Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.
* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change
August
3-6: Golf - Women's British Open, Kingsbarns, Scotland
4-8: Cricket - England v South Africa, fourth Test, Old Trafford
4-13: Athletics - World Championships, London
5-6: ITU Triathlon World Series - Montreal, Canada
8-11: Special Olympics GB National Games, Sheffield
9-26: Rugby union - Women's World Cup, Ireland
10-13: Golf - US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
11: Football - Premier League 2017/18 season starts
14-17: ITU Triathlon World Final - Rotterdam, Netherlands
17-21: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, Edgbaston (first day-night Test in England)
18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Des Moines, USA
19 Aug-10 Sep: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Spain
19-27: Hockey - men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, Netherlands
20: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League
26: Boxing - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor, light-middleweight, Las Vegas, USA
26-27: ITU Triathlon World Series - Stockholm, Sweden
21-27: Badminton - World Championships, Glasgow
22-27: Equestrian - European Dressage and Show Jumping Championships, Gothenburg, Sweden
25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, second Test, Headingley
26: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
27: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
27: Motorcycling - British Moto Grand Prix, Silverstone
28 Aug-3 Sep: Judo - World Championships, Budapest
28 Aug-10 Sep: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadow, New York
31 Aug-3 Sep: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials
31 Aug-17 Sep: Basketball - EuroBasket, hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania & Turkey
September
1: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Malta v England, Lithuania v Scotland (Group F), San Marino v Northern Ireland (Group C)
2: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Austria, Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Group D)
2: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain
4: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: England v Slovakia, Scotland v Malta (Group F), Northern Ireland v Czech Republic (Group C)
5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Serbia (Group D)
10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle
7-11: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's
15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and play-offs
16: Cricket - England v West Indies, Twenty20 international
16: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster
17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix
17-24: Cycling - Road World Championships, Norway
19, 21, 24, 27, 29: Cricket - England v West Indies, ODIs
23-30: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Toronto
24: American football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium
24 Sep- 1 Oct: Rowing - World Championships - Sarasota, Florida
27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal
October
1: Formula 1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang
1: American football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium
5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)
6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)
7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)
8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)
14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii
21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)
22: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham
22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore
27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB
29: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham
29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
11: Rugby union - England v Argentina, Twickenham
12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London
12, 18, 25: Rugby union-Ireland autumn internationals
16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia
18: Rugby union - England v Australia, Twickenham
23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane
24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final
25: Rugby union - England v Samoa, Twickenham
26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)
December
2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)
9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester
14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth
26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
January 2018
4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney