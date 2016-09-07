Gossip column: Wenger, Howe, Hodgson, Toure, Lukaku, Flamini

For the latest rumours, gossip and debate check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page

Arsenal want Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe to replace Arsene Wenger when the Frenchman's contract at Emirates Stadium expires in the summer. (Sun)

West Brom will look to reappoint former England boss Roy Hodgson if Tony Pulis decides to resign. Hodgson spent 18 months at The Hawthorns before joining England in May 2012. (Mirror)

There will be a crackdown on how Premier League clubs buy players under the age of 16, with families' phone records and bank details to be checked to stop clubs tapping-up youngsters. (Mirror)

New FA boss Greg Clarke has described the clock erected at St George's Park counting down to the Qatar 2022 World Cup by his predecessor Greg Dyke as "a joke". (Telegraph)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing Manchester City's Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 33, but a move to either club would be "impossible" according to his agent.(Sky Sports)

Wednesday's Daily Mirror back page

Chelsea will compete with Paris St-Germain and Inter Milan to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, 22, in January. (Football Italia)

Blues boss Antonio Conte will also attempt to bring in Santos' 19-year-old midfielder Thiago Maia, with the Stamford Bridge club prepared to pay around £15m. (Daily Mail)

But defender Branislav Ivanovic, 32, faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, with summer signing of Marcos Alonso, 25, threatening his position in the team. (Telegraph)

England manager Sam Allardyce was seen mouthing "well done, boy" in the stands as 18-year-old striker Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick for the Under-21s against Norway. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, 25, turned down the chance to move to the Chinese Super League from Liverpool in January, because he wanted to play in one of Europe's big leagues. (Daily Express)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, has hinted that he will move away from the club next season. The Belgium international turned down Italian champions Juventus in the transfer window to continue under new Toffees manager Ronald Koeman. (Sport Wereld - in Dutch)

Juventus and Italy midfielder Stefan Sturaro was approached by Sunderland and Southampton during the transfer window.(Daily Star)

Crystal Palace have held talks with former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini, 32, says manager Alan Pardew. (Croydon Advertiser)

West Brom are ready to offer Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 28, a new £75,000 a week contract after Arsenal's failed attempt to sign him. (Telegraph)

Lorient president Loic Fery has revealed the French club rejected three offers from Sunderland for Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, 22, before finally accepting a fourth bid hours before the transfer deadline. (Talksport)

New West Ham signing Alvaro Arbeloa, 33, turned down AC Milan in favour of joining the Hammers from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

But the Spain full-back said that leaving Madrid was like "falling from heaven". (Cope - in Spanish)

Former England and Chelsea forward Kerry Dixon, 55, is determined to "turn his life around" after serving time in prison for actual bodily harm. (Daily Mail)

New Sunderland signing Javier Manquillo, the 22-year-old full-back on loan from Atletico Madrid, "does not understand" manager David Moyes. (Telegraph)

Best of social media

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared this old photo of himself and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, with the caption: "A Boss recognises a Boss."

Ibrahimovic played for Berlusconi's AC Milan between 2010 and 2012

It was back to school day for Wayne Rooney's sons Kai and Klay.

And Bournemouth and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere wished his son Archie well on his first day at school.

And finally

Saturday's Manchester derby will be the most expensive match ever played, with United and City fielding over half a billion pounds worth of talent between them.(Mirror)

Argentine referee Silvio Ruiz was taken to hospital after being punched by the player he was sending off. Atletico Quilmes defender Leonardo Vera hit the referee several times before being held back by his team-mates.(Mirror)