Transfers - July 2016
- From the section Football
The summer transfer window in England, Scotland and Wales will close at the end of August.
Keep up to date with all of the confirmed deals in our list below.
Signings confirmed in April, and in May and June, can be found on the relevant pages, while you can see who each club has released on our dedicated page.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see the our list of current bosses.
30 July
Football League
Jack Dunn [Liverpool - Morecambe] Loan
Callum Elder [Leicester - Brentford] Loan
Daniel Nizic [Burnley - Morecambe] Free
Silvio [Atletico Madrid - Wolves] Undisclosed
Scott Vernon [Shrewsbury - Grimsby] Free
European
Kevin Gameiro [Sevilla - Atletico Madrid] £28m
29 July
Premier League
Brad Guzan [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Free
Football League
Helder Costa [Benfica - Wolves] Loan
David Forde [Millwall - Portsmouth] Loan
Kenji Gorre [Swansea - Northampton] Loan
Macaulay Gillesphey [Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan
Kyle Howkins [West Brom - Mansfield] Loan
Lewis Kinsella [Aston Villa - Colchester] Free
Alex Lawless [Luton - Yeovil] Free
Yakou Meite [Paris St-Germain - Reading] Undisclosed
Darius Osei [Stalybridge - Oldham] Undisclosed
Jakub Sokolik [Yeovil - Southend] Free
Armand Traore [QPR - Nottingham Forest] Free
George Williams [Fulham - MK Dons] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Georgios Sarris [Kayseri Erciyesspor - Hamilton]
European
Bafetimbi Gomis [Swansea - Marseille] Loan
28 July
Football League
Almen Abdi [Watford - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Josh Ginnelly [Burnley - Walsall] Loan
Paul Green [Rotherham - Oldham] Free
Sean Long [Reading - Cambridge] Loan
Adam Matthews [Sunderland - Bristol City] Loan
Tyler Roberts [West Brom - Oxford] Loan
Daniel Pudil [Watford - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
Pierce Sweeney [Reading - Exeter] Free
International
Aaron Hughes [Melbourne City - Kerala Blasters] Free
27 July
Premier League
Brad Smith [Liverpool - Bournemouth] Reported £3m
Football League
Leon Clarke [Bury - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Kane Hemmings [Dundee - Oxford] Undisclosed
Marlon Jackson [Unattached - Newport]
Ivan Lucic [Bayern Munich - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Gary Woods [Leyton Orient - Hamilton] Free
European
Andre Gomes [Valencia - Barcelona] £29.3m
Ciro Immobile [Sevilla - Lazio] Reported £7.1m
Alexandre Pato [Corinthians - Villarreal] Undisclosed
26 July
Football League
Scott Brown [Aberdeen - Wycombe] Free
Jake Buxton [Derby - Wigan] Undisclosed
Harry Cornick [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Loan
Nathan Ferguson [Burton - Port Vale] Free
Ryan Kent [Liverpool - Barnsley] Loan
Will de Havilland [Sheffield Wednesday - Wycombe] Free
Alex Whitmore [Burnley - Morecambe] Loan
European
Gonzalo Higuain [Napoli - Juventus] £75.3m
25 July
Premier League
Joe Allen [Liverpool - Stoke] £13m
Ramadan Sobhi [Al Ahly - Stoke] £5m
Football League
Ryan Delaney [Wexford - Burton] Free
Lloyd Dyer [Burnley - Burton] Free
Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan
Lee Williamson [Blackburn - Burton] Free
24 July
Scottish Premiership
Kolo Toure [Liverpool - Celtic] Free
23 July
Football League
Isaac Vassell [Truro City - Luton] Free
Romain Vincelot [Coventry - Bradford] Undisclosed
European
Guillermo Varela [Manchester United - Eintracht Frankfurt] Loan
22 July
Premier League
Rob Holding [Bolton - Arsenal] Reported £2m
Alex Manninger [Augsburg - Liverpool] Free
