Transfer deadline day: Confirmed deals

Odion Ighalo moved from Watford to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai for £20m on deadline day

The January transfer window has closed in England and Scotland after a hectic final few hours of business.

The most expensive incoming transfer was Southampton's £14m signing of Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli, while Crystal Palace agreed a loan deal for Liverpool and France defender Mamadou Sakho very late on.

Elsewhere, Burnley broke their transfer record to sign Republic of Ireland winger Robbie Brady from Norwich, while Odion Ighalo was the major exit, joining Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for £20m from Watford.

January transfer window Most expensive signing: Oscar [Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG] About £60m Busiest Premier League club(s): Hull (10) Busiest overall club(s): Wigan Athletic (13)

1 February - all times GMT

13:00: Jordan Rhodes [Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday] Initial loan before £10m permanent deal in summer

12:23: Branislav Ivanovic [Chelsea - Zenit St Petersburg] Undisclosed

01:06: Mamadou Sakho [Liverpool - Crystal Palace] Loan

00:34: Kamil Grosicki [Rennes - Hull] Undisclosed

00:12: Gboly Ariyibi [Chesterfield - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

00:09: Ross McCormack [Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest] Loan

00:05: Jack Byrne [Manchester City - Wigan] Undisclosed

31 January (deadline day) - all times GMT

23:58: Zach Clough [Bolton - Nottingham Forest] £2.5m

23:57: Tope Obadeyi [Dundee United - Oldham] Loan

23:49: Josh Clackstone [Hull - Notts County] Loan

23:49: Omar Bogle [Grimsby - Wigan] Undisclosed

23:32: Adlene Guedioura [Watford - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

23:30: Mark Kitching [Middlesbrough - Rochdale] Undisclosed

23:30: Leonardo Fasan [Celtic - Port Vale] Loan

23:30: Danny Pugh [Blackpool - Port Vale] Loan

23:30: Louis Rooney [Plymouth - Hartlepool] Loan

23:30: Michael Kightly [Burnley - Burton] Loan

23:30: Scott Hogan [Brentford - Aston Villa] £12m

23:20: Theo Robinson [Lincoln - Southend] Undisclosed

23:15 Ismael Bennacer [Arsenal - Tours] Loan

23:13: Michael Folivi [Watford - Coventry] Loan

23:07: Tin Plavotic [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

23:00: Marc Wilson [Bournemouth - West Brom] Loan

23:00: Calum Dyson [Everton - Grimsby] Loan

23:00: Yanic Wildschut [Wigan - Norwich] £7m

22:47: Matthew Kennedy [Cardiff - Plymouth] Loan

22:45: Owain Jones [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan

22:45: Krystian Bielik [Arsenal - Birmingham] Loan

22:38: Jorge Grant [Nottingham Forest - Notts County] Loan

22:35: Stuart O'Keefe [Cardiff - MK Dons] Loan

22:30: Matt Macey [Arsenal - Luton] Loan

22:30: Sam Jones [Gateshead - Grimsby] Undisclosed

22:30: Marc Bola [Arsenal - Notts County] Loan

22:30: Ryan Yates [Nottingham Forest - Shrewsbury] Loan

22:30: David Cotterill [Birmingham - Bristol City] Loan

22:30: Ben Marshall [Blackburn - Wolves] Undisclosed

22:29: Jesse Starkey [Brighton - Swindon] Undisclosed

22:14: Alfred N'Diaye [Villarreal - Hull] Loan

22:09: Emyr Huws [Cardiff - Ipswich] Loan

22:08: Sylvain Deslandes [Wolves - Bury] Loan

22:02: Molla Wague [Udinese - Leicester] Loan

22:01: Manolo Gabbiadini [Napoli - Southampton] £14m

22:00: Ryan Hedges [Swansea - Barnsley] Undisclosed

22:00: Harry Cornick [Bournemouth - Gillingham] Loan

22:00: Joe Quigley [Bournemouth - Gillingham] Loan

21:58: Jordan Green [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Loan

21:55: Lewis Grabban [Bournemouth - Reading] Loan

21:54: Luka Milivojevic [Olympiakos - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

21:40: Jordan Ayew [Aston Villa - Swansea] Undisclosed

21:40: Neil Taylor [Swansea - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

