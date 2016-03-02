My Sport: All your interests in one place on the BBC Sport app

Media playback is not supported on this device A guide to My Sport in the BBC app.

Whoever you support, whichever sports you follow, you can now get all the sport that matters to you on one page.

In the BBC Sport app and website, you can now create a My Sport page, this page becomes your one-stop shop with news, live coverage and stats tailored to your interests.

The key benefits of My Sport are:

Get all the latest news, reports and features in one place, on the topics you are interested in;

Scores, results and fixtures for your football teams are automatically updated on your My Sport page;

My Sport is easy to set-up and edit. You can add or remove topics, and re-order;

Any changes are synced across any device you sign in on;

Available in the BBC Sport app for both Android, iOS (Apple) and Kindle.

As an example, choosing from more than 300 available topics, you might opt to follow Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Premier League football, the England cricket team, Formula 1 and tennis articles.

By adding these topics to a My Sport page, all the latest news, live coverage and reports for these sports and teams would be available in one place, as will football scores. This builds on the existing push alerts offering, with alerts available for football, cricket, rugby union and league and Formula 1.

Information about My Sport

What is My Sport?

My Sport is a new page in BBC Sport where you can easily keep up to date with the latest news and scores for the sports and teams you love. It will let you follow more than 300 sport topics, including competitions, and teams. You can add as many as you like to create your own My Sport page. We'll be looking to add more features in future too.

What happens when I add topics?

When you add a topic, it will be added to your own My Sport page, where you can read the latest stories and scores just from your topics. It will also show you the latest fixtures and results for any football team you follow. You can even reorder topics, to see your favourite stories at the top of My Sport.

Why do I need to sign in?

Sign in to get the most out of BBC Sport. It's quick, free and easy to create a BBC iD account. By signing in, your preferences & My Sport page will be available across all your devices. This means you can keep up to date with the topics you love on a phone or a tablet and, in the near future, on a computer too. Read more about about BBC iD.