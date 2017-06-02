Transfers - February, March, April & May 2017

Juan Cuadrado will join Juventus from Chelsea after being on loan in Turin for the last two seasons

Following the closure of the January transfer window in England and Scotland, clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.

The summer transfer window will open on 1 July, although clubs can arrange to sign players prior to that point.

Signings confirmed in January, the autumn, and last summer can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released at the end of the 2016-17 season on our dedicated page.

For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.

31 May

Bruno Alves [Cagliari - Rangers] Free

Kwesi Appiah [Crystal Palace - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Leon Barnett [Bury - Northampton] Free

Ryan Bennett [Norwich - Wolves] Free

Sam Kelly [Port Vale - Grimsby] Free

Emmanuel Osadebe [Gillingham - Cambridge] Free

Chris Porter [Colchester - Crewe] Free

Liam Sercombe [Oxford - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

30 May

Lionel Ainsworth [Motherwell - Plymouth] Free

Will Atkinson [Southend - Mansfield] Free

Asmir Begovic [Chelsea - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Neil Etheridge [Walsall - Cardiff] Free

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing [Rochdale - Cardiff] Free

Simon Murray [Dundee United - Hibernian] Free

29 May

James Meredith [Bradford - Millwall] Free

28 May

Nigel Atangana [Leyton Orient - Cheltenham] Free

26 May

Lewis Alessandra [Hartlepool - Notts County] Undisclosed

Jabo Ibehre [Carlisle - Cambridge] Free

Lenell John-Lewis [Newport - Shrewsbury] Free

Michael Raynes [Carlisle - Crewe] Free

Callum Reilly [Burton - Bury] Free

Bernardo Silva [Monaco - Manchester City] £43m

Pablo Zabaleta [Manchester City - West Ham] Free

25 May

Reece Brown [Bury - Rochdale] Free

Michael Ihiekwe [Tranmere - Rotherham] Free

Andrew Taylor [Wigan - Bolton] Free

Youri Tielemans [Anderlecht - Monaco] £21.63m

Gozie Ugwu [Woking - Chesterfield] Free

24 May

David Amoo [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Free

Christian Atsu [Chelsea - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Luke Daniels [Scunthorpe - Brentford] Free

Arthur Gnahoua [Kidderminster - Shewsbury] Free

Dominic Hyam [Reading - Coventry] Free

Liam O'Brien [Portsmouth - Coventry] Free

23 May

Christophe Berra [Ipswich - Hearts] Free

Jordan Bowery [Leyton Orient - Crewe] Free

Henrik Dalsgaard [Zulte Waregem - Brentford] Undisclosed

Johnny Hunt [Chester - Mansfield] Free

Alex Lacey [Yeovil - Gillingham] Free

David Mirfin [Scunthorpe - Mansfield] Free

22 May

Juan Cuadrado [Chelsea - Juventus] £17m

Callum Evans [Barnsley - Forest Green] Free

Sam Foley [Port Vale - Northampton] Free

Liam Kelly [Leyton Orient - Coventry] Free

Mitch Rose [Newport - Grimsby] Free

Enda Stevens [Portsmouth - Sheffield United] Free

19 May

Joe Anyon [Scunthorpe - Chesterfield] Free

Dannie Bulman [AFC Wimbledon - Crawley] Free

Kyle Dempsey [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Pascal Gross [FC Ingolstadt 04 - Brighton] Undisclosed*

Matty Lund [Rochdale - Burton] Free

Rod McDonald [Northampton - Coventry] Undisclosed

Jacob Mellis [Bury - Mansfield] Free

Scott Wiseman [Scunthorpe - Chesterfield] Free

*Deal to go through on 10 June

18 May

Brad Barry [Swindon - Chesterfield] Free

Jamie Grimes [Dover - Cheltenham] Free

Terry Hawkridge [Lincoln - Notts County] Free

Stevie Mallan [St Mirren - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Conor McGrandles [Norwich - MK Dons] Free

Tom Pope [Bury - Port Vale] Free

17 May

Lee Angol [Peterborough - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Lee Collins [Mansfield - Forest Green] Free