Georginio Wijnaldum [Newcastle - Liverpool] £25m
Football League
Andrew Crofts [Brighton - Charlton] Free
David Fox [Crewe - Plymouth] Free
Nick Freeman [Unattached - Wycombe] Free
Stephen Henderson [Charlton - Nottingham Forest] Free
Kayden Jackson [Barnsley - Grimsby] Loan
Kevin McDonald [Wolves - Fulham] Undisclosed
Adam McGurk [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Undisclosed
Hildeberto Pereira [Benfica - Nottingham Forest] Loan
Damien Perquis [Toronto - Nottingham Forest] Free
Rouven Sattelmaier [Stuttgart Kickers - Bradford] Free
Will Vaulks [Falkirk - Rotherham] Undisclosed
Luke Wall [Blackburn - Accrington] Free
Danny Whitehead [Wigan - Cheltenham] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Bjorn Johnsen [Litex Lovech - Hearts] Free
Scottish Championship
John Rankin [Dundee United - Falkirk] Free
European
Marko Dmitrovic [Charlton - AD Alcorcon] Free
Carles Gil [Aston Villa - Deportivo La Coruna] Loan
Andre Schurrle [Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed
21 July
Premier League
Brice Dja Djedje [Marseille - Watford] Undisclosed
Football League
Harry Beautyman [Peterborough - Northampton] Undisclosed
Neil Danns [Bolton - Bury] Free
Grant Hanley [Blackburn - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Paul Konchesky [Leicester - Gillingham] Free
Paddy Lacey [Barrow - Accrington] Free
European
Mario Gotze [Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund] Reported £20m
20 July
Premier League
Ragnar Klavan [Augsburg - Liverpool] £4.2m
Alvaro Negredo [Valencia - Middlesbrough] Loan
Football League
Sebastien Amoros [Monaco - Port Vale] Free
Adam Bogdan [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan
Billy Clifford [Boreham Wood - Crawley] Free
Jake Forster-Caskey [Brighton - Rotherham] Loan
Alex Kiwomya [Chelsea - Crewe] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Tony Watt [Charlton - Hearts] Loan
19 July
Premier League
Nick Pope [Charlton - Burnley] Undisclosed
Johann Berg Gudmundsson [Charlton - Burnley] Undisclosed
Gaston Ramirez [Southampton - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Football League
Ollie Banks [Chesterfield - Oldham] Free
Leon Barnett [Wigan - Bury] Free
Andre Blackman [Unattached - Crawley]
David Button [Brentford - Fulham] Undisclosed
Peter Clarke [Bury - Oldham] Free
Rob Hall [Bolton - Oxford] Free
Scott Malone [Cardiff - Fulham] Swap
Jobi McAnuff [Leyton Orient - Stevenage] Free
Michael McGovern [Hamilton - Norwich] Free
Jazz Richards [Fulham - Cardiff] Swap
Sam Slocombe [Oxford - Blackpool] Free
Scottish Premiership
Joe Dodoo [Leicester - Rangers] Compensation
18 July
Premier League
Mark Birighitti [Newcastle Jets - Swansea] Free
Football League
Cameron Burgess [Fulham - Oldham] Loan
Tom Dallison [Brighton - Cambridge] Loan
David Ijaha [Whitehawk - Plymouth] Free
Simeon Jackson [Blackburn - Walsall] Free
Jake Kean [Norwich - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Danny Pugh [Bury - Blackpool] Free
Scottish Premiership
Massimo Donati [Bari - Hamilton] Free
Scottish Championship
Tom Walsh [Rangers - St Mirren] Loan
17 July
Football League
Jon Parkin [Forest Green - Newport] Free
16 July
Premier League
N'Golo Kante [Leicester - Chelsea] £30m
Juan Camilo Zuniga [Napoli - Watford] Loan
Football League
Chris O'Grady [Brighton - Burton] Loan
Simon Cox [Reading - Southend] Free
Lewis Price [Sheffield Wednesday - Rotherham] Free
Scottish Premiership
Jack Breslin [Celtic - Hamilton] Free
Remi Matthews [Norwich - Hamilton] Loan
European
Emanuele Giaccherini [Sunderland - Napoli] Undisclosed
15 July
Premier League
