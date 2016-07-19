Gossip column: Mahrez, Pogba, Sakho, Sane, Bruce

For a list of all the completed deals, check out the transfers page.

Leicester want £45m for Riyad Mahrez, 25, but are confident the Algeria forward will stay with the Premier League champions following France midfielder N'Golo Kante's departure for Chelsea. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have delayed announcing their squad numbers for the new season - until they have completed the £105m signing of Juventus' France midfielder Paul Pogba. (Sun)

West Ham chairman David Sullivan has said striker Diafra Sakho, 26, will not be leaving the Hammers unless the club can find a suitable replacement for the Senegal international. (Mirror)

Arsenal are planning two defensive signings, with Manchester City's Jason Denayer, 21, and Borussia Dortmund's Matthias Ginter, 22, the targets. (Sun)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are still interested in Germany winger and Manchester City target Leroy Sane, 20, according to the player's father. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal have had a £2m bid accepted for Bolton and England Under-21 defender Rob Holding, 20. (Daily Mail)

West Ham left-back Aaron Creswell, 26, has backed former manager Sam Allardyce to take over as England manager. (Guardian)

Hull boss Steve Bruce is the second man to be interviewed for the vacant England manager's position - but he is only expected to be offered the job if Allardyce cannot agree terms. (Daily Mail)

Tuesday's Mirror back page features Liverpool's interest in Newcastle's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have all made offers for Valencia's £54m-rated Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 22. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Watford are chasing £3.5m Ivory Coast defender Brice Dja Djedje, 25, from Marseille. (L'Equipe, via Watford Observer)

Diego Costa, 27, has not asked to leave Chelsea and the Spain striker is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been in daily contact with Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, 23, assuring him of his role were he to join the Blues this summer. (Marca)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is targeting Sporting Lisbon's £30m Portugal midfielder Wiliam Carvalho, 24. (Mirror)

The Blues are also still keen on making Leicester City assistant manager Steve Walsh their director of football despite an initial request being rejected. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus are close to beating AC Milan to the signing of 21-year-old Croatia winger Marko Pjaca, who has said goodbye to his current club Dinamo Zagreb. (Gazzetta World)

Former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo, 30, will not travel with Valencia to their pre-season camp in the Netherlands and will instead fly to England for a medical at Middlesbrough. (Gazette Live)

Marseille are lining up a loan move for Tottenham's Cameroon forward Clinton N'Jie, 22, if the French side's 21-year-old winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou heads to White Hart Lane. (Telegraph)

Winger Nathan Dyer, 28, insists he wants to stay at Swansea City despite winning the Premier League while on loan at Leicester City last season. (South Wales Evening Post)

Best of social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has used Instagram to say he will come back stronger than before after reports he would miss the start of Real Madrid's season. (Marca)

Manchester United's Netherlands winger Memphis Depay, 22, took extra care when packing for the club's pre-season trip to China and created this conveniently labelled graphic for his followers on social media - lots of grooming products for the youngster it seems.

Brazil football legend Pele has released a song celebrating this summer's Rio Olympics entitled 'Hope'.

And finally...

Sunderland supporters' group Love Sunderland enlisted the help of 2010 X Factor contestant Wagner to deliver a 'please don't go' message to manager Sam Allardyce after he was interviewed for the England job. (Newcastle Chronicle)