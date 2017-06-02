Transfers - February, March, April & May 2017
Following the closure of the January transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.
The summer transfer window will open on 1 July, although clubs can arrange to sign players prior to that point.
Signings confirmed in January, the autumn, and last summer can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released at the end of the 2016-17 season on our dedicated page.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.
31 May
Bruno Alves [Cagliari - Rangers] Free
Kwesi Appiah [Crystal Palace - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Leon Barnett [Bury - Northampton] Free
Ryan Bennett [Norwich - Wolves] Free
Sam Kelly [Port Vale - Grimsby] Free
Emmanuel Osadebe [Gillingham - Cambridge] Free
Chris Porter [Colchester - Crewe] Free
Liam Sercombe [Oxford - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed
30 May
Lionel Ainsworth [Motherwell - Plymouth] Free
Will Atkinson [Southend - Mansfield] Free
Asmir Begovic [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Neil Etheridge [Walsall - Cardiff] Free
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing [Rochdale - Cardiff] Free
Simon Murray [Dundee United - Hibernian] Free
29 May
James Meredith [Bradford - Millwall] Free
28 May
Nigel Atangana [Leyton Orient - Cheltenham] Free
26 May
Lewis Alessandra [Hartlepool - Notts County] Undisclosed
Jabo Ibehre [Carlisle - Cambridge] Free
Lenell John-Lewis [Newport - Shrewsbury] Free
Michael Raynes [Carlisle - Crewe] Free
Callum Reilly [Burton - Bury] Free
Bernardo Silva [Monaco - Manchester City] £43m
Pablo Zabaleta [Manchester City - West Ham] Free
25 May
Reece Brown [Bury - Rochdale] Free
Michael Ihiekwe [Tranmere - Rotherham] Free
Andrew Taylor [Wigan - Bolton] Free
Youri Tielemans [Anderlecht - Monaco] £21.63m
Gozie Ugwu [Woking - Chesterfield] Free
24 May
David Amoo [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Free
Christian Atsu [Chelsea - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Luke Daniels [Scunthorpe - Brentford] Free
Arthur Gnahoua [Kidderminster - Shewsbury] Free
Dominic Hyam [Reading - Coventry] Free
Liam O'Brien [Portsmouth - Coventry] Free
23 May
Christophe Berra [Ipswich - Hearts] Free
Jordan Bowery [Leyton Orient - Crewe] Free
Henrik Dalsgaard [Zulte Waregem - Brentford] Undisclosed
Johnny Hunt [Chester - Mansfield] Free
Alex Lacey [Yeovil - Gillingham] Free
David Mirfin [Scunthorpe - Mansfield] Free
22 May
Juan Cuadrado [Chelsea - Juventus] £17m
Callum Evans [Barnsley - Forest Green] Free
Sam Foley [Port Vale - Northampton] Free
Liam Kelly [Leyton Orient - Coventry] Free
Mitch Rose [Newport - Grimsby] Free
Enda Stevens [Portsmouth - Sheffield United] Free
19 May
Joe Anyon [Scunthorpe - Chesterfield] Free
Dannie Bulman [AFC Wimbledon - Crawley] Free
Kyle Dempsey [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Pascal Gross [FC Ingolstadt 04 - Brighton] Undisclosed*
Matty Lund [Rochdale - Burton] Free
Rod McDonald [Northampton - Coventry] Undisclosed
Jacob Mellis [Bury - Mansfield] Free
Scott Wiseman [Scunthorpe - Chesterfield] Free
*Deal to go through on 10 June
18 May
Brad Barry [Swindon - Chesterfield] Free
Jamie Grimes [Dover - Cheltenham] Free
Terry Hawkridge [Lincoln - Notts County] Free
Stevie Mallan [St Mirren - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Conor McGrandles [Norwich - MK Dons] Free
Tom Pope [Bury - Port Vale] Free
17 May
Lee Angol [Peterborough - Mansfield] Undisclosed
Lee Collins [Mansfield - Forest Green] Free
Kevin Dawson [Yeovil - Cheltenham] Free
George Smith [Gateshead - Northampton] Undisclosed
Jordan Tibbetts [Birmingham - Peterborough] Free
Hayden White [Peterborough - Mansfield] Undisclosed
16 May
Paul Anderson [Northampton - Mansfield] Free
Stephen Dawson [Scunthorpe - Bury] Free
Paul Digby [Ipswich - Mansfield] Free
Scott Shearer [Mansfield - Oxford] Free
Jimmy Spencer [Plymouth - Mansfield] Free
15 May
Liam Nolan [Southport - Accrington] Undisclosed
