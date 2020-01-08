Twitter votes terms and conditions

TERMS AND CONDITIONS - TWITTER POLLS

1. From time to time BBC Sport (@bbcsport, @bbcmotd, @bbctms) will ask you to give your opinions on various topics by way of an online vote hosted by Twitter. Participants can take part only by accessing Twitter at https://twitter.com.

Participants will find a question and a list of several alternative answers. Participants can register their vote by electronically selecting the answer they wish to vote for.

2. The BBC does not control the Twitter voting platform and is not able to independently verify the results. Twitter is solely responsible for the robustness of any vote results. Voting is conducted on Twitter's terms of use located here. A guide to Twitter Polls is located here.

3. Participants cannot vote by any other method. You may only vote once. The final result will be shown when the vote has closed. Live results will be displayed during the vote window. These should not be taken as an indicator of the final published results, but merely as a snapshot for interest.

3. Once the vote is open, the time remaining in the vote window until close will be displayed. Any votes registered outside the announced voting window will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5. The BBC reserves the right to suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

6. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

7. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend the vote at any time.

8. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction, or any other problem with any online system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered and recorded.

9. Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

10. The voting is this programme accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Voting: BBC Code of Conduct for Voting.

11. These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales