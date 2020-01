Transfer deadline day - check all the latest completed deals

Media playback is not supported on this device Your deadline day summed up in gifs

The summer transfer window formally opened on 1 July, and closed at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 31 August in England - although clubs have until 01:00 BST on Friday, 1 September to complete deals.

Players who are free agents are still able to join a new club.

Signings from June and July, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the July, June and spring 2017 editions of this page while you can see who each club has let go at the end of the 2016-17 season on our released player round-up.

For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.

1 September

Premier League

02:00 - Mamadou Sakho [Liverpool - Crystal Palace] £26m

01:30 - Danny Drinkwater [Leicester - Chelsea] £35m

Football League

21:15 - Bright Osayi-Samuel [Blackpool - QPR] Undisclosed

14:00 - Jaanai Gordon [West Ham - Cheltenham Town] Undisclosed

10:38 - Matthew Briggs [Colchester - Chesterfield] Free

09:58 - David Martin [MK Dons - Millwall] Free

00:20 - Dave Tarpey [Maidenhead - Barnet] Undisclosed

00:10 - Liam Walsh [Everton - Birmingham] Loan

International

23:12 - Nordin Amrabat [Watford - Leganes] Loan

20:14 - Costel Pantilimon [Watford - Deportivo La Coruna] Loan

19:56 - Loic Remy [Chelsea - Las Palmas] Free

17:02 - Jefferson Montero [Swansea - Getafe] Loan

11:05 - Ravel Morrison [Lazio - Atlas] Loan

31 August

Premier League

23:25 - Wilfried Bony [Manchester City - Swansea] Undisclosed (reported £12m)

23:18 - Davide Zappacosta [Torino - Chelsea] Undisclosed

23:15 - Fernando Llorente [Swansea - Tottenham] Undisclosed (reported £15m)

22:56 - Tim Krul [Newcastle - Brighton] Loan

22:45 - Aleksandar Dragovic [Bayer Leverkusen - Leicester] Loan

20:09 - Nikola Vlasic [Hajduk Split - Everton] £10m

19:56 - Ezequiel Schelotto [Sporting Lisbon - Brighton] £2.75m

19:31 - Molla Wague [Udinese - Watford] Loan

18:11 - Marvin Zeegelaar [Sporting Lisbon - Watford] £2.75m

17:00 - Kyle Jameson [Chelsea - West Brom] Undisclosed

14:45 - Nahki Wells [Huddersfield - Burnley] £5m

14:01 - Renato Sanches [Bayern Munich - Swansea] Loan

13:32 - Orestis Karnezis [Udinese - Watford] Loan

12:33 - Serge Aurier [Paris Saint-Germain - Tottenham] £23m

12:00 - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain [Arsenal - Liverpool] £35m

Football League

23:58 - Keshi Anderson [Crystal Palace - Swindon] Loan

23:51 - Alfred N'Diaye [Villarreal - Wolves] Loan

23:45 - Callum McManaman [West Brom - Sunderland] Undisclosed

23:45 - Jamie Allen [Rochdale - Burton] Undisclosed

23:45 - Fikayo Tomori [Chelsea - Hull] Loan

23:45 - Adam McGurk [Cambridge - Morecambe] Free

23:32 - Aaron Jarvis [Basingstoke - Luton] Undisclosed

23:30 - Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Sunderland] Loan

23:29 - Richie Towell [Brighton - Rotherham] Loan

23:22 - Luke Steele [Panathinaikos - Bristol City] Free

23:20 - Alex Gilbey [Wigan - MK Dons] Undisclosed

23:19 - Rory Holden [Derry City - Bristol City] Undisclosed

23:19 - Tyreeq Bakinson [Luton - Bristol City] Undisclosed

23:15 - Marc Wilson [Bournemouth - Sunderland] Undisclosed

23:15 - Matija Sarkic [Aston Villa - Wigan] Loan

23:15 - Clayton Donaldson [Birmingham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

23:10 - George Taft [Mansfield - Cambridge] Loan

23:10 - Paul Downing [MK Dons - Blackburn] Loan

23:04 - Craig Bryson [Derby - Cardiff] Loan

22:55 - Jacob Butterfield [Derby - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

