain v Uzbekistan
15: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
16: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
16-23: Judo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan
23-30: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria
28-30: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris
30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
October
4-7: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
7: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
10, 13, 17, 20 & 23: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England ODIs
11: Football - Uefa Nations League - Israel v Scotland
12: Football - Uefa Nations League - Croatia v England; Austria v Northern Ireland
13: Football - Uefa Nations League - Republic of Ireland v Denmark
13: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
15: Football - Uefa Nations League - Spain v England; Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
16: Football - Uefa Nations League - Republic of Ireland v Wales
19-21: Taekwondo - Manchester Grand Prix
20: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
21: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
22-28: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore
25 Oct-3 Nov: Gymnastics - World Championships, Doha
27: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, T20
27: Rugby league - England v New Zealand, first Test, Hull
28: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
3-24: Cricket - ICC Women's World Twenty20, hosted by West Indies
3: Rugby union - England v South Africa; Wales v Scotland; Ireland fixture TBC
3: Rugby league - England v New Zealand second Test, Liverpool
6-10: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, first Test, Galle
10: Rugby union - England v New Zealand; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup final
11: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
11: Rugby league - England v New Zealand third Test, Leeds
12-18: Tennis - ATP Finals, London
14-18: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, second Test, Kandy
15: Football - Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, Dublin
15-18: Golf - DP World Championship, Dubai
16: Football - Uefa Nations League - Wales v Denmark
17: Football - Uefa Nations League - Albania v Scotland
17: Rugby union - England v Japan; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
18: Football - Uefa Nations League - England v Croatia; Northern Ireland v Austria
19: Football - Uefa Nations League - Denmark v Republic of Ireland
20: Football - Uefa Nations League - Scotland v Israel
23-25: Tennis - Davis Cup final
23-27: Cricket - Sri Lanka v England, third Test, Colombo
24: Rugby union - England v Australia; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC
25: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
27 Nov-9 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York
28 Nov-16 Dec: Hockey - Men's World Cup, India
December
11-16: Swimming - World Short Course Championships, Hangzhou
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
Sport-by-sport fixtures and calendars
