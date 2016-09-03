Transfers - July 2016

Nolito joined Manchester City from Celta Vigo on 1 July for £13.8m

The summer transfer window in England, Scotland and Wales will close at the end of August.

30 July

Football League

Jack Dunn [Liverpool - Morecambe] Loan

Callum Elder [Leicester - Brentford] Loan

Daniel Nizic [Burnley - Morecambe] Free

Silvio [Atletico Madrid - Wolves] Undisclosed

Scott Vernon [Shrewsbury - Grimsby] Free

European

Kevin Gameiro [Sevilla - Atletico Madrid] £28m

29 July

Premier League

Brad Guzan [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Free

Football League

Helder Costa [Benfica - Wolves] Loan

David Forde [Millwall - Portsmouth] Loan

Kenji Gorre [Swansea - Northampton] Loan

Macaulay Gillesphey [Newcastle - Carlisle] Loan

Kyle Howkins [West Brom - Mansfield] Loan

Lewis Kinsella [Aston Villa - Colchester] Free

Alex Lawless [Luton - Yeovil] Free

Yakou Meite [Paris St-Germain - Reading] Undisclosed

Darius Osei [Stalybridge - Oldham] Undisclosed

Jakub Sokolik [Yeovil - Southend] Free

Armand Traore [QPR - Nottingham Forest] Free

George Williams [Fulham - MK Dons] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Georgios Sarris [Kayseri Erciyesspor - Hamilton]

European

Bafetimbi Gomis [Swansea - Marseille] Loan

28 July

Football League

Almen Abdi [Watford - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Josh Ginnelly [Burnley - Walsall] Loan

Paul Green [Rotherham - Oldham] Free

Sean Long [Reading - Cambridge] Loan

Adam Matthews [Sunderland - Bristol City] Loan

Tyler Roberts [West Brom - Oxford] Loan

Daniel Pudil [Watford - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

Pierce Sweeney [Reading - Exeter] Free

International

Aaron Hughes [Melbourne City - Kerala Blasters] Free

27 July

Premier League

Brad Smith [Liverpool - Bournemouth] Reported £3m

Football League

Leon Clarke [Bury - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Kane Hemmings [Dundee - Oxford] Undisclosed

Marlon Jackson [Unattached - Newport]

Ivan Lucic [Bayern Munich - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Gary Woods [Leyton Orient - Hamilton] Free

European

Andre Gomes [Valencia - Barcelona] £29.3m

Ciro Immobile [Sevilla - Lazio] Reported £7.1m

Alexandre Pato [Corinthians - Villarreal] Undisclosed

26 July

Football League

Scott Brown [Aberdeen - Wycombe] Free

Jake Buxton [Derby - Wigan] Undisclosed

Harry Cornick [Bournemouth - Leyton Orient] Loan

Nathan Ferguson [Burton - Port Vale] Free

Ryan Kent [Liverpool - Barnsley] Loan

Will de Havilland [Sheffield Wednesday - Wycombe] Free

Alex Whitmore [Burnley - Morecambe] Loan

European

Gonzalo Higuain [Napoli - Juventus] £75.3m

25 July

Premier League

Joe Allen [Liverpool - Stoke] £13m

Ramadan Sobhi [Al Ahly - Stoke] £5m

Football League

Ryan Delaney [Wexford - Burton] Free

Lloyd Dyer [Burnley - Burton] Free

Sanmi Odelusi [Wigan - Rochdale] Loan

Lee Williamson [Blackburn - Burton] Free

24 July

Scottish Premiership

Kolo Toure [Liverpool - Celtic] Free

23 July

Football League

Isaac Vassell [Truro City - Luton] Free

Romain Vincelot [Coventry - Bradford] Undisclosed

European

Guillermo Varela [Manchester United - Eintracht Frankfurt] Loan

22 July

Premier League

Rob Holding [Bolton - Arsenal] Reported £2m

Alex Manninger [Augsburg - Liverpool] Free

Georginio Wijnaldum [Newcastle - Liverpool] £25m

Football League

Andrew Crofts [Brighton - Charlton] Free

David Fox [Crewe - Plymouth] Free

Nick Freeman [Unattached - Wycombe] Free

Stephen Henderson [Charlton - Nottingham Forest] Free

Kayden Jackson [Barnsley - Grimsby] Loan

Kevin McDonald [Wolves - Fulham] Undisclosed

Adam McGurk [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Undisclosed

Hildeberto Pereira [Benfica - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Damien Perquis [Toronto - Nottingham Forest] Free

