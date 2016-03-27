Gossip column: Rodgers, Stones, Gotze, Carrick, Lukaku

For a list of all the completed deals, check out the transfers page.

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers will return to management with Swansea City from the start of next season. (Express)

Chelsea have pulled out of the race to sign Everton's England defender John Stones. Incoming Blues boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Juventus' Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 28, instead of Stones, leaving Manchester United free to sign the 21-year-old. (Star)

The Blues also want to sign Roma's 27-year-old Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Mail)

Liverpool want Argentine striker Lucas Alario, 23, who currently plays for River Plate, in a £9.5m deal as they try to revamp their strikeforce. (Sun)

Bayern Munich fear Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, 23, wants to link up again with his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. (Mirror)

West Ham are set for £1bn income as their move to the Olympic Stadium begins to pay off in financial terms. (Express)

Watford striker Troy Deeney, 27, has revealed he is in talks with the Irish Football Association to play for Northern Ireland. (Sky Sports)

Romelu Lukaku's father says six major European clubs are interested in the 22-year-old Everton striker, including Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and former club Chelsea. (Express, via HLN - in Dutch)

Lukaku says he wants to play in the Champions League next season. (Star)

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is interested in signing Manchester United vice-captain Michael Carrick, 34, on a free transfer this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to sell winger Memphis Depay, 22, and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 26 - one year after signing the pair. (Sun)

United striker Marcus Rashford, 18, is not allowed to change in the first-team dressing room at the club's training ground. (People)

The Red Devils are facing increased competition for the players they want to sign as they look to bring success back to Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton are keen on signing Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 29, as a replacement for Tim Howard. (Mail)

Manager Manuel Pellegrini says he could be tempted to stay in the Premier League after he leaves Manchester City this summer. (Telegraph)

City have watched PSV Eindhoven defender Jetro Willems, 21, who played for the Netherlands against France on Friday night. (People)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner, 30, has admitted he is considering quitting England duty after Euro 2016. (Fourfourtwo)

A crossparty group of MPs are discussing the possibility of changing the law to give a posthumous knighthood to 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore. (Mail)

Former Newcastle and Greece centre-back Nikos Dabizas believes new Magpies manager Rafa Benitez is the right man for the job. (Chronicle)

England's injured captain Wayne Rooney was impressed with his team-mates' performance in Germany, he tweeted:

Saturday was a special night for Gary Cahill as he captained England in their 3-2 win over Germany. And the proud Chelsea defender posted a picture on Twitter after the match of his match kit.

Goalscorer Harry Kane was in celebratory mood after his much-praised second-half strike, tweeting: "What a night! Fully deserved it as well! Great team performance! Absolutely buzzing!"

Radamel Falcao has endured a miserable season on loan at Chelsea but the striker looks like he is still enjoying life in London, taking a late-night stroll on Saturday evening.

And finally

Former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill's 11-year-old son Shae could line up for the Goodison Park side after training with the club's academy. (Liverpool Echo)

The Arsenal fan who made the famous 'Thanks for the memories' anti-Arsene Wenger banner must get a tattoo of the French boss after Jamie Vardy's goal for England against Germany. (Metro)