22:55 - Sam Winnall [Sheffield Wednesday - Derby] Loan

22:51 - Callum Lang [Wigan - Morecambe] Loan

22:50 - Liam Feeney [Blackburn - Cardiff] Loan

22:45 - Aidan Nesbitt [Celtic - MK Dons] Undisclosed

22:45 - Maxime Colin [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed

22:35 - Lee Novak [Charlton - Scunthorpe] Free

22:33 - Joe Dodoo [Rangers - Charlton] Loan

22:31 - Sam Hart [Liverpool - Blackburn] Undisclosed

22:30 - Jack Ruddy [Wolves - Oldham] Loan

22:15 - Scott Golbourne [Bristol City - MK Dons] Loan

22:08 - Michael Smith [Portsmouth - Bury] Free

22:00 - Matty Kennedy [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan

21:51 - Callum Connolly [Everton - Ipswich] Loan

21:50 - Callum Johnson [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Loan

21:45 - Harry Middleton [Doncaster - Port Vale] Free

21:44 - Zeli Ismail [Bury - Walsall] Loan

21:36 - Martyn Woolford [Fleetwood - Grimsby] Free

21:30 - Will Miller [Tottenham - Burton] Undisclosed

21:30 - Kean Bryan [Manchester City - Oldham] Loan

21:01 - Rekeem Harper [West Brom - Blackburn] Loan

21:00 - Gary Gardner [Aston Villa - Barnsley] Loan

20:59 - John Mousinho [Burton - Oxford] Free

20:59 - Josh Laurent [Wigan - Bury] Loan

20:48 - Nicke Kabamba [Portsmouth - Colchester] Loan

20:30 - Ryan Inniss [Crystal Palace - Colchester] Loan

20:30 - Damien McCrory [Burton - Portsmouth] Loan

20:30 - Daniel Agyei [Burnley - Walsall] Loan

20:30 - Adam Federici [Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest] Loan

20:23 - Malakai Mars [Chelsea - Barnet] Undisclosed

20:15 - John Brayford [Sheffield United - Burton] Free

20:05 - Alex Bruce [Bury - Wigan] Free

20:04 - Craig Noone [Cardiff - Bolton] Undisclosed

20:00 - Dan Scarr [Birmingham - Wycombe] Loan

19:50 - Calum Butcher [Millwall - Mansfield] Free

19:48 - Sean Clare [Sheff Wed - Gillingham] Loan

19:39 - Ben Heneghan [Motherwell - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

19:30 - Jordan Williams [Liverpool - Rochdale] Loan

19:30 - Eoin Doyle [Preston - Oldham] Loan

19:30 - Jordan Graham [Wolves - Fulham] Loan

19:30 - Alex Mowatt [Barnsley - Oxford] Loan

19:20 - Lukas Raeder [Vitoria Setubal - Bradford] Free

19:15 - Manny Onariase [Brentford - Rotherham] Undisclosed

19:00 - Jota [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed

18:30 - Kyle Wootton [Scunthorpe - Stevenage] Loan

18:00 - Stuart O'Keefe [Cardiff - Portsmouth] Loan

18:00 - Yohan Mollo [Zenit St Petersburg - Fulham] Free

18:00 - Charlie Wakefield [Chelsea - Stevenage] Loan

17:32 - Matt Worthington [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan

17:00 - Toni Gomes [Liverpool - Forest Green] Loan

17:00 - Zak Jules [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Loan

16:59 - Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Exeter] Free

16:45 - Farrend Rawson [Derby - Accrington] Loan

16:31 - Donervon Daniels [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan

16:02 - Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Colchester] Free

16:00 - Reice Charles-Cook [Coventry - Swindon] Undisclosed

15:59 - Matt Ingram [QPR - Northampton] Loan

15:30 - Tom Anderson [Burnley - Port Vale] Loan

15:20 - Pierre-Michel Lasogga [Hamburg - Leeds] Loan

15:02 - Jayden Stockley [Aberdeen - Exeter] Undisclosed

15:00 - Brandon Hanlan [Charlton - Colchester] Loan

15:00 - Oliver Hawkins [Dagenham & Redbridge - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

14:45 - Marvin Johnson [Oxford - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

14:18 - Johny Placide [Unattached - Oldham]