Rouven Sattelmaier [Stuttgart Kickers - Bradford] Free

Will Vaulks [Falkirk - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Luke Wall [Blackburn - Accrington] Free

Danny Whitehead [Wigan - Cheltenham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Bjorn Johnsen [Litex Lovech - Hearts] Free

Scottish Championship

John Rankin [Dundee United - Falkirk] Free

European

Marko Dmitrovic [Charlton - AD Alcorcon] Free

Carles Gil [Aston Villa - Deportivo La Coruna] Loan

Andre Schurrle [Wolfsburg - Borussia Dortmund] Undisclosed

21 July

Premier League

Brice Dja Djedje [Marseille - Watford] Undisclosed

Football League

Harry Beautyman [Peterborough - Northampton] Undisclosed

Neil Danns [Bolton - Bury] Free

Grant Hanley [Blackburn - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Paul Konchesky [Leicester - Gillingham] Free

Paddy Lacey [Barrow - Accrington] Free

European

Mario Gotze [Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund] Reported £20m

20 July

Premier League

Ragnar Klavan [Augsburg - Liverpool] £4.2m

Alvaro Negredo [Valencia - Middlesbrough] Loan

Football League

Sebastien Amoros [Monaco - Port Vale] Free

Adam Bogdan [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan

Billy Clifford [Boreham Wood - Crawley] Free

Jake Forster-Caskey [Brighton - Rotherham] Loan

Alex Kiwomya [Chelsea - Crewe] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt [Charlton - Hearts] Loan

19 July

Premier League

Nick Pope [Charlton - Burnley] Undisclosed

Johann Berg Gudmundsson [Charlton - Burnley] Undisclosed

Gaston Ramirez [Southampton - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Football League

Ollie Banks [Chesterfield - Oldham] Free

Leon Barnett [Wigan - Bury] Free

Andre Blackman [Unattached - Crawley]

David Button [Brentford - Fulham] Undisclosed

Peter Clarke [Bury - Oldham] Free

Rob Hall [Bolton - Oxford] Free

Scott Malone [Cardiff - Fulham] Swap

Jobi McAnuff [Leyton Orient - Stevenage] Free

Michael McGovern [Hamilton - Norwich] Free

Jazz Richards [Fulham - Cardiff] Swap

Sam Slocombe [Oxford - Blackpool] Free

Scottish Premiership

Joe Dodoo [Leicester - Rangers] Compensation

18 July

Premier League

Mark Birighitti [Newcastle Jets - Swansea] Free

Football League

Cameron Burgess [Fulham - Oldham] Loan

Tom Dallison [Brighton - Cambridge] Loan

David Ijaha [Whitehawk - Plymouth] Free

Simeon Jackson [Blackburn - Walsall] Free

Jake Kean [Norwich - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Danny Pugh [Bury - Blackpool] Free

Scottish Premiership

Massimo Donati [Bari - Hamilton] Free

Scottish Championship

Tom Walsh [Rangers - St Mirren] Loan

17 July

Football League

Jon Parkin [Forest Green - Newport] Free

16 July

Premier League

N'Golo Kante [Leicester - Chelsea] £30m

Juan Camilo Zuniga [Napoli - Watford] Loan

Football League

Chris O'Grady [Brighton - Burton] Loan

Simon Cox [Reading - Southend] Free

Lewis Price [Sheffield Wednesday - Rotherham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jack Breslin [Celtic - Hamilton] Free

Remi Matthews [Norwich - Hamilton] Loan

European

Emanuele Giaccherini [Sunderland - Napoli] Undisclosed

15 July

Premier League

Antonio Barragan [Valencia - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Football League

