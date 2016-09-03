Transfers - September to December 2016
The summer transfer window has closed in England and Scotland, but clubs can sign free agents, so long as they were without a club at the transfer deadline.
31 December
Simeon Akinola [Braintree - Barnet] £40,000*
Ricardo Almeida Santos [Peterborough - Barnet] £100,000*
Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Northampton] Loan*
Joel Byrom [Northampton - Mansfield] Free*
Chris Humphrey [Preston - Hibernian] Free*
Jake Kean [Sheffield Wednesday - Mansfield] Loan*
Elvis Manu [Brighton - Go Ahead Eagles] Loan*
Jack Storer [Birmingham - Yeovil] Loan*
David Tutonda [Cardiff - Barnet] Free*
Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea - PSV Eindhoven] Loan*
Ben Whiteman [Sheffield United - Mansfield] Loan*
Gregg Wylde [Millwall - Northampton] Loan*
Adi Yussuf [Mansfield - Grimsby] Free*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
30 December
Jay Dasilva [Chelsea - Charlton] Loan*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
29 December
Yoann Arquin [Syrianska - Mansfield] Free*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
27 December
Pablo Maffeo [Manchester City - Girona] Loan*
Callum McManaman [West Brom - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan*
*Deals to go through once January transfer window opens
23 December
Junior Morias [St Albans - Peterborough] Undisclosed*
Oscar [Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG] About £60m*
*Deals to go through once January transfer window opens
22 December
Jermaine Grandison [Unattached - Colchester]
Dan Sweeney [Maidstone - Barnet] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
20 December
Zavon Hines [Unattached - Southend]
Lukas Jutkiewicz [Burnley - Birmingham] £1m*
*Deal to go through on 3 January
12 December
Andy Boyle [Dundalk - Preston] Free*
Daryl Horgan [Dundalk - Preston] Free*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
6 December
Rhys Sharpe [Unattached - Swindon]
1 December
Alexander McQueen [Unattached - Carlisle]
Kevin Wright [Unattached - Carlisle]
25 November
Abdoulaye Meite [Unattached - Newport]
17 November
Tom Barkhuizen [Morecambe - Preston] Compensation*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
9 November
Jack Jebb [Unattached - Newport]
Josh O'Hanlon [Unattached - Newport]
7 November
Godswill Ekpolo [Unattached - Fleetwood]
28 October
Michael Collins [Unattached - Leyton Orient]
Jamal Lowe [Hampton & Richmond - Portsmouth] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through once January transfer window opens
24 October
Peter Odemwingie [Unattached - Rotherham]
21 October
Ryan Taylor [Unattached - Port Vale]
14 October
Derek Asamoah [Unattached - Carlisle]
Ishmael Miller [Unattached - Bury]
12 October
Kieran Richardson [Unattached - Cardiff]
11 October
Sol Bamba [Unattached - Cardiff]
Marouane Chamakh [Unattached - Cardiff]
10 October
Junior Hoilett [Unattached - Cardiff]
8 October
Alex Cooper [Unattached - Cheltenham]
7 October
Lloyd Doyley [Unattached - Colchester]
3 October
Chris Herd [Unattached - Gillingham]
Frank Nouble [Unattached - Gillingham]
Gary Taylor-Fletcher [Unattached - Accrington]
29 September
Marc-Antoine Fortune [Unattached - Southend]
26 September
Stephane Sessegnon [Unattached - Montpellier]
23 September
Reece Brown [Unattached - Sheffield United]
22 September
Omari Patrick [Unattached - Barnsley]
21 September
Wes Brown [Unattached - Blackburn]
20 September
Jens Janse [Unattached - Leyton Orient]
18 September
Zan Benedicic [Unattached - Leyton Orient]
17 September
Oscar Gobern [Unattached - Mansfield]
16 September
Thorsten Stuckmann [Unattached - Partick Thistle]
15 September
Lee Lucas [Unattached - Motherwell]
13 September
Reuben Reid [Unattached - Exeter]
Dean Cox [Unattached - Crawley] Free*
*Cannot play for Crawley until 2 January 2017
12 September
Nathan Tyson [Unattached - Kilmarnock]
8 September
Mathieu Flamini [Unattached - Crystal Palace]
7 September
Nicklas Bendtner [Unattached - Nottingham Forest]
Mika [Boavista - Sunderland] Undisclosed
6 September
Joel Ekstrand [Unattached - Bristol City]
Urby Emanuelson [Unattached - Sheffield Wednesday]
5 September
Dexter Blackstock [Unattached - Rotherham]
2 September
Victor Anichebe [Unattached - Sunderland]
Brian Murphy [Unattached - Cardiff]
Chris Robertson [Unattached - AFC Wimbledon]
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.