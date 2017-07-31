Transfers - June 2017
30 June
Premier League
Nathan Ake [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Jonas Lossl [Mainz - Huddersfield] Loan
Aaron Mooy [Manchester City - Huddersfield] £8m
Henry Onyekuru [Eupen - Everton] £7m
Football League
Tom Adeyemi [Cardiff - Ipswich] Free
Will Buckley [Sunderland - Bolton] Free
Liam Edwards [Swansea - Hull] Free
Cedric Evina [Doncaster - Crawley] Loan
Chris Humphrey [Hibernian - Bury] Free
Ryan Jackson [Gillingham - Colchester] Free
Daniel James [Swansea - Shrewsbury] Loan
Kevin O'Connor [Cork City - Preston] Undisclosed
Vadaine Oliver [York - Morecambe] Free
Ethan Pinnock [Forest Green - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Mark Randall [Newport - Crawley] Free
Andrew Shinnie [Birmingham - Luton] Loan
Felix Wiedwald [Werder Bremen - Leeds] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Michael Smith [Peterborough - Hearts] Undisclosed
Ashley Smith-Brown [Manchester City - Hearts] Loan
International
Fabio Borini [Sunderland - AC Milan] Loan
Akaki Gogia [Brentford - Dynamo Dresden] Undisclosed
Henry Onyekuru [Everton - Anderlecht] Loan
Chris Willock [Arsenal - Benfica] Unidsclosed
29 June
Premier League
Jermain Defoe [Sunderland - Bournemouth] Free
Football League
Patrick Brough [Carlisle - Morecambe] Free
Ousseynou Cissé [Tours - MK Dons] Free
James Collins [Crawley - Luton] Free
Michael Doughty [QPR - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Kelvin Etuhu [Bury - Carlisle] Free
Joe Fryer [Middlesbrough - Stevenage] Loan
Stephen Hendrie [West Ham - Southend] Free
Hallam Hope [Bury - Carlisle] Free
Amine Linganzi [Portsmouth - Swindon] Free
Shay McCartan [Accrington - Bradford] Free
Chris O'Grady [Brighton - Chesterfield] Free
Josh Vickers [Swansea - Lincoln] Free
Conor Wilkinson [Bolton - Gillingham] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Kundai Benyu [Ipswich - Celtic] Compensation
Ofir Marciano [Ashdod - Hibernian] Undisclosed
Calum Waters [Alloa - Kilmarnock] Free
International
Paul Gladon [Wolves - Heracles] Loan
28 June
Football League
Jake Buxton [Wigan - Burton] Free
Pelle Clement [Ajax - Reading] Undisclosed
Famara Diedhiou [Angers - Bristol City] £5.3m
Ben Gladwin [QPR - Blackburn] Undisclosed
Emyr Huws [Cardiff - Ipswich] Undisclosed
Antony Kay [Bury - Port Vale] Free
Olly Lancashire [Shrewsbury - Swindon] Free
Jack Marriott [Luton - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Mekhi McLeod [unattached - Accrington]
Dominic Poleon [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed
Ben Purkiss [Port Vale - Swindon] Free
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair [Doncaster - Plymouth] Free
Garry Thompson [Wycombe - Morecambe] Free
Gregg Wylde [Millwall - Plymouth] Free
Stephane Zubar [Weymouth - Yeovil] Free
Scottish Premiership
Kyle Lafferty [Norwich - Hearts] Free
Scott Tanser [Port Vale - St Johnstone] Free
Randy Wolters [Go Ahead Eagles - Dundee] Free
International
Viktor Fischer [Middlesbrough - Mainz] Undisclosed
Bafetimbi Gomis [Swansea - Galatasaray] Undisclosed
Andy Halliday [Rangers - Gabala] Loan
27 June
Football League
Maxime Biamou [Sutton - Coventry] Undisclosed
Jack Bonham [Brentford - Carlisle] Loan
Bradley Dack [Gillingham - Blackburn] £750,000
Jon Flatt [Wolves - Cheltenham] Loan
Billy Knott [Gillingham - Lincoln] Free
Joe Martin [Millwall - Stevenage] Free
Dean Moxey [Bolton - Exeter] Free
Paul Mullin [Morecambe - Swindon] Undisclosed
Eros Pisano [Hellas Verona - Bristol City] Free
Lamar Reynolds [Brentwood - Newport] Free
Erico Sousa [Tranmere - Accrington] Free
Omari Sterling-James [Solihull - Mansfield] Free
Robbert te Loeke [Achilles '29 - Plymouth] Free
Blair Turgott [Bromley - Stevenage] Free
Scottish Premiership
Greg Stewart [Birmingham - Aberdeen] Loan
26 June
Football League
Ebou Adams [Norwich - Shrewsbury] Loan
Nick Anderton [Barrow - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Jonathan Bond [Reading - Peterborough] Loan
Luke Croll [Crystal Palace - Exeter] Free
Nicky Devlin [Ayr - Walsall] Free
James Dunne [Cambridge - Swindon] Loan
Josh Ginnelly [Burnley - Lincoln] Loan
Jake Gray [Luton - Yeovil] Undisclosed
Matt Green [Mansfield - Lincoln] Free