21:40: Aaron Simpson [Wolves - Portsmouth] Loan

21:33: Ravel Morrison [Lazio - QPR] Loan

21:29: Conor McAleny [Everton - Oxford] Loan

21:24: Josh Laurent [Hartlepool - Wigan] Undisclosed

21:15: Michael Smith [Portsmouth - Northampton] Loan

21:00: Tim Krul [Newcastle - AZ Alkmaar] Loan

20:43: Modou Barrow [Swansea - Leeds] Loan

20:39: Kevin Toner [Aston Villa - Bradford] Loan

20:37: Tom Beadling [Sunderland - Bury] Loan

20:33: Robbie Brady [Norwich City - Burnley] Undisclosed

20:30: Alfie Potter [Northampton - Mansfield] Free

20:20: Callum Cooke [Middlesbrough - Crewe] Loan

20:14: Mitchell Dijks [Ajax - Norwich] Loan

20:08: Gabriel Obertan [Unattached - Wigan]

20:00: Dominic Samuel [Reading - Ipswich] Loan

19:59: Jamie Proctor [Bolton - Carlisle] Loan

19:59: Chris Taylor [Bolton - Oldham] Loan

19:54: Anthony Grant [Port Vale - Peterborough] Undisclosed

19:48: Charlie Wyke [Carlisle - Bradford] Undisclosed

19:46: Gohi Cyriac [KV Oostende - Fulham] Loan

19:35: Pawel Wszolek [Hellas Verona - QPR] Undisclosed

19:34: Viv Solomon-Otabor [Birmingham - Bolton] Loan

19:29: Jonny Margetts [Scunthorpe - Crewe] Loan

19:11: Odion Ighalo [Watford - Changchun Yatai] £20m

19:05: Andrew Nelson [Sunderland - Hartlepool] Loan

19:00 Jason Banton [Crawley Town - Partick Thistle] Loan

19:00: David Faupala [Manchester City - Chesterfield] Loan

19:00: Liam Grimshaw [Preston - Chesterfield] Loan

19:00: Sergi Canos [Norwich - Brentford] Undisclosed

18:35: Matthew Penney [Sheffield Wednesday - Bradford] Loan

18:35: Jacob Hanson [Huddersfield - Bradford] Loan

18:15: Mikael Mandron [Eastleigh - Wigan] Undisclosed

18:15: Reece Oxford [West Ham - Reading] Loan

18:00: Tahvon Campbell [West Brom - Notts County] Loan

18:00: Eoin Doyle [Preston - Portsmouth] Loan

18:00: Adam Le Fondre [Wigan - Bolton] Loan

17:45: Neil Danns [Bury - Blackpool] Loan

17:33: Marc Klok [Oldham - Dundee] Free

17:30: Liam O'Neil [Chesterfield - Cambridge] Undisclosed

17:30: Carlton Morris [Norwich - Rotherham] Loan

17:30: Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro [Barnet - Yeovil] Loan

17:29: Rohan Ince [Brighton - Swindon] Loan

17:23: Michael Duckworth [Fleetwood - Morecambe] Loan

17:17: Conor Sammon [Hearts - Kilmarnock] Loan

17:01: Stephy Mavididi [Arsenal - Charlton] Loan

17:00: George Waring [Stoke - Carlisle] Loan

16:47: Ashley Westwood [Aston Villa - Burnley] Undisclosed

16:46: Henrik Ojamaa [Go Ahead Eagles - Dundee] Loan

16:34: James Weir [Hull - Wigan] Loan

16:32: Alex Bruce [Hull - Wigan] Loan

16:30: Jerome Sinclair [Watford - Birmingham] Loan

16:05: Kaylen Hinds [Arsenal - Stevenage] Loan

16:02: Rhys Murphy [Forest Green - Crawley] Loan

16:00: Alfonso Pedraza [Villarreal - Leeds] Loan

16:00: Matty Taylor [Bristol Rovers - Bristol City] Undisclosed

16:00: Nicky Ajose [Charlton - Swindon] Loan

15:49: Jacob Bedeau [Bury - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

15:45: Sean Murray [Swindon - Colchester] Free

15:31: Raul Correia [Radcliffe - Blackpool] Undisclosed

15:31: Tom Soares [Bury - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

15:30: Ollie Palmer [Leyton Orient - Luton] Loan

15:15: Rowan Liburd [Stevenage - Leyton Orient] Loan

15:00: Stuart Moore [Reading - Luton] Loan

15:00: Kabongo Tshimanga [MK Dons - Yeovil] Loan

14:30: Jordon Mutch [Crystal Palace - Reading] Loan

14:29: Jack King [Scunthorpe - Stevenage] Free

14:10: Matt Smith [Fulham - QPR] Undisclosed

14:00: Mouez Hassen [Nice - Southampton] Loan

14:00: Glenn Murray [Bournemouth - Brighton] Undisclosed

13:30: Will Randall [Wolves - Walsall] Loan

13:16: Eggert Jonsson [Fleetwood - Soenderjyske] Undisclosed

13:06: Ulrich Nnomo [Leyton Orient - Paris FC] Loan

13:00: Dean Brill [Motherwell - Colchester] Free

13:00: Billy Mckay [Wigan - Inverness] Loan

12:46: Callum Elder [Leicester - Barnsley] Loan

12:32: Alex MacDonald [Oxford - Mansfield] Free

11:27: Craig Mackail-Smith [Luton - Peterborough] Loan

11:19: Andrea Ranocchia [Inter Milan - Hull] Loan

11:16: Matt Gilks [Rangers - Wigan] Undisclosed

11:00: Osman Kakay [QPR - Chesterfield] Loan

10:40: Arnel Jakupovic [Middlesbrough - Empoli] Undisclosed

10:31: Jordi Gomez [Wigan - Rayo Vallecano] Undisclosed

10:30: Reece Brown [Birmingham - Chesterfield] Loan

10:04: Gedion Zelalem [Arsenal - VVV Venlo]

10:00: Axel Prohouly [QPR - Port Vale] Loan

09:45: Modou Sougou [Sheffield Wednesday - Moreirense] Loan

09:30: Emmanuel Adebayor [Unattached - Istanbul Basaksehir]

08:10: Marvin Emnes [Swansea - Blackburn] Loan

30 January

Premier League

Darron Gibson [Everton - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Bryan Oviedo [Everton - Sunderland] Undisclosed

English Football League

Semi Ajayi [Cardiff - Rotherham] Loan

Chuba Akpom [Arsenal - Brighton] Loan

Tyias Browning [Everton - Preston] Loan

Helder Costa [Benfica - Wolves] £13m

Liam Davis [Unattached - Cheltenham]

Jordan Flores [Wigan - Blackpool] Loan

Luke Freeman [Bristol City - QPR] Undisclosed

Alex Jakubiak [Watford - Wycombe] Loan

Lucas Joao [Sheffield Wednesday - Blackburn] Loan

Chris Long [Burnley - Bolton] Loan

Joe Murphy [Huddersfield - Bury] Loan

Maecky Ngombo [Fortuna Dusseldorf - MK Dons] Loan

John O'Sullivan [Blackburn - Carlisle] Free

Stefan Payne [Barnsley - Shrewsbury] Loan

Adrian Popa [Steaua Bucharest - Reading] Undisclosed

Ben Purrington [Plymouth - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Rekeil Pyke [Huddersfield - Colchester] Loan

Olamide Shodipo [QPR - Port Vale] Loan

Ryan Taylor [Oxford - Plymouth] Free

Aaron Tshibola [Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Ben Wilson [Cardiff - Rochdale] Loan

Mark Yeates [Blackpool - Notts County] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jak Alnwick [Port Vale - Rangers] Undisclosed

Anastasios Avlonitis [Unattached - Hearts] Free

Esmael Goncalves [Anorthosis Famagusta - Hearts] £170,000

Giannis Skondras [PAOK Salonica - Hamilton] Free

Alexandros Tziolis [Unattached - Hearts] Free

International

Ivan Lucic [Bristol City - Aalborg] Loan

Dimitri Payet [West Ham - Marseille] £25m

29 January

International

Mukhtar Ali [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

Bojan [Stoke City - Mainz] Loan

28 January

English Football League

Sean Goss [Manchester United - QPR] £500,000

Josh Parker [Unattached - Gillingham]