Antonio Barragan [Valencia - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Football League
Roy Beerens [Hertha Berlin - Reading] Undisclosed
Adam El-Abd [Bristol City - Shrewsbury] Free
Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Bradford] Loan
Jackson Irvine [Ross County - Burton] Undisclosed
Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan
Scottish Premiership
David Crawford [Alloa - Partick Thistle] Free
European
Medhi Benatia [Bayern Munich - Juventus] Loan
14 July
Premier League
Jordon Ibe [Liverpool - Bournemouth] £15m
Football League
Tom Bradshaw [Walsall - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Jonny Maddison [Leicester - Yeovil] Free
Denis Odoi [Lokeren - Fulham] Undisclosed
Callum O'Dowda [Oxford - Bristol City] Undisclosed
John Swift [Chelsea - Reading] Free
Scottish Premiership
Wes Burns [Bristol City - Aberdeen] Loan
Willo Flood [Aberdeen - Dundee United]
European
Martin Skrtel [Liverpool - Fenerbahce] Reported £5m
13 July
Football League
Sergi Canos [Liverpool - Norwich] Undisclosed
Jordan Cousins [Charlton - QPR] Undisclosed
Timothee Dieng [Oldham - Bradford] Free
Ryan Flynn [Sheffield United - Oldham] Undisclosed
Addison Garnett [QPR - Crawley] Free
Mark Howard [Sheffield United - Bolton] Free
Tomas Kalas [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan
Marc Klok [Cherno More - Oldham] Undisclosed
Hordur Magnusson [Juventus - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Billy Mckay [Wigan - Oldham] Loan
Liam Smith [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan
Paul Taylor [Unattached - Peterborough]
Scottish Championship
Cammy Smith [Aberdeen - Dundee United] Loan
Danny Rogers [Aberdeen - Falkirk] Loan
European
Lucas Digne [PSG - Barcelona] £13.9m
12 July
Premier League
Ashley Fletcher [Manchester United - West Ham United] Free
Vincent Janssen [AZ Alkmaar - Tottenham] £17m
Tyler Reid [Manchester United - Swansea] Undisclosed
Football League
Riccardo Calder [Aston Villa - Doncaster] Loan
Colin Doyle [Blackpool - Bradford] £1
Anton Forrester [Blackburn - Port Vale] Free
Tyler Hornby-Forbes [Fleetwood - Brighton] Undisclosed
Chris Kettings [Crystal Palace - Oldham] Free
Ricardo Kip [Almere City - Fleetwood] Free
Kyle McFadzean [MK Dons - Burton] Undisclosed
Daniel O'Shaughnessy [Brentford - Cheltenham] Free
Mark Oxley [Hibernian - Southend] Free
Nick Powell [Manchester United - Wigan] Free
Joe Rothwell [Manchester United - Oxford] Free
Aryan Tajbakhsh [Unattached - Crawley]
Jerome Thomas [Rotherham - Port Vale] Free
Scottish Premiership
Billy King [Hearts - Inverness] Loan
Kevin McNaughton [Wigan - Inverness] Free
European
Samuel Umtiti [Lyon - Barcelona] £21m
11 July
Premier League
George Byers [Watford - Swansea] Free
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [Bayern Munich - Southampton] Reported £12.8m
Gokhan Tore [Besiktas - West Ham] Loan
Football League
Sonny Bradley [Crawley - Plymouth] Free
James Collins [Shrewsbury - Crawley] Free
Isaac Hayden [Arsenal - Newcastle] Undisclosed
Steven Hewitt [Burnley - Accrington] Free
Anssi Jaakkola [Ajax Cape Town - Reading] Undisclosed
Christopher Mbamba [Hamarkameratene - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Franck Moussa [Southend - Walsall] Free
Jamie Reckord [Unattached - Oldham]
Danny Ward [Liverpool - Huddersfield] Loan
Luke Woodland [Bradford PA - Oldham] Free
Scottish Premiership
Ziggy Gordon [Hamilton - Partick Thistle] Free
International
Morgaro Gomis [Hearts - Kelantan] Free
Graziano Pelle [Southampton - Shandong Luneng] £12m
10 July
Football League
