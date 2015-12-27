Sunday's gossip: Van Gaal, Mourinho, Vardy, Guardiola

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Louis van Gaal, 64, plans to resign as Manchester United manager if they lose a fifth game in a row - against Chelsea on 28 December. (Mail on Sunday)

The Mail on Sunday suggests that Louis van Gaal may walk out on Manchester United

Former United striker Dwight Yorke said his old club were "painful to watch" as they lost 2-0 at Stoke. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City could be a step closer to making Pep Guardiola their next manager after director of football Txiki Begiristain met with the 44-year-old Bayern Munich boss last week. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, 52, would like to replace Roy Hodgson as England manager if the 68-year-old leaves the job after next summer's European Championship. (Sunday People)

The Football Association, however, is lining up Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew, 54, and Valencia manager Gary Neville, 40, to replace Hodgson. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are planning a £30m bid to take Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 28, to Etihad Stadium. (Sun on Sunday)

The agent of 19-year-old Schalke midfielder Leroy Sane has told Liverpool he does not want to discuss a potential transfer for the £11m-rated player until the summer. (Daily Star)

Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink says he will speak to striker Diego Costa about his temperament after the 27-year-old Spain international was booked against Watford, ruling him out of Monday's match against Manchester United. (Sunday Telegraph)

The Daily Star Sunday suggests that Louis van Gaal's time at Manchester United may be up

Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor will be allowed to leave next month for £3m - and three clubs in the United Arab Emirates are interested in signing the 29-year-old forward. (Sun on Sunday)

Stoke are considering a permanent move for 25-year-old Ghana forward David Accam - the top scorer for MLS side Chicago Fire last season - after he impressed during a trial. (Mail on Sunday)

Everton boss Roberto Martinez wants to sign Matt Ritchie, 26, from Bournemouth but West Ham, West Brom and Manchester United are also keen on the winger. (Sunday Mirror)

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce says he has some "big decisions" to make about his squad in the forthcoming transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aston Villa will offer QPR £8m for striker Charlie Austin, 26, in the January transfer window.(Daily Star Sunday)

Winger Kevin de Bruyne has urged his Manchester City team-mates to give injured captain Vincent Kompany a happy new year by claiming top spot in the league for his return.(Manchester Evening News)

Best of social media

Stoke's victory over Manchester United did not stop Potters star Bojan Krkic from sharing his friendship with United goalkeeper David de Gea via Twitter, saying of his fellow Spaniard "we'll ALWAYS be great friends".

Bojan Krkic had got the better of his mate David de Gea to open the scoring in Stoke's win over Manchester United

Stoke keeper Jack Butland warmed up for his side's meeting with United by meeting former Potters and England great Gordon Banks. "As if I needed any more motivation or inspiration I had the opportunity to chat with this legend this morning, an absolute honour!" said Butland on his Instagram account.

The current Stoke stopper Jack Butland met Gordon Banks, who played 250 times for the Potters in the late 1960s and early 1970s

"Fighting and working hard is the only way," was the reaction of United midfielder Ander Herrera on Twitter following his side's defeat at the Britannia Stadium.

Ander Herrera admitted that Man United are going through a lean spell

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was delighted with his side's 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Leicester City, and claimed that he is "good to go" on Twitter after resuming training again after injury.

Daniel Sturridge injured a hamstring on 6 December

Spurs midfielder Erik Lamela shared a photo of him celebrating his side's 3-0 win over Norwich with his "number one fan" - his dog, Simba.

Erik Lamela and Simba look forward to Spurs' trip to Watford on 28 December

And finally

York City donated all the food that could not be reused following the postponement of their Boxing Day home game against Northampton Town to a homeless project in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Sunday Mirror)