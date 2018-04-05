Play video notifications in the BBC Sport app

Watch the best sporting action right on your lock-screen with video notifications in the BBC Sport app.

Sign up for our sport news notifications via the app and you will get a message to let you know of a breaking news story, major live sport and now the best of our video clips.

If you receive a video notification on an Apple phone, swipe left to view it. And if you're on Android, swipe down and hit view.

Add notifications by heading to the menu, selecting 'My Notifications' then 'Add Notifications' followed by 'Sport News'.

Other app frequently asked questions

What are the alerts?

The notifications are small notifications which appear on the homescreen of your device. To give recent examples an alert might say 'Ireland win historic Six Nations grand slam with win over England' or '2018 World Cup Draw: England to meet Belgium, Panama and Tunisia'.

What will the notifcations tell me?

The notifications will cover three main areas.

1) Breaking sports news. Something important has just happened - a top manager has been sacked, a title has been won, a football team has spent £50m on a new player.

2) To inform you that there is live sport to enjoy on the BBC - an Andy Murray match at Wimbledon is now two sets all, watch live FA Cup football on BBC One at 19:55 GMT.

3) We want to let you know something - this might be the Match of the Day running order, or that voting for Sports Personality is now open, or that there is an article or piece of video on the site we think you'll enjoy.

They will complement the sports data notifications that are currently already available via the BBC Sport App for cricket, football, F1, rugby league and rugby union.

How many notifications will I receive?

Not too many! We cannot give an exact number as nobody can predict when major sport news will occur. There will also be variation - some days are packed full of major sporting events, others are relatively quiet.

On some days there won't be any notifications, others there might be three or four. What we promise though is that we won't spam you, we will only send alerts we believe to be of genuine interest to the majority of subscribers.

We will use the data from these alerts to help inform the development of our topic specific notifications in the future, as part of our commitment to offering our users a more personalised BBC Sport.

How do I add the alerts?

If you have the iOS or Android version of the BBC Sport app, select the menu and then 'My Notifications', select 'Add Notifications' and from there, turn on 'Sport News'.

Don't have the app yet? You can download it via these links for:

Windows Phone (version does not include alerts)

What if I already get breaking news alerts from the BBC News App?

BBC News will continue to send very select breaking news notifications relating to major sporting events, while the BBC Sport App will offer a wider range of sport notifications targeted at the more dedicated sports fan.

Can I offer feedback?

The notifications will cover a wide range of sports and topics - however they will only be sent if we are happy that they will be of interest to the majority of subscribers.

Please leave any feedback in the app or app store as we will review comments to help inform future developments.

Also in the app...

In the app you can also:

- Select alerts for your football, rugby or cricket team. Never miss a goal, try or wicket. F1 notifcations are available too

- Personalise. In the My Sport section you can create a page with just the sports and topics that interest you

- See all the same content as on the website - including live video and on-demand highlights

- Cast to your TV. Send the video to the biggest screen in the house.