Roy Beerens [Hertha Berlin - Reading] Undisclosed

Adam El-Abd [Bristol City - Shrewsbury] Free

Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Bradford] Loan

Jackson Irvine [Ross County - Burton] Undisclosed

Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan

Scottish Premiership

David Crawford [Alloa - Partick Thistle] Free

European

Medhi Benatia [Bayern Munich - Juventus] Loan

14 July

Premier League

Jordon Ibe [Liverpool - Bournemouth] £15m

Football League

Tom Bradshaw [Walsall - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Jonny Maddison [Leicester - Yeovil] Free

Denis Odoi [Lokeren - Fulham] Undisclosed

Callum O'Dowda [Oxford - Bristol City] Undisclosed

John Swift [Chelsea - Reading] Free

Scottish Premiership

Wes Burns [Bristol City - Aberdeen] Loan

Willo Flood [Aberdeen - Dundee United]

European

Martin Skrtel [Liverpool - Fenerbahce] Reported £5m

13 July

Football League

Sergi Canos [Liverpool - Norwich] Undisclosed

Jordan Cousins [Charlton - QPR] Undisclosed

Timothee Dieng [Oldham - Bradford] Free

Ryan Flynn [Sheffield United - Oldham] Undisclosed

Addison Garnett [QPR - Crawley] Free

Mark Howard [Sheffield United - Bolton] Free

Tomas Kalas [Chelsea - Fulham] Loan

Marc Klok [Cherno More - Oldham] Undisclosed

Hordur Magnusson [Juventus - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Billy Mckay [Wigan - Oldham] Loan

Liam Smith [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan

Paul Taylor [Unattached - Peterborough]

Scottish Championship

Cammy Smith [Aberdeen - Dundee United] Loan

Danny Rogers [Aberdeen - Falkirk] Loan

European

Lucas Digne [PSG - Barcelona] £13.9m

12 July

Premier League

Ashley Fletcher [Manchester United - West Ham United] Free

Vincent Janssen [AZ Alkmaar - Tottenham] £17m

Tyler Reid [Manchester United - Swansea] Undisclosed

Football League

Riccardo Calder [Aston Villa - Doncaster] Loan

Colin Doyle [Blackpool - Bradford] £1

Anton Forrester [Blackburn - Port Vale] Free

Tyler Hornby-Forbes [Fleetwood - Brighton] Undisclosed

Chris Kettings [Crystal Palace - Oldham] Free

Ricardo Kip [Almere City - Fleetwood] Free

Kyle McFadzean [MK Dons - Burton] Undisclosed

Daniel O'Shaughnessy [Brentford - Cheltenham] Free

Mark Oxley [Hibernian - Southend] Free

Nick Powell [Manchester United - Wigan] Free

Joe Rothwell [Manchester United - Oxford] Free

Aryan Tajbakhsh [Unattached - Crawley]

Jerome Thomas [Rotherham - Port Vale] Free

Scottish Premiership

Billy King [Hearts - Inverness] Loan

Kevin McNaughton [Wigan - Inverness] Free

European

Samuel Umtiti [Lyon - Barcelona] £21m

11 July

Premier League

George Byers [Watford - Swansea] Free

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [Bayern Munich - Southampton] Reported £12.8m

Gokhan Tore [Besiktas - West Ham] Loan

Football League

Sonny Bradley [Crawley - Plymouth] Free

James Collins [Shrewsbury - Crawley] Free

Isaac Hayden [Arsenal - Newcastle] Undisclosed

Steven Hewitt [Burnley - Accrington] Free

Anssi Jaakkola [Ajax Cape Town - Reading] Undisclosed

Christopher Mbamba [Hamarkameratene - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Franck Moussa [Southend - Walsall] Free

Jamie Reckord [Unattached - Oldham]

Danny Ward [Liverpool - Huddersfield] Loan

Luke Woodland [Bradford PA - Oldham] Free

Scottish Premiership

Ziggy Gordon [Hamilton - Partick Thistle] Free

International

Morgaro Gomis [Hearts - Kelantan] Free

Graziano Pelle [Southampton - Shandong Luneng] £12m

10 July

Football League

Ryan Fulton [Liverpool - Chesterfield] Loan

Aaron Tshibola [Reading - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Rhys Turner [Oldham - Morecambe] Free