14:15 - Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Doncaster] Loan

14:00 - Kyle Edwards [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

13:45 - Brandon Comley [QPR - Colchester] Loan

12:30 - Max Stryjek [Sunderland - Accrington] Loan

11:31 - Tom Davies [Portsmouth - Coventry] Undisclosed

10:45 - Timi Elsnik [Derby - Swindon] Loan

10:45 - Kellan Gordon [Derby - Swindon] Loan

10:32 - Jason Lowe [Blackburn - Birmingham] Free

10:30 - David Wheeler [Exeter - QPR] Undisclosed

10:00 - Pawel Cibicki [Malmo - Leeds] Undisclosed

09:34 - Scott Flinders [Macclesfield - Cheltenham] Free

09:00 - Jordan Houghton [Chelsea - Doncaster] Loan

09:00 - Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

Scottish Premiership

00:00 - Dominic Ball [Rotherham - Aberdeen] Loan

22:30 - Manuel Milinkovic [Genoa - Hearts] Loan

22:15 - Odsonne Edouard [Paris Saint-Germain - Celtic] Loan

21:50 - Peter Hartley [Blackpool - Motherwel] Loan

21:24 - Liam Grimshaw [Preston - Motherwell] Free

20:56 - AJ Leitch-Smith [Shrewsbury - Dundee] Loan

18:15 - Botti Biabi [Swansea - Hamilton] - Loan

16:30 - Paul McGinn [Chesterfield - Partick Thistle] Free

12:14 - Declan John [Cardiff - Rangers] Loan

11:30 - Ross Callachan [Raith Rovers - Hearts] Undisclosed

International

22:16 -Nathan [Chelsea - Amiens] Loan

21:43 - Wahbi Khazri [Sunderland - Rennes] Loan

21:30 - Joel Campbell [Arsenal - Real Betis] Loan

21:10 - Cheick Keita [Birmingham - Bologna] Loan

20:30 - Ryan Kent [Liverpool - Freiburg] Loan

20:01 - Mark Birighitti [Swansea - NAC Breda] Free

19:52 - Nampalys Mendy [Leicester - Nice] Loan

19:40 - Bojan Krkic [Stoke - Alaves] Loan

19:07 - Lucas Perez [Arsenal - Deportivo La Coruna] Loan

18:28 - Kylian Mbappe [Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain] Loan

18:15 - Jason Denayer [Manchester City - Galatasaray] Loan

17:16 - Jadon Sancho [Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund] £10m

16:37 - Allan Rodrigues de Souza [Liverpool - Apollon Limassol] Loan

15:50 - Nani [Valencia - Lazio] Loan

15:20 - Papy Djilobodji [Sunderland - Dijon] Loan

15:10 - Donyell Malen [Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven] Undisclosed

15:07 - Divock Origi [Liverpool - Wolfsburg] Loan

15:00 - Robert Tesche [Birmingham - VfL Bochum] Loan

14:24 - Giannelli Imbula [Stoke - Toulouse] Loan

14:14 - Kelechi Nwakali [Arsenal - VVV-Venlo] Loan

09:30 - Matty Willock [Manchester United - FC Utrecht] Loan

30 August

Premier League

Juan Foyth [Estudiantes - Tottenham] Undisclosed (reported £8m)

Kieran Gibbs [Arsenal - West Brom] £7m

Grzegorz Krychowiak [Paris St-Germain - West Brom] Loan

Football League

Harlee Dean [Brentford - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Diego De Girolamo [Bristol City - Chesterfield] Loan

Mihai Dobre [Bournemouth - Bury] Loan

Eberechi Eze [QPR - Wycombe] Loan

Conor Grant [Everton - Crewe] Loan

Grant Hanley [Newcastle - Norwich] Undisclosed

Freddie Hinds [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Jackson Irvine [Burton - Hull] Undisclosed

Michael Ledger [Sunderland-Hartlepool] Loan

Taylor Moore [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Joe Morrell [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Marek Rodak [Fulham - Rotherham] Loan

Ryan Shotton [Birmingham - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Adam Thompson [Bury - Bradford] Loan

Joost van Aken [Heerenveen - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

International

Philipp Wollscheid [Stoke - Metz] Free

Jordy Clasie [Southampton - Club Brugge] Loan

Benedikt Howedes [Schalke - Juventus] Loan

Thomas Lam [Nottingham Forest - FC Twente] Loan

29 August

Premier League

Kevin Wimmer [Tottenham - Stoke] £18m

Football League

Sone Aluko [Fulham - Reading] Undisclosed (reported £7.5m)

Jack Byrne [Wigan - Oldham] Loan

Nouha Dicko [Wolves - Hull] Undisclosed

Jamille Matt [Blackpool - Grimsby] Loan

Will Randall [Wolves - Forest Green] Loan

Gary Roberts [Portsmouth - Wigan] Free

Sam Stubbs [Wigan - Crewe] Loan

Jordan Thorniley [Sheffield Wednesday - Accrington] Loan

International

Keita Balde [Lazio - Monaco] Undisclosed

Stevan Jovetic [Inter Milan - Monaco] Undisclosed (reported £10m)

28 August

Football League

Jeremie Boga [Chelsea - Birmingham] Loan

Jonathan Leko [West Brom - Bristol City] Loan

Josh Umerah [Charlton - Wycombe] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Patrick Roberts [Manchester City - Celtic] Loan

International

Ousmane Dembele [Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona] £96.8m (rising to £135.5m)

Siem de Jong [Newcastle - Ajax] Undisclosed (reported £4m)

27 August

Premier League

Robert Green [Leeds - Huddersfield] Free

Andre Carrillo [Benfica - Watford] Loan

Football League

Andy Lonergan [Wolves - Leeds] Free

26 August

Football League

Andre Blackman [Crawley - Barnet] Free

Dave Edwards [Wolves - Reading] Undisclosed

25 August

Premier League

Oliver Burke [RB Leipzig - West Brom] Undisclosed

Football League

Luke Berry [Cambridge - Luton] Undisclosed

James Brown [Millwall - Carlisle] Loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers [Tottenham - Sheffield United] Loan

Rohan Ince [Brighton - Bury] Loan

Andy Kellett [Wigan - Chesterfield] Loan

Tyler Roberts [West Brom - Walsall] Loan

Robert Snodgrass [West Ham - Aston Villa] Loan

Jordan Williams [Huddersfield - Bury] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Jon McLaughlin [Burton - Hearts] Free

International

Emmanuel Riviere [Newcastle - Metz] Undisclosed

24 August

Premier League

Florent Hadergjonaj [Ingolstadt - Huddersfield] Loan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic [Unattached - Manchester United]

Football League

Ben Godfrey [Norwich - Shrewsbury] Loan

Jay-Roy Grot [NEC Nijmegen - Leeds] Undisclosed

Mark Roberts [Cambridge - Forest Green] Free

Kevin Toner [Aston Villa - Stevenage] Loan

Jon Toral [Arsenal - Hull] Undisclosed

Mallik Wilks [Leeds - Accrington] Loan

David Worrall [Millwall - Port Vale] Free

23 August

Premier League

Sam Clucas [Hull - Swansea] Undisclosed

Paulo Gazzaniga [Southampton - Tottenham] Undisclosed

Abdelhamid Sabiri [Nuremberg - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Davinson Sanchez [Ajax - Tottenham] Undisclosed

Football League

Harry Forrester [Rangers - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Stephen Kingsley [Swansea - Hull] Undisclosed

Joe Mason [Wolves - Burton] Loan

22 August

Football League

Omar Beckles [Accrington - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Liam Bridcutt [Leeds - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Kane Hemmings [Oxford - Mansfield] Loan

Savvas Mourgos [Arsenal - Norwich] Undisclosed

Max Muller [Wycombe - Morecambe] Loan

Rafa Soares [Porto - Fulham] Loan

Matt Taylor [Northampton - Swindon] Free

21 August

Premier League

Chris Wood [Leeds - Burnley] Undisclosed (reported £15m)

Football League

Cohen Bramall [Arsenal - Birmingham] Loan

Nadir Ciftci [Celtic - Plymouth] Loan

Sam Gallagher [Southampton - Birmingham] Loan

Luke Hendrie [Burnley - Bradford] Loan

Carl Jenkinson [Arsenal - Birmingham] Loan

Sid Nelson [Millwall - Yeovil] Loan

International

Ismael Bennacer [Arsenal - Empoli] Undisclosed

Samir Nasri [Manchester City - Antalyaspor] Fee rising to £3.2m

20 August

Premier League

Jose Izquierdo [Club Brugge - Brighton] Undisclosed (reported £13.5m)

18 August

Premier League

Olarenwaju Kayode [Austria Vienna - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Football League

Dion Donohue [Chesterfield - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Jordan Flores [Wigan - Chesterfield] Loan

Matt Grimes [Swansea - Northampton] Loan

Stefan Payne [Barnsley - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Sean Raggett [Lincoln - Norwich] Undisclosed fee

Sean Raggett [Norwich - Lincoln] Loan

Sean Scannell [Huddersfield - Burton] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Josh Meekings [Inverness - Dundee] Free

