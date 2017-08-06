Gossip back pages - Monday 7 August

Telegraph
Monday's Telegraph back page features Arsenal's ABBA penalty win over Chelsea in the Community Shield
Sun
The Sun leads on Arsene Wenger calling for unity at Arsenal
Mirror
Monday's Mirror splashes on Antonio Conte demanding more signings at Chelsea
Times
The Times features Thibaut Courtois' horror penalty miss
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail has more on Conte's complaints