Scottish Premiership

Moha El Ouriachi Choulay [Stoke - Hearts] Loan

27 January

Premier League

Robert Snodgrass [Hull - West Ham] £10.2m

English Football League

Luke Amos [Tottenham - Southend] Loan

Ruben Bover Izquierdo [Unattached - Barnet]

Cameron Brannagan [Liverpool - Fleetwood] Loan

Alex Bray [Swansea - Rotherham] Loan

Lasse Vigen Christensen [Fulham - Burton] Loan

Dion Conroy [Chelsea - Swindon] Undisclosed

Florian Jozefzoon [PSV Eindhoven - Brentford] Undisclosed

Mark Kitching [Middlesbrough - Rochdale] Loan

Kyle McAllister [St Mirren - Derby] Undisclosed

Luke Maxwell [Birmingham - Grimsby] Loan

Alex Mowatt [Leeds - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Danny Rowe [Macclesfield - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Scott Tanser [Rochdale - Port Vale] Free

Joao Teixeira [Benfica - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Luke Williams [Scunthorpe - Northampton] Loan

Cauley Woodrow [Fulham - Burton] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Blair Adams [Cambridge - Hamilton] Free

Dylan Bikey [Stirling Albion - Hearts] Free

Russell Griffiths [Everton - Motherwell] Loan

26 January

Premier League

M'Baye Niang [AC Milan - Watford] Loan

English Football League

Jonny Burn [Middlesbrough - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Joe Fryer [Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Loan

Conor Hourihane [Barnsley - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Stephen Humphrys [Fulham - Shrewsbury] Loan

Rob Hunt [Brighton - Oldham] Loan

Josh Lelan [Unattached - Crawley]

Thanos Petsos [Werder Bremen - Fulham] Loan

Antoni Sarcevic [Unattached - Plymouth]

Steven Taylor [Unattached - Ipswich]

Scottish Premiership

Elliott Frear [Forest Green - Motherwell] Undisclosed

International

Ariel Borysiuk [QPR - Lechia Gdansk] Loan

Ziggy Gordon [Partick Thistle - Jagiellonia Bialystok] Free

25 January

English Football League

Birkir Bjarnason [FC Basel - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

James Bree [Barnsley - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Jamie Hanson [Derby - Wigan] Loan

Matty James [Leicester - Barnsley] Loan

Joel Taylor [Stoke - Rochdale] Loan

Kyle Wootton [Scunthorpe - Cheltenham] Loan

Mauro Zarate [Fiorentina - Watford] Undisclosed

International

Brad Guzan [Middlesbrough - Atlanta United] Free*

*Deal to go through at end of 2016-17 season

24 January

English Football League

James Hanson [Bradford - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ryan Lowe [Crewe - Bury] Free

Jay O'Shea [Chesterfield - Sheffield United] Loan

Connor Ogilvie [Tottenham - Stevenage] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Christie [Celtic - Aberdeen] Loan

Niall Keown [Reading - Partick Thistle] Loan

International

Tjaronn Chery [QPR - Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng] Undisclosed

Souleymane Coulibaly [Kilmarnock - Al Ahly] £800,000

Diego Fabbrini [Birmingham - Spezia Calcio] Loan

Luis Hernandez [Leicester - Malaga] Undisclosed

Jonathan Spector [Birmingham - Orlando City] Free

Igor Vetekele [Charlton - Sint-Truiden] Loan

23 January

Premier League

Lazar Markovic [Liverpool - Hull] Loan

Gerard Deulofeu [Everton - AC Milan] Loan

English Football League

Ryan Bird [Eastleigh - Newport] Undisclosed

Charlie Clough [Forest Green - Barnet] Undisclosed

Toumani Diagouraga [Leeds - Ipswich] Loan

Toni Martinez [West Ham - Oxford] Loan

Dan Scarr [Stourbridge - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Fikayo Tomori [Chelsea - Brighton] Loan

Charles Vernam [Derby - Coventry] Loan

International

Alexander Isak [AIK Solna - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed

22 January

Premier League

Nathan Holland [Everton - West Ham] Undisclosed

International

Brandon Adams [QPR - Persatuan Bola Sepak Perlis] Loan

21 January

English Football League

Nathan Delfouneso [Swindon - Blackpool] Free

Gerry McDonagh [Nottingham Forest - Cambridge] Loan

20 January

Premier League

Jose Fonte [Southampton - West Ham] £8m

Saido Berahino [West Brom - Stoke] £12m

Memphis Depay [Manchester United - Lyon] £16m rising to £21.7m

Omar Elabdellaoui [Olympiakos - Hull] Loan

Jake Livermore [Hull - West Brom] About £10m

English Football League

Aaron Amadi-Holloway [Fleetwood - Oldham] Undisclosed

Harvey Barnes [Leicester - MK Dons] Loan

Marcus Browne [West Ham - Wigan] Loan

Sean Clare [Sheffield Wednesday - Accrington] Loan

Kerim Frei [Besiktas - Birmingham] £2.2m

Anthony Gerrard [Unattached - Oldham]

Shayon Harrison [Tottenham - Yeovil] Loan

Tomas Holy [Sparta Prague - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Henri Lansbury [Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa] £2.75m

Bryn Morris [Middlesbrough - Shrewsbury] Free

Michael Ngoo [Bromley - Oldham] Free

Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan

Tommy O'Sullivan [Cardiff - Colchester] Undisclosed

Collin Quaner [Union Berlin - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Jack Redshaw [Blackpool - Rochdale] Loan

Mitchell Rose [Mansfield - Newport County] Free

Sam Saunders [Brentford - Wycombe] Free

Markus Schwabl [VfR Aalen - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Ryan Sweeney [Stoke - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Ryan Tunnicliffe [Fulham - Wigan] Loan

Scott Wharton [Blackburn - Cambridge] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Kristoffer Ajer [Celtic - Kilmarnock] Loan

Oscar Gobern [Mansfield Town - Ross County] Free

Milan Lalkovic [Portsmouth - Ross County] Loan

19 January

English Football League

Wes Burns [Bristol City - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Chris Clements [Mansfield - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Jake Cooper [Reading - Millwall] Loan

Shaquile Coulthirst [Peterborough - Mansfield] Loan

Antony Evans [Everton - Morecambe] Loan

Fabian Giefer [Schalke - Bristol City] Loan

Cheick Keita [Virtus Entella - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Josh McQuoid [Luton - Stevenage] Loan

Robbie Muirhead [Hearts - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Richard O'Donnell [Bristol City - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Jermaine Pennant [Unattached - Bury]

Jed Wallace [Wolves - Millwall] Loan

Andreas Weimann [Derby - Wolves] Loan

18 January

Premier League

Patrick Bamford [Chelsea - Middlesbrough] About £5.5m

English Football League

Akwasi Asante [Solihull - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Gethin Jones [Everton - Barnsley] Loan

Nicke Kabamba [Hampton & Richmond - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Joe Lumley [QPR - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Allan McGregor [Hull - Cardiff] Loan

Frank Nouble [Gillingham - Southend] Free

Emilio Nsue [Middlesbrough - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Jamey Osborne [Solihull - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Eli Phipps [Cardiff - Colchester] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Andraz Struna [PAS Giannina - Hearts] Free

17 January

Premier League

Tom Carroll [Tottenham - Swansea] £4.5m

Martin Olsson [Norwich - Swansea] £4m

English Football League

Keshi Anderson [Crystal Palace - Northampton] Loan

Jordan Bowery [Leyton Orient - Crewe] Loan

Luke Coulson [Eastleigh - Barnet] Undisclosed

Farrend Rawson [Derby - Coventry] Loan

Joe Riley [Manchester United - Sheffield United] Loan

Tyler Roberts [West Brom - Shrewsbury] Loan

Tyler Walker [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan

Andre Wright [West Brom - Yeovil] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Malaury Martin [Unattached - Hearts]

16 January

English Football League

Luke Gambin [Barnet - Luton] Undisclosed

Kieffer Moore [Forest Green - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Jordan Spence [Unattached - Ipswich]

Scottish Premiership

Henri Anier [Unattached - Inverness]

Karleigh Osborne [Plymouth - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Aly Cissokho [Aston Villa - Olympiakos] Loan