International

Olarenwaju Kayode [Manchester City - Girona] Loan

Blaise Matuidi [Paris St-Germain - Juventus] £27.8m

Gabriel Paulista [Arsenal - Valencia] Undisclosed

17 August

Football League

Steve Arnold [Dover - Gillingham] Free

Omar Bogle [Wigan - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Baily Cargill [Bournemouth - Fleetwood] Loan

Dimitri Cavare [Stade Rennais - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Luke Coddington [Huddersfield - Northampton] Free

Rui Fonte [Braga - Fulham] Undisclosed

Craig Mackail-Smith [Luton - Wycombe] Free

Jack Stobbs [Sheffield Wednesday - Port Vale] Loan

Cauley Woodrow [Fulham - Bristol City] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Brandon Barker [Manchester City - Hibernian] Loan

International

Max Gradel [Bournemouth - Toulouse] Loan

16 August

Premier League

Joselu [Stoke - Newcastle] £5m

Jese Rodriguez [Paris St-Germain - Stoke] Loan

Gylfi Sigurdsson [Swansea - Everton] £45m

Football League

Jordan Green [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Free

Sheyi Ojo [Liverpool - Fulham] Loan

Scott Quigley [New Saints - Blackpool] £35,000

Frederico Venancio [Vitoria Setubal - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

15 August

Premier League

Gareth Barry [Everton - West Brom] Undisclosed

Football League

Will Jaaskelainen [Bolton - Crewe] Free

Tom Lawrence [Leicester - Derby] Undisclosed

Ben Nugent [Crewe - Gillingham] Free

14 August

Football League

Osman Sow [Henan Jianye - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Isaac Vassell [Luton - Birmingham] Undisclosed

International

Sofiane Feghouli [West Ham - Galatasaray] £3.87m

Tony Watt [Charlton - Oud-Heverlee Leuven] Undisclosed

13 August

Football League

Leandro Bacuna [Aston Villa - Reading] Undisclosed

Alex Bruce [Hull - Bury] Free

12 August

Football League

Kyle Howkins [West Brom - Cambridge] Loan

11 August

Premier League

Bruno Martins Indi [Porto - Stoke] £7m

Football League

Marcus Antonsson [Leeds - Blackburn] Loan

Lewis Baker [Chelsea - Middlesbrough] Loan

Harvey Barnes [Leicester - Barnsley] Loan

Shaun Donnellan [West Brom - Walsall] Loan

Kazenga LuaLua [Brighton - QPR] Loan

Mamadou Thiam [Dijon - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Conor Sammon [Hearts - Partick] Loan

Miles Storey [Aberdeen - Partick] Undisclosed

International

Marc Muniesa [Stoke - Girona] Loan

10 August

Premier League

Soufyan Ahannach [Almere City - Brighton] Undisclosed

Timothy Fosu-Mensah [Manchester United - Crystal Palace] Loan

Football League

Tony Andreu [Norwich - Coventry] Free

Reece Cole [Brentford - Newport] Loan

Leonardo Fasan [Udinese - Bury] Free

Brian Graham [Hibernian - Cheltenham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Stevie May [Preston - Aberdeen] Undisclosed

International

Jordan Amavi [Aston Villa - Marseille] Loan

Marten De Roon [Middlesbrough - Atalanta] Undisclosed

9 August

Premier League

Andre Gray [Burnley - Watford] Undisclosed

Football League

Shaun Cummings [Millwall - Rotherham] Free

Diallang Jaiyesimi [Norwich - Grimsby] Loan

Gyamfi Kyeremeh [Unattached - Oldham]

Seb Larsson [Sunderland - Hull] Free

Elliot Osborne [Fleetwood - Morecambe] Loan

8 August

Premier League

Mario Lemina [Juventus - Southampton] £15.4m up to £18.1m

George Thomas [Coventry - Leicester] Undisclosed

Richarlison [Fluminense - Watford] £11m

Football League

Harry Cornick [Bournemouth - Luton] Undisclosed

Niclas Eliasson [IFK Norrkoping - Bristol City] Undisclosed (reported £1.8m)

JJ Hooper [Port Vale - Grimsby] Free

Ivo Pekalski [Halmstads - Oxford] Undisclosed

7 August

Premier League

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting [Schalke - Stoke] Free

Sead Haksabanovic [Halmstads BK - West Ham] Undisclosed (reported £2.7m)