Ryan Fulton [Liverpool - Chesterfield] Loan
Aaron Tshibola [Reading - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Rhys Turner [Oldham - Morecambe] Free
Jake Wright [Oxford - Sheffield United] Free
Adebayo Akinfenwa [AFC Wimbledon - Wycombe] Free
European
Raul Albentosa [Derby - Deportivo La Coruna] Undisclosed
9 July
Football League
Lee Erwin [Leeds - Oldham] Loan
Josh Law [Motherwell - Oldham] Free
Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Oldham] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Viktor Noring [Lyngby - Hearts]
International
Papiss Cisse [Newcastle - Shandong Luneng] Undisclosed
8 July
Premier League
Lewis Cook [Leeds - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Ahmed Musa [CSKA Moscow - Leicester] £16m
Football League
Sone Aluko [Hull - Fulham] Free
John Fleck [Coventry - Sheffield United] Free
Jesus Gamez [Atletico Madrid - Newcastle] Free
Pierluigi Gollini [Hellas Verona - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Ryan Hedges [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan
Thomas Lam [PEC Zwolle - Nottingham Forest] Free
Joseph Mendes [Le Havre - Reading] Undisclosed
Jack O'Connell [Brentford - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Joe Pigott [Charlton - Cambridge] Free
Joe Quigley [Bournemouth - Gillingham] Loan
Jon Gorenc Stankovic [Borussia Dortmund - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Theo Vassell [Oldham - Walsall] Free
Scottish Premiership
Viktor Noring [Lyngby BK - Hearts] Free
7 July
Premier League
Victor Valdes [Manchester United - Middlesbrough] Free
Football League
Matt Grimes [Swansea - Leeds] Loan
Duane Holmes [Huddersfield - Scunthorpe] Free
Kemar Roofe [Oxford - Leeds] Undisclosed
Craig Slater [Kilmarnock - Colchester] Undisclosed
Scott Wagstaff [Bristol City - Gillingham] Free
6 July
Premier League
Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United] Undisclosed
Matt Phillips [QPR - West Brom] Reported £5.5m
Mike van der Hoorn [Ajax - Swansea] Undisclosed
Football League
Robert Green [QPR - Leeds] Free
Kurtis Guthrie [Forest Green - Colchester] Undisclosed
Jake Hyde [York - Stevenage] Free
Luke James [Peterborough - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Lee Martin [Millwall - Gillingham] Free
Deji Oshilaja [Cardiff - Gillingham] Loan
Idris Saadi [KV Kortrijk - Cardiff] Loan
Kenneth Zohore [KV Kortrijk - Cardiff] Undisclosed
5 July
Premier League
Marten de Roon [Atalanta - Middlesbrough] Reported £12m
Jordan McGhee [Hearts - Middlesbrough] Loan
Leroy Fer [QPR - Swansea] Undisclosed
James Tomkins [West Ham - Crystal Palace] £10m
Football League
Jordan Bowery [Oxford - Leyton Orient] Free
Jordan Cook [Walsall - Luton] Free
Chris Dagnall [Hibernian - Crewe] Free
Kiko [Vitoria Setubal - Port Vale] Free
Aaron Mooy [Manchester City - Huddersfield] Loan
Jamie Proctor [Bradford - Bolton] Free
Hadi Sacko [Sporting Lisbon - Leeds] Loan
Carlos Saleiro [Clube Oriental de Lisboa - Port Vale] Free
Paulo Tavares [Vitoria Setubal - Port Vale] Free
Lee Tomlin [Bournemouth - Bristol City] Undisclosed
James Wilson [Oldham - Sheffield United] Free
International
Fabricio Coloccini [Newcastle - San Lorenzo] Free
Nani [Fenerbahce - Valencia] Undisclosed
4 July
Premier League
Jordan McGhee [Hearts - Middlesbrough] Loan
Oleksandr Zinchenko [FC Ufa - Manchester City] Undisclosed
Football League
Shaun Brisley [Peterborough - Carlisle] Free
Rowan Liburd [Reading - Stevenage] Undisclosed
Curtis Main [Doncaster - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Kelvin Mellor [Plymouth - Blackpool] Free
Curtis Nelson [Plymouth - Oxford] Undisclosed
