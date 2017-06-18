Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study

BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport. We contacted 68 governing bodies, of which 55 responded.

The study found 44 sports pay prize money, with 35 paying equal amounts to men and women. Men and women compete alongside each other in horse racing and equestrian whereas women do not compete in nordic combined and men do not take part in synchronised swimming at the top level.

The research was carried out by Daryl Hammond and the prize money was converted to £ sterling on 12 June 2017.

It is the second time we have carried out the research - the first study took place in 2014.

Read here - the 2014 study results in full

SportEventGoverning BodyMen in 2017 (£)Women in 2017 (£)Men in 2014 (£)Women in 2014 (£)Year of parity
Alpine skiingWorld CupFIS36,22036,22024,00024,000
IPCNoneNoneNoneNone
ArcheryWC - Stage WinWorld Archery1,5001,5001,3001,3002006
WC - FinalWorld Archery15,00015,00013,00013,0002006
AthleticsDiamond League (Tour win)IAAF7,7527,7526,3006,3002010
Diamond League (Finals)IAAF38,76038,760
World ChampsIAAF46,51246,51238,00038,0001995
Indoor WChampsIAAF31,00831,00825,00025,0001995
IPC WChampsIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
IPC Grand FinalIPCNoneNone18001800
BadmintonWChampsBWFNoneNoneNoneNone
World SuperseriesBWF62,01662,01650,00050,0002008
Para-Badminton WChampsBWFNoneNoneNoneNone
BasketballWorld CupFIBANo responseNo responseNoneNone
NoneNone
BiathlonWorld Championships (individual)IBU11,34911,349
World Cup (individual)IBU11,34911,349
IPC Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing WChampsIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
BocciaWChampsBISFedNone
BowlsSuperbowlWorld Tour BowlsNo responseNo response6,0006,000
Indoor WChamps singlesWorld Tour BowlsNo responseNo response55,00055,0001988
Indoor WChamps pairsWorld Tour BowlsNo responseNo response5,0005,0001988
Indoor WChamps Mixed pairsWorld Tour BowlsNo responseNo response5,0005,000
World Ladies MatchplayWorld Tour BowlsNo responseNo response5,000
BoxingAIBA WChampsAIBANoneNoneNoneNone
CanoeingSlalom WC series overall winnerICF4,0004,0002,7002,700
Slalom WChampsICFNoneNoneNoneNone
Sprint WC series overall winnerICF4,0004,000NoneNone
Cliff DivingWorld SeriesRed Bull13,9686,54812,7003,100
ClimbingWC StageIFSC3,1603,1602,5002,5002007
WChampsIFSC3,1603,1602,5002,5002007
Paraclimbing - WChampsIFSCNo responseNo response600600
CricketWorld Twenty20ICC£1.39m690,00044,000
WCICC£3.1m470,500£2.5m47,000
Cross-country skiingWC - Individual eventFIS12,07312,0739,8009,800
WC FinalFIS28,57428,57422,00022,000
WC OverallFIS25,23325,23316,60016,600
Tour de Ski OverallFIS72,44072,44059,00059,000
IPC WChampsIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
CurlingWChampsWorld CurlingNoneNoneNoneNone
CyclingBMX - WChamps - Time TrialUCIN/AN/A5305302013
BMX - WChamps - FinalUCI4,3654,3653,2003,2002013
BMX - Supercross WC - OverallUCI8,7308,7304,8003,200
BMX Supercross WC - Per RoundUCI2,1822,1824,8003,200
Road - WChamps - Individual road raceUCI6,6936,6936,0006,0002013
Road - WChamps - Time TrialUCI3,3463,3463,0003,0002013
Road - WChamps - Team Time TrialUCI29,10029,10026,5008,5002016
Road - World Tour - one day racesUCI17,4609834,600300
Road - World Tour - one stage raceUCI3,4924692,400220
Road - Tour de France - overall winUCI436,506N/A360,000N/A
Road - Tour de France - final stage win / La CourseUCI9,6035,2386,4004,800