Davy Propper [PSV Eindhoven - Brighton] Undisclosed (reported £6m)

Football League

Alex Baptiste [Middlesbrough - QPR] Free

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson [Manchester United - Leeds] Loan

Tyler Denton [Leeds - Port Vale] Loan

Tom Field [Brentford - Bradford] Loan

Jamie Jones [Stevenage - Wigan] Free

Kyel Reid [Coventry - Colchester] Loan

Jonathan Smith [Luton - Stevenage] Free

Martyn Waghorn [Rangers - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Kaiyne Woolery [Wigan - Swindon] £350,000

6 August

Football League

Marco Stiepermann [Bochum - Norwich] Undisclosed

4 August

Football League

Simon Bloch Jorgensen [Bronshoj Boldklub - Accrington] Free

Harry Bunn [Huddersfield - Bury] Undisclosed

Harry Chapman [Middlesbrough - Blackburn] Loan

Tom Dallison [Brighton - Accrington] Loan

Tyler Forbes [Brighton - Accrington] Loan

Stephy Mavididi [Arsenal - Preston] Loan

Duckens Nazon [Wolves - Coventry] Loan

Josh Onomah [Tottenham - Aston Villa] Loan

James Pearson [Barnet - Coventry] Free

Matty Pearson [Accrington - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Antonee Robinson [Everton - Bolton] Loan

Ryan Sweeney [Stoke - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Dominic Telford [Stoke - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Michael Tonge [Stevenage - Port Vale] Free

Tom Trybull [ADO Den Haag - Norwich] Free

Ben Whitfield [Bournemouth - Port Vale] Loan

Ben Wilson [Cardiff - Oldham] Loan

Ryan Yates [Nottingham Forest - Notts County] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Cammy Bell [Dundee United - Kilmarnock] Free

Milan Nitriansky [Unattached - Partick Thistle]

International

Fernando [Manchester City - Galatasaray] Undisclosed

Gaston Ramirez [Middlesbrough - Sampdoria] Undisclosed

3 August

Premier League

Kelechi Iheanacho [Manchester City - Leicester] £25m

Football League

Modou Barrow [Swansea - Reading] £1.5m

Issam Ben Khemis [Lorient - Doncaster] Free

Matt Done [Sheffield United - Rochdale] Free

Kieran Dowell [Everton - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Neal Eardley [Northampton - Lincoln] Free

Noel Hunt [Portsmouth - Wigan] Free

Rob Kiernan [Rangers - Southend] Undisclosed

Rodney Kongolo [Manchester City - Doncaster] Loan

Brad Potts [Blackpool - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Ben Reeves [MK Dons - Charlton] Free

Ricardinho [Gabala - Oxford] Free

Sam Surridge [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan

Aaron Wilbraham [Bristol City - Bolton] Undisclosed

International

Neymar [Barcelona - Paris St-Germain] £200m

Ragnar Sigurdsson [Fulham - Rubin Kazan] Loan

2 August

Football League

Amadou Ba [Unattached - Southend]

Jevani Brown [St Neots Town - Cambridge] Free

Ouasim Buoy [Juventus - Leeds] Free

Kyle Knoyle [West Ham - Swindon] Free

Kevin Lokko [Maidstone - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Jayson Leutwiler [Shrewsbury - Blackburn] Undisclosed

Robbin Ruiter [Utrecht - Sunderland] Free

Ivan Toney [Newcastle - Wigan] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Ellis Plummer [Manchester City - Motherwell] Free

Anthony Stokes [Blackburn - Hibernian] Free

International

Ouasim Bouy [Leeds - Cultural Leonesa] Loan

Emiliano Martinez [Arsenal - Getafe] Loan

1 August

Football League

Leo Bonatini [Al Hilal - Wolves] Loan

Ryan Brunt [Plymouth - Exeter] Free

Reece Burke [West Ham - Bolton] Loan

Sam Cosgrove [Wigan - Carlisle] Free

Josh Cullen [West Ham - Bolton] Loan

Rob Dickie [Reading - Lincoln] Loan

Elliot Hodge [Lincoln - Notts County] Undisclosed

Nicky Hunt [Leyton Orient - Notts County] Undisclosed

Idris Kanu [Aldershot - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Sam Lavelle [Bolton - Morecambe] Free

Aiden O'Neill [Burnley - Fleetwood] Loan

International

Jesus Navas [Manchester City - Sevilla] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.