Nathan Thomas [Hartlepool - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
14 May
Phil Edwards [Burton - Bury] Free
12 May
Jermaine Beckford [Preston - Bury] Free
Zander Diamond [Northampton - Mansfield] Free
Michee Efete [Norwich - Breidablik] Loan
James Ferry [Brentford - Stevenage] Undisclosed
11 May
Michael Doyle [Portsmouth - Coventry] Free
Craig Gardner [West Brom - Birmingham] Undisclosed
10 May
Callum Gunner [Swindon - Bradford] Free
Omari Patrick [Barnsley - Bradford] Free
Conrad Logan [Rochdale - Mansfield] Free
Tyrell Robinson [Unattached - Bradford] Free
9 May
Alex Samuel [Swansea - Stevenage] Free
8 May
Ched Evans [Chesterfield - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Danny Lloyd [Stockport - Peterborough] Free
Niall Mason [Aston Villa - Doncaster] Undisclosed
5 May
Daniel Powell [MK Dons - Northampton]
3 May
Ricky Miller [Dover - Peterborough] Free*
Nigel Reo-Coker [Unattached - IK Start]
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
27 April
Kingsley Coman [Juventus - Bayern Munich] £17.75m*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
25 April
Danny Swanson [St Johnstone - Hibernian] Free*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
8 April
Josh Gordon [Stafford - Leicester] Free
1 April
Christian Walton [Brighton - Southend] Loan***
***Emergency cover because of injury
31 March
Tom Cleverley [Everton - Watford] Undisclosed*
Gustav Engvall [Bristol City - Djurgarden IF] Loan
Joe Murphy [Huddersfield - Bury] Free*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
30 March
Leon Lobjoit [Buckingham - Northampton] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
28 March
Semi Ajayi [Cardiff - Rotherham] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
24 March
Samir Nabi [Unattached - Carlisle]
Ben Tomlinson [Unattached - Carlisle]
23 March
Jonas Olsson [West Brom - Djurgarden IF] Free
22 March
Elias Kachunga [Ingolstadt - Huddersfield] £1.1m*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
21 March
Bastian Schweinsteiger [Manchester United - Chicago Fire] Free
17 March
Andre Bikey [Unattached - Port Vale]
Ryan Taylor [Unattached - Port Vale]
14 March
James Hooper [Unattached - Carlisle]
Joe Ward [Unattached - Carlisle]
11 March
Jem Karacan [Unattached - Bolton]
10 March
Alex Bray [Swansea - Rotherham] Undisclosed**
**previously on loan with Rotherham
Andrew Dawber [Unattached - Crewe]
9 March
Peter Pawlett [Aberdeen - MK Dons] Free*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
7 March
Vegard Forren [Unattached - Brighton]
6 March
Nicklas Bendtner [Nottingham Forest - Rosenborg] Undisclosed
4 March
Benji Buchel [Oxford - Barnet] Emergency loan
25 February
Harry Burgoyne [Wolves - Barnet] Emergency loan
Paul Caddis [Unattached - Bury]
24 February
Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke - Tottenham] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
23 February
Zesh Rehman [Unattached - Gillingham]
21 February
Ollie Muldoon [Unattached - Gillingham]
Ryan Swan [Unattached - Exeter]
16 February
Martin Caceres [Unattached - Southampton]
15 February
Stanley Aborah [Unattached - Portsmouth]
Reece Wabara [Unattached - Bolton]
14 February
Nathan Oduwa [Tottenham - Olimpija Ljubljana] Undisclosed
13 February
Erico Sousa [Unattached - Accrington]
Yakubu [Unattached - Coventry]
9 February
Cheick Tiote [Newcastle - Beijing Enterprises Group FC] Undisclosed
Hernanes [Juventus - Hebei China Fortune] £8.5m
6 February
Lica [Nottingham Forest - Estoril] Loan
4 February
Shola Ameobi [Unattached - Notts County]
2 February
Sebastian Coates [Sunderland - Sporting Lisbon] Undisclosed
Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Rotherham]
Sadiq el Fitouri [Unattached - Chesterfield]
Bob Harris [Unattached - Bristol Rovers]
Pontus Jansson [Torino - Leeds] Undisclosed*
Filipe Morais [Unattached - Bolton]
Stephen Pearson [Unattached - Motherwell]
*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season
1 February
Paris Cowan-Hall [Unattached - Wycombe]
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.