Jake Wright [Oxford - Sheffield United] Free

Adebayo Akinfenwa [AFC Wimbledon - Wycombe] Free

European

Raul Albentosa [Derby - Deportivo La Coruna] Undisclosed

9 July

Football League

Lee Erwin [Leeds - Oldham] Loan

Josh Law [Motherwell - Oldham] Free

Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Oldham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Viktor Noring [Lyngby - Hearts]

International

Papiss Cisse [Newcastle - Shandong Luneng] Undisclosed

8 July

Premier League

Lewis Cook [Leeds - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Ahmed Musa [CSKA Moscow - Leicester] £16m

Football League

Sone Aluko [Hull - Fulham] Free

John Fleck [Coventry - Sheffield United] Free

Jesus Gamez [Atletico Madrid - Newcastle] Free

Pierluigi Gollini [Hellas Verona - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Ryan Hedges [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan

Thomas Lam [PEC Zwolle - Nottingham Forest] Free

Joseph Mendes [Le Havre - Reading] Undisclosed

Jack O'Connell [Brentford - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Joe Pigott [Charlton - Cambridge] Free

Joe Quigley [Bournemouth - Gillingham] Loan

Jon Gorenc Stankovic [Borussia Dortmund - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Theo Vassell [Oldham - Walsall] Free

Scottish Premiership

Viktor Noring [Lyngby BK - Hearts] Free

7 July

Premier League

Victor Valdes [Manchester United - Middlesbrough] Free

Football League

Matt Grimes [Swansea - Leeds] Loan

Duane Holmes [Huddersfield - Scunthorpe] Free

Kemar Roofe [Oxford - Leeds] Undisclosed

Craig Slater [Kilmarnock - Colchester] Undisclosed

Scott Wagstaff [Bristol City - Gillingham] Free

6 July

Premier League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan [Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United] Undisclosed

Matt Phillips [QPR - West Brom] Reported £5.5m

Mike van der Hoorn [Ajax - Swansea] Undisclosed

Football League

Robert Green [QPR - Leeds] Free

Kurtis Guthrie [Forest Green - Colchester] Undisclosed

Jake Hyde [York - Stevenage] Free

Luke James [Peterborough - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Lee Martin [Millwall - Gillingham] Free

Deji Oshilaja [Cardiff - Gillingham] Loan

Idris Saadi [KV Kortrijk - Cardiff] Loan

Kenneth Zohore [KV Kortrijk - Cardiff] Undisclosed

5 July

Premier League

Marten de Roon [Atalanta - Middlesbrough] Reported £12m

Jordan McGhee [Hearts - Middlesbrough] Loan

Leroy Fer [QPR - Swansea] Undisclosed

James Tomkins [West Ham - Crystal Palace] £10m

Football League

Jordan Bowery [Oxford - Leyton Orient] Free

Jordan Cook [Walsall - Luton] Free

Chris Dagnall [Hibernian - Crewe] Free

Kiko [Vitoria Setubal - Port Vale] Free

Aaron Mooy [Manchester City - Huddersfield] Loan

Jamie Proctor [Bradford - Bolton] Free

Hadi Sacko [Sporting Lisbon - Leeds] Loan

Carlos Saleiro [Clube Oriental de Lisboa - Port Vale] Free

Paulo Tavares [Vitoria Setubal - Port Vale] Free

Lee Tomlin [Bournemouth - Bristol City] Undisclosed

James Wilson [Oldham - Sheffield United] Free

International

Fabricio Coloccini [Newcastle - San Lorenzo] Free

Nani [Fenerbahce - Valencia] Undisclosed

4 July

Premier League

Jordan McGhee [Hearts - Middlesbrough] Loan

Oleksandr Zinchenko [FC Ufa - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Football League

Shaun Brisley [Peterborough - Carlisle] Free

Rowan Liburd [Reading - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Curtis Main [Doncaster - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Kelvin Mellor [Plymouth - Blackpool] Free

