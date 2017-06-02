Mark Evans: Ex-Harlequins CEO and Saracens boss to lead Cornwall stadium project

Mark Evans spent a decade at Harlequins, leaving during the 2010-11 campaign

Ex-Harlequins CEO and Saracens director of rugby Mark Evans has been appointed as Stadium for Cornwall project leader.

He will lead first-phase construction of the ground, which is to be shared by rugby side Cornish Pirates and National League South football club Truro City.

The £10m stadium, to be built on the outskirts of Truro, will hold 6,000, with work set to start in spring 2018.

"You just can't be an elite rugby club in England now without having a decent stadium," said Welshman Evans.

"For the guys running the day to day needs of the club this can be rather overwhelming, so my considerable experience in this area, which of course takes a lot of time, is aimed to help."

Evans, who has more recently been CEO at Australian side Melbourne Storm, was at Harlequins when they rebuilt their Twickenham Stoop ground more than 15 years ago.