Prince Oniangue [Wolves - Bastia] Loan

15 January

International

Simone Zaza [Juventus - Valencia] Loan

14 January

English Football League

Callum Connolly [Everton - Wigan] Loan

International

Igor Rossi [Hearts - Al-Faisaly Harmah] Free

13 January

Premier League

Evandro [Porto - Hull] Undisclosed

Oumar Niasse [Everton - Hull] Loan

Jeffrey Schlupp [Leicester - Crystal Palace] Reported £12m

English Football League

Brandon Comley [QPR - Grimsby] Loan

Brandon Goodship [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Free

Tom James [Cardiff - Yeovil] Free

Daniel Lafferty [Burnley - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Ian Lawlor [Manchester City - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Paul Lewis [Macclesfield - Cambridge] Undisclosed

Gary Liddle [Chesterfield - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Joe Maguire [Liverpool - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Joe Partington [Eastleigh - Bristol Rovers] Undisclosed

Marek Rodak [Fulham - Accrington] Loan

Alex Samuel [Swansea - Newport] Loan

Sam Winnall [Barnsley - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

International

Pierluigi Gollini [Aston Villa - Atalanta] Loan

Ola John [Wolves - Deportivo La Coruna] Loan

Jozabed [Fulham - Celta Vigo] Loan

12 January

Premier League

Tom Cleverley [Everton - Watford] Loan

Luciano Narsingh [PSV Eindhoven - Swansea] Undisclosed

Morgan Schneiderlin [Manchester United - Everton] £20m rising to £24m

English Football League

Jake Carroll [Hartlepool - Cambridge] Undisclosed

Matt Crooks [Rangers - Scunthorpe] Loan

Neal Eardley [Hibernian - Northampton] Free

Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan

George Glendon [Manchester City - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Eoghan O'Connell [Celtic - Walsall] Loan

Alex Pike [West Ham - Cheltenham] Loan

Ivan Toney [Newcastle - Scunthorpe] Loan

Hayden White [Peterborough - Mansfield] Loan

Carl Winchester [Oldham - Cheltenham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Kouassi Eboue [FC Krasnodar - Celtic] Undisclosed

Jon Toral [Arsenal - Rangers] Loan

International

Sergiu Bus [Sheffield Wednesday - Astra Giurgiu] Free

Sebastian Polter [QPR - Union Berlin] Undisclosed

11 January

English Football League

Charlie Colkett [Chelsea - Swindon] Loan

Fankaty Dabo [Chelsea - Swindon] Loan

Chris Eagles [Accrington - Port Vale] Free

Islam Feruz [Chelsea - Swindon] Loan

Craig Gardner [West Brom - Birmingham] Loan

Callum Guy [Derby - Port Vale] Loan

International

Sandro [QPR - Antalyaspor] Undisclosed

10 January

Premier League

Cohen Bramall [Hednesford Town - Arsenal] £40,000

English Football League

Flo Bojaj [Huddersfield - Newport] Loan

Mickey Demetriou [Unattached - Newport]

Ben Gladwin [QPR - Swindon] Loan

Kazenga LuaLua [Brighton - QPR] Loan

Scottish Premiership

David Bates [Raith Rovers - Rangers] Undisclosed

International

Dan Crowley [Arsenal - Go Ahead Eagles] Loan

9 January

English Football League

Will Boyle [Huddersfield - Cheltenham] Free

Scott Brown [Wycombe - Cheltenham] Loan

Nathan Byrne [Wigan - Charlton] Loan

Pablo Hernandez [Al-Arabi - Leeds] Undisclosed

Tiago Ilori [Liverpool - Reading] Undisclosed

David Nugent [Middlesbrough - Derby] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Aaron Hughes [Unattached - Hearts]

Emerson Hyndman [Bournemouth - Rangers] Loan

Sean Longstaff [Newcastle - Kilmarnock] Loan

Cal Roberts [Newcastle - Kilmarnock] Loan

Lennard Sowah [Hamilton - Hearts]