Callum Robinson [Aston Villa - Preston] Undisclosed
Paul Rooney [Bohemians - Millwall] Free
Marvin Sordell [Colchester - Coventry] Free
Ben Tozer [Yeovil - Newport] Free
Conor Thomas [Coventry - Swindon] Free
European
Jose Manuel Jurado [Watford - Espanyol] Undisclosed
Casper Sloth [Leeds - Aalborg] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
PJ Crossan [Dunfermline - Celtic] Undisclosed
Paul McMullan [Celtic - Dunfermline] Loan
3 July
Premier League
Michy Batshuayi [Marseille - Chelsea] Reported £33m
Nampalys Mendy [Nice - Leicester] Undisclosed
Football League
Mark Beevers [Millwall - Bolton] Free
Glenn Murray [Bournemouth - Brighton] Loan
European
Grzegorz Krychowiak [Sevilla - Paris St-Germain] Undisclosed
Thomas Meunier [Club Brugge - Paris St-Germain] Undisclosed
2 July
Football League
Mark Connolly [Kilmarnock - Crawley] Free
Josh Ezewele [West Brom - Yeovil] Free
Liam Kelly [Oldham - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed
Joe Lea [Southampton - Yeovil] Free
Anders Lindegaard [West Brom - Preston] Free
Dominic Poleon [Oldham - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Oscar Threlkeld [Bolton - Plymouth] Free
Alper Tursun [Alanyaspor - Crawley] Free
Scottish Premiership
Jordan McGregor [Hibernian - Hamilton] Free
1 July
Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic [Paris St-Germain - Manchester United] Free
Christian Kabasele [Genk - Watford] Reported £6m
Steve Mandanda [Marseille - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed
Will Mannion [AFC Wimbledon - Hull] Undisclosed
Nolito [Celta Vigo - Man City] £13.8m
Maarten Stekelenburg [Fulham - Everton] Undisclosed
Isaac Success [Granada - Watford] Reported £12.5m
Andros Townsend [Newcastle - Crystal Palace] £13m
Viktor Fischer [Ajax - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Football League
Floyd Ayite [Bastia - Fulham] Undisclosed
Kyle Bartley [Swansea - Leeds] Loan
Daniel Bentley [Southend - Brentford] Undisclosed
Jake Bidwell [Brentford - QPR] Undisclosed
Dan Crowley [Arsenal - Oxford] Loan
Anthony de Freitas [Monaco - Port Vale] Free
John Egan [Gillingham - Brentford] Undisclosed
Tom Eaves [Bolton - Yeovil] Free
Yvan Erichot [Sint-Truiden - Leyton Orient] Free
Steven Fletcher [Sunderland - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Jonathan Forte [Oldham - Notts County] Free
Dwight Gayle [Crystal Palace - Newcastle] Reported £10m
Frederic Gounongbe [KVC Westerlo - Cardiff] Free
Kyle Knoyle [West Ham - Wigan] Loan
Nathaniel Knight-Percival [Shrewsbury - Bradford] Free
Greg Leigh [Bradford - Bury] Undisclosed
Doug Loft [Gillingham - Colchester] Free
Calvin Mac-Intisch [SC Cambuur - Port Vale] Free
Alex Nicholls [Exeter - Barnet] Free
Dean Parrett [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free
Quentin Pereira [Epernay Champagne - Port Vale] Free
Joe Riley [Bury - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
Matt Ritchie [Bournemouth - Newcastle] Reported £12m
Romaine Sawyers [Walsall - Brentford] Free
Liam Shephard [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan
Matty Stevens [Barnet - Peterborough] Undisclosed
Cole Stockton [Tranmere - Morecambe] Loan
Andy Taylor [Walsall - Blackpool] Free
Chris Taylor [Blackburn - Bolton] Free
Kwame Thomas [Derby - Coventry] Free
Lawrence Vigouroux [Liverpool - Swindon] Undisclosed
Ryan Watson [Leicester - Barnet] Free
European
Gabriele Angella [Watford - Udinese] Undisclosed
Giuseppe Bellusci [Leeds - Empoli] Loan
Hatem Ben Arfa [Nice - Paris St-Germain] Free
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.