Gossip: Alli, Benitez, Mancini, Aguero, Hart, Lampard

Bayern Munich are the latest major European club to express an interest in signing 20-year-old Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. (Times - subscription required)

Rafa Benitez's long-term future at Newcastle United appears uncertain, with the manager seeking significant reassurances about the club's ambition after a frustrating January transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Roberto Mancini is in line to take over at West Ham if Slaven Bilic fails to improve form. Mancini was at London Stadium to see the Hammers lose 4-0 to his old club Manchester City on Wednesday and is understood to be keen on a return to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. The 28-year-old Argentina player was left on the bench for Wednesday's win at West Ham and the Spanish giants are interested as they look to offload France forward Karim Benzema, 29, and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 24, this summer.(Daily Mirror)

West Ham will bid £15m bid for Manchester City's 29-year-old England goalkeeper Joe Hart - who is on loan at Italian side Torino - this summer. (Sun)

Arsene Wenger has revealed Arsenal are following AS Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, who broke former Gunners forward Thierry Henry's record to become the French club's youngest-ever scorer.(London Evening Standard)

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, with the Portuguese club paying to remove a clause in the 22-year-old Sweden international's contract that entitled one of his former clubs a portion of any future transfer fee. (Manchester Evening News)

United will make £130m available for Jose Mourinho to sign Lindelof and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 25. (Daily Mail)

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard, 38, turned down a £450,000-a-week offer from Chinese side Hebei China Fortune before he retired.(Daily Star)

The Football Association will offer Lampard a pathway into management, but Chelsea are also keen for their former midfielder to take a role on the club's coaching staff. (Daily Mail)

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger will sit with security among Chelsea fans when his side visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The fixture will be the third included as part of the Frenchman's four-match touchline ban.(London Evening Standard)

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, 35, will be asked to reduce his wages to £70,000 a week if he is to land a new contract.(Sun)

Uruguay defender Martin Caceres, 29, is poised to join AC Milan. The former Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla player had been linked with Chelsea, Swansea, Sunderland, Southampton and West Brom earlier in the season. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid striker Jese Rodriguez has revealed why he opted for a loan move to Las Palmas rather than Middlesbrough. The 23-year-old Spaniard says he had given his word to the La Liga club's president.(Gazette live)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lost the services of his "best defender" by allowing Mamadou Sakho to join Crystal Palace on loan, according to former England captain Rio Ferdinand.(London Evening Standard)

But Klopp has given the France international, 26, hope of a future at Anfield by emphasising the move is only a loan and a "solution for this moment". (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal great Robert Pires believes the Premier League title race will be over if his former club lose to runaway leaders Chelsea on Saturday.(Four Four Two)

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard is considering a career in Hollywood following his retirement from football. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will win the Premier League by two points from Tottenham, with Hull City finishing bottom of the table - that's the prediction of the simulator run by the people behind computer game Football Manager 2017. (Hull Daily Mail)