Road - Tour of Britain / Women's TourUCI12,6872,6332,9001,200
Para-cycling road - WChampsUCINoneNoneNoneNone
Track - WChampsUCI2,7282,7282,5002,5002013
Track - WCUCI546546500500
Para-cycling track - WChampsUCINoneNoneNoneNone
Cyclo-cross - WChampsUCI3,2013,2012,9002,9002013
Cyclo-cross - WCUCI26,19017,46024,0009,500
Trials WChampsUCI1,4551,4551,3001,3002013
DartsPDC WChampsPDC350,0000N/A250,0000
BDO WChampsBDO100,00012,000100,00012,000
DivingWorld Series IndividualFINA23,25623,25618,80018,800
World Series StageFINA4,6514,6513,1003,100
WChampsFINA15,50415,5049,4009,400
(High) - WChampsFINA15,50415,5046,3006,3002013
EquestrianFEI World Cup Dressage FinalFEI196,428196,42850,000
FEI World Cup Jumping FinalFEI150,595150,595187,000
World Para-Equestrian Games - Team DressageFEIUndecidedUndecided510
ExtremeMarathon des SablesMarathon des Sables4,3654,3654,0004,000
FencingWChamps - Individual in each disciplineFIENDND18,80018,800
WChamps - team in each disciplineFIENDND6,2006,200
Wheelchair Fencing WChampsIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
Figure SkatingWChamps - IndividualsISU45,00045,00036,00036,000
WChamps - Ice DancingISU67,50067,50054,00054,0001995
WChamps - PairsISU675006750054000540001995
FootballWCFIFA£35m£2m£22m630,000
Champions LeagueUEFA£13.5m219,920£8.3m199,000
FA CupFA£1.8m25,000£1.8m5,000
Premier League / FA WSLPremier League / FA£38mNone£24mNone
Para event - 5-a-sideIBSANoneNoneNoneN/A
7-a-side - Para event - WChampsCPISRANoneNoneNoneN/A
Freestyle SkiingMoguls - WCFIS9,0559,0555,6005,600
Aerials - WCFIS9,0559,0555,6005,600
Ski cross - WCFIS9,0559,0555,6005,600
Halfpipe - WCFIS9,0559,0555,6005,600
Slopestyle - WCFIS9,0559,0555,6005,600
GoalballPara event - WChampsIBSANoneNoneNone
GolfThe Open£1.17m487,500975,000298,000
The US Open£1.8m900,000£1m452,000
PGA Championship894,054525,000£1.1m212,000
Ryder Cup / Solheim CupNoneNoneNoneNone
Lalla Meryem Cup220,07659,000199,00054,000
GymnasticsArtistic - WChamps (Individual all-around)FIG Gymnastics4,0534,0533,3003,300
Rhythmic - WC (Individual all-around)FIG GymnasticsN/A1,621N/A988
Rhythmic - WC (Groups all-around)FIG GymnasticsN/A1,621N/A1,600
Rhythmic - WChamps (Individual all-around and apparatusFIG GymnasticsN/A4,053
Rhythmic - WChamps (Groups all-around)FIG GymnasticsN/A4,053
Trampoline - WC (Individual - Per Event)FIG Gymnastics40534,053988988
Trampoline - WChamps 2015 (Individual & Team)FIG Gymnastics24322,432
HandballWChampsIHFNo responseNo response63,00063,000No info available
Hockey (Field)WC / WChampsFIHNo responseNo responseNoneNone
Wheelchair HockeyIWASNoneNoneNoneNone
Horse RacingJockey - Grand NationalBHA51,90051,90031, 818
Jockey - DerbyBHA60,45060,45034,004
Ice HockeyWChampsIIHFNo revealNo revealNoneNone
Ice Sledge HockeyIPC Ice Sledge Hockey WChampsIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
Ironman MarathonWChampsIronman120,000120,00075,00075,000
Ironman 70.3Ironman45,00045,000N/AN/A
JudoWorld ChampionshipsIJF19,38019,380N/AN/A
World Tour Grand Prix2,3252,325N/AN/A
World Tour Grand Slam3,8763,876N/AN/A
Para-Judo World ChampionshipsIBSANoneNoneN/AN/A
LacrosseWChampsILFNo responseNo responseNoneNone
LugeWChampsFILNo responseNo response
MarathonLondon42,63642,63635,00035,000
London - Wheelchair15,50415,5049,4009,400
Dubai155,040155,040126,000126,0002002
Dubai - Wheelchair4,2154,215N/AN/A
New York77,52077,52063,00063,0001984
New York - Wheelchair11,62811,6289,4009,4002001
Boston116,280116,28094,00094,0001986
Boston - Wheelchair15,50415,5049,4009,4001986
Modern PentathlonWChampsUIPMN/AN/ANoneNone
WC - overall winnerUIPMN/AN/A3,8003,800