Zak Jules [Reading - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
Ollie Palmer [Leyton Orient - Lincoln] Free
George Saville [Wolves - Millwall] Undisclosed
Jack Stacey [Reading - Luton] Undisclosed
Jed Wallace [Wolves - Millwall] Undisclosed
Stephen Warnock [Wigan - Burton] Free
International
Deniss Rakels [Reading - Lech Poznan] Loan
Bertrand Traore [Chelsea - Lyon] £8.8m
25 June
International
Fankaty Dabo [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
24 June
Premier League
Will Hughes [Derby County - Watford] £8m
23 June
Premier League
Laurent Depoitre [Porto - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Football League
Dean Bowditch [MK Dons - Northampton] Free
Nathan Clarke [Coventry - Grimsby] Free
Mark Gillespie [Carlisle - Walsall] Free
Joel Grant [Exeter - Plymouth] Free
Josh Harrop [Manchester United - Preston] Undisclosed
Brad Inman [Peterborough - Rochdale] Loan
Mateusz Klich [FC Twente - Leeds] Undisclosed
Conor McAleny [Everton - Fleetwood] Free
Cameron McGeehan [Luton - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Paul Taylor [Peterborough - Bradford] Free
Danny Ward [Rotherham - Cardiff] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Daniel Higgins [Dundee - Kilmarnock] Free
Alan Power [Lincoln - Kilmarnock] Free
22 June
Premier League
Mohamed Salah [Roma - Liverpool] £34m
Football League
David Ball [Fleetwood - Rotherham] Free
Max Clayton [Bolton - Blackpool] Free
Craig Davies [Scunthorpe - Oldham] Free
Tom Eaves [Yeovil - Gillingham] Free
Jon Guthrie [Crewe - Walsall] Free
Graham Kelly [Sheffield United - Port Vale] Free
Liam Lindsay [Partick Thistle - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Cody McDonald [Gillingham - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Jamie Ness [Scunthorpe - Plymouth] Free
Chris Robertson [AFC Wimbledon - Swindon] Free
Nathan Thompson [Swindon - Portsmouth] Free
Ben Whiteman [Sheffield United - Doncaster] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Eduardo Herrera [Pumas - Rangers] Undisclosed
Carlos Pena [Guadalajara - Rangers] Undisclosed
Lewis Spence [Dunfermline - Dundee] Free
International
Takuma Asano [Arsenal - Stuttgart] Loan
21 June
Football League
Adam Campbell [Notts County - Morecambe] Free
Joe Davis [Fleetwood - Port Vale] Free
Sam Hornby [Burton - Port Vale] Free
Rory McArdle [Bradford - Scunthorpe] Free
Connor Smith [Plymouth - Yeovil] Free
Peter Vincenti [Rochdale - Coventry] Free
Scottish Premiership
Russell Griffiths [Everton - Motherwell] Free
International
Reece Oxford [West Ham - Borussia Monchengladbach] Loan
20 June
Football League
Liam Boyce [Ross County - Burton] Undisclosed
Scott Laird [Scunthorpe - Forest Green] Free
Rob Lainton [Bury - Port Vale] Free
Cristian Montano [Bristol Rovers - Port Vale] Free
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh [Eintracht Braunschweig - Wolves] Free
Declan Rudd [Norwich - Preston] Undisclosed
Richie Smallwood [Rotherham - Blackburn] Free
Ollie Turton [Crewe - Blackpool] Free
Ryan Williams [Barnsley - Rotherham] Free
International
Havard Nordtveit [West Ham - Hoffenheim] Undisclosed
19 June
Football League
Adam Chicksen [Charlton - Bradford] Free
Tariqe Fosu [Reading - Charlton] Undisclosed
Fiacre Kelleher [Celtic - Oxford] Undisclosed
Danny Newton [Tamworth - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Alfredo Morelos [HJK Helsinki - Rangers] Undisclosed
17 June
Football League
Jason Cummings [Hibernian - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Christie [Celtic - Aberdeen] Loan
Jonny Hayes [Aberdeen - Celtic] Undisclosed
Stefan Scougall [Sheffield United - St Johnstone] Free
16 June
Premier League
Mathew Ryan [Valencia - Brighton] Undisclosed
Football League
Rhys Browne [Grimsby - Yeovil] Undisclosed
Lee Camp [Rotherham - Cardiff] Free
Joe Garner [Rangers - Ipswich] Undisclosed
Matt Gilks [Wigan - Scunthorpe] Free
Peter Hartley [Bristol Rovers - Blackpool] Free
Alex Kiwomya [Chelsea - Doncaster] Free
Mark Little [Bristol City - Bolton] Free
Mark Marshall [Bradford - Charlton] Free
Harvey Rodgers [Hull - Fleetwood] Free
Terell Thomas [Charlton - Wigan] Free
15 June
Premier League
Davy Klaassen [Ajax - Everton] £23.6m
Harry Maguire [Hull - Leicester] £17m
Jordan Pickford [Sunderland - Everton] £25m rising to £30m
Football League
Harry Beautyman [Northampton - Stevenage] Free
Jerome Binnom-Williams [Peterborough - Chesterfield] Free
Delial Brewster [Everton - Chesterfield] Free
Charlie Cooper [Birmingham - Forest Green] Free
Brendan Moore [Torquay - Rochdale] Free
Jordan Sinnott [FC Halifax - Chesterfield] Free
Curtis Tilt [Wrexham - Blackpool] Free
Christoph Zimmermann [Borussia Dortmund II - Norwich] Free
Scottish Premiership
Rafal Grzelak [Korona Kielce - Hearts] Free
Blair Spittal [Dundee United - Partick Thistle] Free
14 June
Premier League
Victor Lindelof [Benfica - Manchester United] £31m
Football League
Luke Leahy [Falkirk - Walsall] Free
Darren Potter [MK Dons - Rotherham] Free
Marek Stech [Sparta Prague - Luton] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Scott Allan [Celtic - Dundee] Loan
Roarie Deacon [Sutton United - Dundee] Free
International
Corentin Tolisso [Lyon - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed
13 June
Football League
George Baldock [MK Dons - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Ryan Edwards [Morecambe - Plymouth] Undisclosed
Jason McCarthy [Southampton - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Roderick Miranda [Rio Ave - Wolves] Undisclosed
David Stockdale [Brighton - Birmingham] Free
Peter Whittingham [Cardiff - Blackburn] Free
Scottish Premiership
Andy Rose [Coventry - Motherwell] Free
International
Philipp Hofmann [Brentford - Greuter Furth] Undisclosed
12 June
Football League
Jon Nolan [Chesterfield - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
11 June
Scottish Premiership
Daniel Candeias [Benfica - Rangers] Undisclosed
Sean Kelly [AFC Wimbledon - Ross County] Free
International
Serge Gnabry [Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich] Free
9 June
Football League
Tom Elliott [AFC Wimbledon - Millwall] Free
Jay O'Shea [Chesterfield - Bury] Free
8 June
Premier League
Ederson Moraes [Benfica - Manchester City] £35m
Football League
Panutche Camara [Dulwich Hamlet - Crawley] Undisclosed
Billy Clarke [Bradford - Charlton] Undisclosed
Ruben Lameiras [Coventry - Plymouth] Free
Eoghan O'Connell [Celtic - Bury] Undisclosed
Bobby Olejnik [Exeter - Mansfield] Free
Deji Oshilaja [Cardiff - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Mario Vrancic [Darmstadt - Norwich] Undisclosed
Billy Waters [Cheltenham - Northampton] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Efe Ambrose [Celtic - Hibernian] Free
7 June
Football League
Curtis Davies [Hull - Derby] Undisclosed
Matt Dolan [Yeovil - Newport] Free
Callum Paterson [Hearts - Cardiff] Free
Charlie Raglan [Chesterfield - Oxford] Free
Jordan Williams [Barrow - Rochdale] £100,000
Gabriel Zakuani [Northampton - Gillingham] Free
Scottish Premiership
Fabio Cardoso [Vitoria Setubal - Rangers] Undisclosed
6 June
Premier League
Sead Kolasinac [Schalke - Arsenal] Free
Football League
Cameron Burgess [Fulham - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed
Angus Gunn [Manchester City - Norwich] Loan
Adam Le Fondre [Cardiff - Bolton] Free
Luke O'Neill [Southend - Gillingham] Free
Scottish Premiership
Trevor Carson [Hartlepool - Motherwell] Free
Dalcio [Benfica - Rangers] Loan
5 June
Football League
Chey Dunkley [Oxford - Wigan] Free
Dimitar Mitov [Charlton - Cambridge] Free
Moussa Sanoh [RKC Waalwijk - Crawley] Free
Scottish Premiership
Kyle McClean [Nottingham Forest - St Johnstone] Free
Craig Tanner [Reading - Motherwell] Free
3 June
Football League
Sean Maguire [Cork City - Preston] Undisclosed
2 June
Football League
Dan Gardner [Chesterfield - Oldham] Free
Hadi Sacko [Sporting Lisbon - Leeds] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Gael Bigirimana [Coventry - Motherwell] Free
Alex Fisher [Inverness - Motherwell] Free
Cole Stockton [Tranmere - Hearts] Free
1 June
Premier League
Darren Fletcher [West Brom - Stoke] Free
Football League
Danny Andrew [Grimsby - Doncaster] Free
Reece Brown [Birmingham - Forest Green] Free
Gary Deegan [Shrewsbury - Cambridge] Free
Alan McCormack [Brentford - Luton] Free
Joe Skarz [Oxford - Bury] Free
Adam Thompson [Southend - Bury] Free
Marley Watkins [Barnsley - Norwich] Free
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Jack [Aberdeen - Rangers] Free
International
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar [Schalke - Ajax] Free