Kevin Dawson [Yeovil - Cheltenham] Free

George Smith [Gateshead - Northampton] Undisclosed

Jordan Tibbetts [Birmingham - Peterborough] Free

Hayden White [Peterborough - Mansfield] Undisclosed

16 May

Paul Anderson [Northampton - Mansfield] Free

Stephen Dawson [Scunthorpe - Bury] Free

Paul Digby [Ipswich - Mansfield] Free

Scott Shearer [Mansfield - Oxford] Free

Jimmy Spencer [Plymouth - Mansfield] Free

15 May

Liam Nolan [Southport - Accrington] Undisclosed

Nathan Thomas [Hartlepool - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

14 May

Phil Edwards [Burton - Bury] Free

12 May

Jermaine Beckford [Preston - Bury] Free

Zander Diamond [Northampton - Mansfield] Free

Michee Efete [Norwich - Breidablik] Loan

James Ferry [Brentford - Stevenage] Undisclosed

11 May

Michael Doyle [Portsmouth - Coventry] Free

Craig Gardner [West Brom - Birmingham] Undisclosed

10 May

Callum Gunner [Swindon - Bradford] Free

Omari Patrick [Barnsley - Bradford] Free

Conrad Logan [Rochdale - Mansfield] Free

Tyrell Robinson [Unattached - Bradford] Free

9 May

Alex Samuel [Swansea - Stevenage] Free

8 May

Ched Evans [Chesterfield - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Danny Lloyd [Stockport - Peterborough] Free

Niall Mason [Aston Villa - Doncaster] Undisclosed

5 May

Daniel Powell [MK Dons - Northampton]

3 May

Ricky Miller [Dover - Peterborough] Free*

Nigel Reo-Coker [Unattached - IK Start]

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

27 April

Kingsley Coman [Juventus - Bayern Munich] £17.75m*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

25 April

Danny Swanson [St Johnstone - Hibernian] Free*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

8 April

Josh Gordon [Stafford - Leicester] Free

1 April

Christian Walton [Brighton - Southend] Loan***

***Emergency cover because of injury

31 March

Tom Cleverley [Everton - Watford] Undisclosed*

Gustav Engvall [Bristol City - Djurgarden IF] Loan

Joe Murphy [Huddersfield - Bury] Free*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

30 March

Leon Lobjoit [Buckingham - Northampton] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

28 March

Semi Ajayi [Cardiff - Rotherham] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

24 March

Samir Nabi [Unattached - Carlisle]

Ben Tomlinson [Unattached - Carlisle]

23 March

Jonas Olsson [West Brom - Djurgarden IF] Free

22 March

Elias Kachunga [Ingolstadt - Huddersfield] £1.1m*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

21 March

Bastian Schweinsteiger [Manchester United - Chicago Fire] Free

17 March

Andre Bikey [Unattached - Port Vale]

Ryan Taylor [Unattached - Port Vale]

14 March

James Hooper [Unattached - Carlisle]

Joe Ward [Unattached - Carlisle]

11 March

Jem Karacan [Unattached - Bolton]

10 March

Alex Bray [Swansea - Rotherham] Undisclosed**

**previously on loan with Rotherham

Andrew Dawber [Unattached - Crewe]

9 March

Peter Pawlett [Aberdeen - MK Dons] Free*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

7 March

Vegard Forren [Unattached - Brighton]

6 March

Nicklas Bendtner [Nottingham Forest - Rosenborg] Undisclosed

4 March

Benji Buchel [Oxford - Barnet] Emergency loan

25 February

Harry Burgoyne [Wolves - Barnet] Emergency loan

Paul Caddis [Unattached - Bury]

24 February

Nabil Bentaleb [Schalke - Tottenham] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

23 February

Zesh Rehman [Unattached - Gillingham]

21 February

Ollie Muldoon [Unattached - Gillingham]

Ryan Swan [Unattached - Exeter]

16 February

Martin Caceres [Unattached - Southampton]

15 February

Stanley Aborah [Unattached - Portsmouth]

Reece Wabara [Unattached - Bolton]

14 February

Nathan Oduwa [Tottenham - Olimpija Ljubljana] Undisclosed

13 February

Erico Sousa [Unattached - Accrington]

Yakubu [Unattached - Coventry]

9 February

Cheick Tiote [Newcastle - Beijing Enterprises Group FC] Undisclosed

Hernanes [Juventus - Hebei China Fortune] £8.5m

6 February

Lica [Nottingham Forest - Estoril] Loan

4 February

Shola Ameobi [Unattached - Notts County]

2 February

Sebastian Coates [Sunderland - Sporting Lisbon] Undisclosed

Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Rotherham]

Sadiq el Fitouri [Unattached - Chesterfield]

Bob Harris [Unattached - Bristol Rovers]

Pontus Jansson [Torino - Leeds] Undisclosed*

Filipe Morais [Unattached - Bolton]

Stephen Pearson [Unattached - Motherwell]

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

1 February

Paris Cowan-Hall [Unattached - Wycombe]

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.