Mountain BikeWChamps - Cross-country Olympic and DownhillUCI2,0372,0371,9001,9002013
WC - Cross-country Olympic and Downhill (per event)UCI3,2743,2742,2002,2002013
WC - Cross-country Olympic & Downhill (overall winner)UCI4,5054,5054,1004,1002013
NetballWC (World Champs equivalent)INFNoneNoneN/ANone
Nordic CombinedWCFIS6,439N/A5,300N/A
Open Water SwimmingWChampsFINA15,50415,5049,4009,400
PowerliftingWCIPFNoneNoneNoneNone
IPC PowerliftingIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
RowingWChamps/ World Series/ Para-RowingFISANoneNoneNoneNone
FISANoneNoneNoneNone
FISANoneNoneNoneNone
Boat RaceBoat RaceNoneNoneNoneNone
Henley Royal RegattaRegattaNoneNoneNoneNone
Women's RegattaWomen's RegattaN/ANoneN/ANone
Rugby LeagueWCRLIFNo responseNo response
Rugby SevensWC/ World SeriesIRBNo responseNo responseNoneNone
Rugby UnionWCIRBNo responseNo responseNoneNone
Wheelchair Rugby - WChampsIWRFNoneNoneNone
SailingSailing WC Grand FinalWorld Sailing7,9087,9086,3006,3002014
Sailing WC Series QuigdaoWorld Sailing5,9365,936
Para-sailing -IFDS Disabled Sailing WChampsWorld SailingNoneNoneNoneNone
ShootingWChampsISSFNoneNoneNoneNone
WC FinalsISSF9669667917911988
IPC ShootingIPC00NoneNone
Short Track Speed skatingWChampsISU4,6514,6513,8003,8001995
WCISU3,8763,8763,1003,1001995
SkeletonWChampsIBSFNoneNone
Ski JumpingWCFIS8,0492,4156,6002,000
SnookerWChampsWLBSA/WLBSL375,0005,000300,0001,500
SnowboardHalfpipe - WCFIS9,0559,0557,4007,400
Snowboard giant slalomFIS9,0559,0557,4007,400
Snowboard cross - WCFIS9,0559,0557,4007,400
Slopestyle - WCFIS9,0559,0557,4007,400
IPC Para snowboard WCIPCNoneNoneNoneNone
Speed SkatingAll-round Sprint ChampsISU15,50415,50412,50012,5001995
Grand WC WinnerISU11,62811,6289,4009,4001995
SquashWChampsPSA37,21037,21028,60012,3002017
SurfingASP WChamp Tour (Oi Rio Pro)ASP77,52046,51262,70037,600
ASP WChamp Tour - Overall winnerASP116,280116,280
SwimmingWC series - stage winFINA1,1621,162940940
WC series - overall winnerFINA77,52077,52063,00063,000
WC series - 25m courseFINA6,2026,2024,4004,400
WChampsFINA15,50415,5049,4009,400
IPC WChampsIPC00N/A9,400
Synchronised SwimmingWChamps (Solo and duet)FINA15,50415,504N/A18,800
WChamps (team)FINA38,76038,760NoneNone
Table TennisWorld Tour Grand Finals (singles)ITTF77,52077,52063,00063,000
World Tour Grand Finals (doubles)ITTF12,40312,40325,00025,000
WChampsITTFNoneNoneNoneNone
Para Table tennis - WChampsITTFNoneNoneNoneNone
TaekwondoWTF Taekwondo WChampsWTFNoneNoneNoneNone
Taekwondo WC ChampsWTFNoneNoneNoneNone
WTF World Taekwondo Grand Prix FinalWTF4,6514,6513,1003,1002014
TennisAustralian Open£2.24m£2.24m£1.45m£1.45m2001
French Open£1.83m£1.83m£1.3m£1.3m2006
Wimbledon£1.88m£1.88m£1.76m£1.76m2007
US Open£2.71m£2.71m£1.9m£1.9m1973
Wheelchair Tennis - Australian Open
Wheelchair Tennis - French Open27,13227,13217,50017,500
Wheelchair Tennis - Wimbledon25,00025,00012,00012,000
Wheelchair Tennis - US Open6,8006,800
TriathlonWorld Triathlon Series Grand FinalITU23,25623,25618,80018,8002009
World Triathlon Series Mixed team relayITU13,56613,56611,000
Paratriathlon - WChampsITUNoneNoneNoneNone
VolleyballBeach - World Tour FinalFIVB77,52077,52021,00021,0001992
Beach - WChampsFIVB46,51246,51237,60037,600
Indoor - WChampsFIVB125,000125,000125,000125,000
Water PoloWChampsFINA62,01662,01637,60037,600
WeightlifingWChampsIWFNo responseNo responseNoneNone
Windsurfing (RS:X)ISAF Sailing WC QingdaoISAF5,9365,93611,30011,300
ISAF Sailing WC Grand FinalISAF7,9087,9086,2006,2002014
WrestlingWChampsUWWNo responseNo responseNo responseNo responseNo response