Curtis Nelson [Plymouth - Oxford] Undisclosed

Callum Robinson [Aston Villa - Preston] Undisclosed

Paul Rooney [Bohemians - Millwall] Free

Marvin Sordell [Colchester - Coventry] Free

Ben Tozer [Yeovil - Newport] Free

Conor Thomas [Coventry - Swindon] Free

European

Jose Manuel Jurado [Watford - Espanyol] Undisclosed

Casper Sloth [Leeds - Aalborg] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

PJ Crossan [Dunfermline - Celtic] Undisclosed

Paul McMullan [Celtic - Dunfermline] Loan

3 July

Premier League

Michy Batshuayi [Marseille - Chelsea] Reported £33m

Nampalys Mendy [Nice - Leicester] Undisclosed

Football League

Mark Beevers [Millwall - Bolton] Free

Glenn Murray [Bournemouth - Brighton] Loan

European

Grzegorz Krychowiak [Sevilla - Paris St-Germain] Undisclosed

Thomas Meunier [Club Brugge - Paris St-Germain] Undisclosed

2 July

Football League

Mark Connolly [Kilmarnock - Crawley] Free

Josh Ezewele [West Brom - Yeovil] Free

Liam Kelly [Oldham - Leyton Orient] Undisclosed

Joe Lea [Southampton - Yeovil] Free

Anders Lindegaard [West Brom - Preston] Free

Dominic Poleon [Oldham - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Oscar Threlkeld [Bolton - Plymouth] Free

Alper Tursun [Alanyaspor - Crawley] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jordan McGregor [Hibernian - Hamilton] Free

1 July

Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic [Paris St-Germain - Manchester United] Free

Christian Kabasele [Genk - Watford] Reported £6m

Steve Mandanda [Marseille - Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

Will Mannion [AFC Wimbledon - Hull] Undisclosed

Nolito [Celta Vigo - Man City] £13.8m

Maarten Stekelenburg [Fulham - Everton] Undisclosed

Isaac Success [Granada - Watford] Reported £12.5m

Andros Townsend [Newcastle - Crystal Palace] £13m

Viktor Fischer [Ajax - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Football League

Floyd Ayite [Bastia - Fulham] Undisclosed

Kyle Bartley [Swansea - Leeds] Loan

Daniel Bentley [Southend - Brentford] Undisclosed

Jake Bidwell [Brentford - QPR] Undisclosed

Dan Crowley [Arsenal - Oxford] Loan

Anthony de Freitas [Monaco - Port Vale] Free

John Egan [Gillingham - Brentford] Undisclosed

Tom Eaves [Bolton - Yeovil] Free

Yvan Erichot [Sint-Truiden - Leyton Orient] Free

Steven Fletcher [Sunderland - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Jonathan Forte [Oldham - Notts County] Free

Dwight Gayle [Crystal Palace - Newcastle] Reported £10m

Frederic Gounongbe [KVC Westerlo - Cardiff] Free

Kyle Knoyle [West Ham - Wigan] Loan

Nathaniel Knight-Percival [Shrewsbury - Bradford] Free

Greg Leigh [Bradford - Bury] Undisclosed

Doug Loft [Gillingham - Colchester] Free

Calvin Mac-Intisch [SC Cambuur - Port Vale] Free

Alex Nicholls [Exeter - Barnet] Free

Dean Parrett [Stevenage - AFC Wimbledon] Free

Quentin Pereira [Epernay Champagne - Port Vale] Free

Joe Riley [Bury - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Matt Ritchie [Bournemouth - Newcastle] Reported £12m

Romaine Sawyers [Walsall - Brentford] Free

Liam Shephard [Swansea - Yeovil] Loan

Matty Stevens [Barnet - Peterborough] Undisclosed

Cole Stockton [Tranmere - Morecambe] Loan

Andy Taylor [Walsall - Blackpool] Free

Chris Taylor [Blackburn - Bolton] Free

Kwame Thomas [Derby - Coventry] Free

Lawrence Vigouroux [Liverpool - Swindon] Undisclosed

Ryan Watson [Leicester - Barnet] Free

European

Gabriele Angella [Watford - Udinese] Undisclosed

Giuseppe Bellusci [Leeds - Empoli] Loan

Hatem Ben Arfa [Nice - Paris St-Germain] Free

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship.