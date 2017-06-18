Prize money in sport - BBC Sport study

BBC Sport has carried out a global study into prize money in sport. We contacted 68 governing bodies, of which 55 responded.

The study found 44 sports pay prize money, with 35 paying equal amounts to men and women. Men and women compete alongside each other in horse racing and equestrian whereas women do not compete in nordic combined and men do not take part in synchronised swimming at the top level.

The research was carried out by Daryl Hammond and the prize money was converted to £ sterling on 12 June 2017.

It is the second time we have carried out the research - the first study took place in 2014.

Read here - the 2014 study results in full