Freddie Woodman [Newcastle - Kilmarnock] Loan

International

Jay Simpson [Leyton Orient - Philadelphia Union] Undisclosed

8 January

Scottish Premiership

Alim Ozturk [Hearts - Boluspor] Free

7 January

English Football League

Craig Davies [Wigan - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

Dominic Gape [Southampton - Wycombe] Free

Jakob Haugaard [Stoke - Wigan] Loan

Ryan Loft [Tottenham - Stevenage] Loan

Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Scunthorpe] Loan

6 January

Premier League

Markus Henriksen [AZ Alkmaar - Hull] Undisclosed

English Football League

Izzy Brown [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan

Reece Brown [Sheffield United - Bury] Free

Cameron Burgess [Fulham - Bury] Loan

Lawson D'Ath [Northampton - Luton] Undisclosed

Kevin Foley [Charlton - Coventry] Free

Morgan Fox [Charlton - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Greg Halford [Rotherham - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Ibrahim Meite [Harrow Borough - Cardiff] Undisclosed

Taylor Moore [Bristol City - Bury] Loan

Luke Murphy [Leeds - Burton] Loan

Lewis Page [West Ham - Charlton] Undisclosed

Craig Reid [Gloucester City - Newport] Undisclosed

Bailey Wright [Preston - Bristol City] Undisclosed

International

Pedro Chirivella [Liverpool - Go Ahead Eagles] Loan

John Mikel Obi [Chelsea - Tianjin TEDA] Undisclosed

Jhoao Rodriguez [Chelsea - Cortulua] Loan

5 January

Premier League

Ademola Lookman [Charlton - Everton] £11m

Wilfred Ndidi [Genk - Leicester] Reported £15m

English Football League

Nathan Blissett [Torquay - Plymouth] £15,000

Julien de Sart [Middlesbrough - Derby] Loan

Jake Forster-Caskey [Brighton - Charlton] Undisclosed

Gavin Gunning [Greenock Morton - Grimsby] Free

Sam Johnstone [Manchester United - Aston Villa] Loan

Alex Jones [Birmingham - Bradford] Undisclosed

Sean Kavanagh [Fulham - Hartlepool] Loan

Freddie Ladapo [Crystal Palace - Shrewsbury] Loan

David Pipe [Eastleigh - Newport] Loan

Alex Rodman [Notts County - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

International

Tomas Mejias [Middlesbrough - Rayo Vallecano] Loan

4 January

Premier League

Rudy Gestede [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Lee Grant [Derby - Stoke] £1.3m

English Football League

Milan Djuric [Cesena - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Jens Hegeler [Hertha Berlin - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Sid Nelson [Millwall - Newport] Loan

Mark O'Brien [Luton - Newport] Loan

Alex Reid [Rushall - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Jakub Sokolik [Unattached - Plymouth]

Luke Varney [Ipswich - Burton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Dean Ebbe [Unattached - Inverness]

International

Adalberto Penaranda [Watford - Malaga] Loan

3 January

English Football League

Dominic Ball [Rotherham - Peterborough] Loan

Samir Carruthers [MK Dons - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Keith Keane [Cambridge - Rochdale] Free

International

Julian Draxler [Wolfsburg - Paris St-Germain] Reported £35.5m

Tomas Rincon [Genoa - Juventus] £6.8m

Axel Witsel [Zenit St Petersburg - Tianjin Quanjian] Undisclosed

2 January

Premier League

Joey Barton [Unattached - Burnley]

English Football League

Ben Davies [Preston - Fleetwood] Loan

Conor Grant [Everton - Doncaster] Loan

International

Ryan Babel [Unattached - Besiktas]

1 January

English Football League

Stuart Beavon [Burton - Coventry] Free

Nathan Clarke [Bradford - Coventry] Free

Diego De Girolamo [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Jonathan Edwards [Hull - Accrington] Loan

Jaanai Gordon [West Ham - Newport] Loan

Jack Mackreth [Macclesfield - Bury] Undisclosed

Alfie May [Hythe - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Aristote Nsiala [Hartlepool - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Emmanuel Onariase [Brentford - Cheltenham] Loan

Callum Reilly [Burton - Coventry] Loan

Harvey Rodgers [Hull - Accrington] Loan

Martin Samuelsen [West Ham - Peterborough] Loan

Marvin Sordell [Coventry - Burton] Free

Aaron Williams [Peterborough - Newport] Undisclosed

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.