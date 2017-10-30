Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year

  • From the section Sport
England Ashes team 2015
England travel to Australia to defend the Ashes in November and December

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.

* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change

Check out our full 2018 sporting calendar here

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC Sport coverage

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you