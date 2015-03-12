Sport calendar 2015: Major events of the year

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2015.

MARCH

14 Feb-29 March: Cricket World Cup, Australia and New Zealand

10-13: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival (Gold Cup on 13th)

12: Europa League round of 16 first leg

13: Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan, Sydney

13-15: Short track skating - World Championships, Moscow

14: Cricket World Cup - Australia v Scotland, Hobart

14: Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, England v Scotland

14-22: Curling - Women's World Championships, Japan

15: Six Nations - Italy v France

15: F1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

15: Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Ireland, Adelaide

15: Football - Scottish League Cup final

17-18: Football - Champions League round of 16 second leg

18: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 1, Sydney

19: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 2, Melbourne

19: Football - Europa League round of 16 second leg

20: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 3, Adelaide

21: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 4, Wellington

21: Six Nations - Italy v Wales, Scotland v Ireland, England v France

22: Rugby Union - LV= Cup final, Northampton

22: Football - Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, Wembley

24: Cricket - World Cup semi-final 1, Auckland

26: Cricket - World Cup semi-final 2, Sydney

26-29: Para-cycling - Track World Championships, Netherlands

28: Athletics - World Cross-Country Championships, Guiyang, China

28: Horse racing - Dubai World Cup, Meydan

28-5 April: Curling - Men's World Championships, Canada

29: Cricket - World Cup final, Melbourne

29: F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur

APRIL

2-5: Golf - ANA Inspiration (women's major), Rancho Mirage, California

5: Football - Scottish Cup final

9-11: Horse racing - Grand National Meeting (race on 11th), Aintree

9-12: Golf - Masters, Augusta, Georgia

11: Rowing - Boat Race (men's and women's races)

12: F1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

12: Cricket - County Championship season starts

13-17: Cricket - West Indies v England first Test, Antigua

13-19: Gymnastics - European Artistic Championships, Montpellier

14-15: Football - Champions League quarter-final first leg

16: Football - Europa League quarter-final first leg

18-19: Football - FA Cup semi-final, Wembley

18-19: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final

18-4 May: World Snooker Championship, Sheffield

19: F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

21-25: Cricket - West Indies v England second Test, Grenada

21-22: Football - Champions League quarter-final second leg

23: Football - Europa League quarter-final second leg

26: Athletics - London Marathon

26-3 May: Table tennis - World Championships, Suzhou, China

MAY

1-3: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire

1-5: Cricket - West Indies v England third Test, Barbados

1: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup, The Stoop

2: Football - Championship and League Two final day

2: Football - Final day of Scottish Championship, League One, League Two

2: Rugby Union - European Rugby Champions Cup, Twickenham

2: Horse racing - 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket

2-3: Athletics - World Relay Championships, Bahamas

3: Football - League One final day

3: Horse racing - 1,000 Guineas, Newmarket

5-6: Football - Champions League semi-final first leg

6-10: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

7: Football - Europa League semi-final first leg

7-10: Golf - Players Championship, Sawgrass

8: Cricket - Ireland v England ODI, Dublin

9: Athletics - start of Diamond League season in Doha

9-31: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

9-17: Squash - British Open, Hull

10: F1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

12-13: Football - Champions League semi-finals second leg

14: Football - Europa League semi-finals second leg

21-24: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth

21-25: Cricket - England v New Zealand first Test, Lord's

23: Football - League Two play-off final, Wembley

24: F1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

24: Football - final round of Premier League fixtures

24: Football - League One play-off final, Wembley

24: Motorcycling - British round of World Superbike Championship, Donington

25: Football - Championship play-off final, Wembley

25-7 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris

27: Football - Europa League final, Warsaw

29-2: Cricket - England v New Zealand second Test, Headingley

29-31 (TBD): Rugby Union - Pro12 League final

29-31: Rowing - European Championships, Poland

30: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley

30: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

30: Rugby Union - Premiership final, Twickenham

30-31: Triathlon - World Series, London

JUNE

5: Horse racing - the Oaks, Epsom

6: Football - Champions League final, Berlin

6: Horse racing - Epsom Derby

6-5 July: Football - Women's World Cup, Canada

7: F1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

7: Athletics - Diamond League, Birmingham

9: Cricket - England v New Zealand first ODI, Edgbaston

11-14: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Rye, New York

11-4 July: Football - Copa America, Chile

12: Cricket - England v New Zealand second ODI, The Oval

12-28: European Games, Baku, Azerbaijan

14: Cricket - England v New Zealand third ODI, Southampton

15-21: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's

16-20: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

17-21: Cycling - Women's Tour of Britain

17-30: Football - Uefa Under-21 European Championship, Czech Republic

17: Cricket - England v New Zealand fourth ODI, Trent Bridge

18-21: Golf - US Open, Chambers Bay, Washington

20: Cricket - England v New Zealand fifth ODI, Chester-le-Street

21: F1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

22-28: Tennis - Aegon International, Eastbourne

23: Cricket - England v New Zealand T20 international, Old Trafford

26-5 July: Beach volleyball - World Championships, Netherlands

28-6 July: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Berlin

29-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon, London

JULY

4: Copa America final, Santiago

4-26: Cycling - Tour de France

5: F1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

5: Football - Women's World Cup final, Vancouver

8-12: Cricket - England v Australia first Test, Cardiff

9-12: Golf - US Women's Open, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

13-19: Swimming - IPC World Championships, Glasgow

16-19: Golf - Open, St Andrews

16-20: Cricket - England v Australia second Test, Lord's

17-19: Davis Cup Quarter Finals, Venues TBC

19: F1 - German Grand Prix (TBC)

21: Cricket - Women's Ashes first ODI, Taunton

23: Cricket - Women's Ashes second ODI, Bristol

24-25: Athletics - Diamond League, London

24-9 Aug: Swimming and diving - World Championships, Kazan, Russia

25: Horse racing - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ascot

25-2 Aug: Special Olympics World Games, Los Angeles

26: F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

26: Cricket - Women's Ashes third ODI, Worcester

26-2 Aug: Archery - World Championships, Copenhagen

28-1 Aug: Horse racing - Glorious Goodwood

29-2 Aug: Cricket - England v Australia third Test, Edgbaston

30-2 Aug: Golf - Women's British Open, Turnberry

AUGUST

1-2: Rugby League - Challenge Cup semi-finals

6-10: Cricket - England v Australia fourth Test, Trent Bridge

7-16: Netball - World Championship, Australia

8-9: Football - Premier League and Football League season starts

10-16: Badminton - World Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia

11: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tbilisi

11-14: Cricket - Women's Ashes Test match, Canterbury

11-23: Equestrian - European Championships, Aachen, Germany

13-16: Golf - PGA Championship, Whistling Straits, Kohle, Wisconsin

19-23: Sprint canoeing - World Championships, Milan

19: Cricket - Ireland v Australia first women's T20 international

20-24: Cricket - England v Australia fifth Test, The Oval

21-25: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Zolder, Belgium

21-30: Hockey - Men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, England

21: Cricket - Ireland v Australia second women's T20 international

22-30: Athletics - World Championships, Beijing

22-13 Sept: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

22: Cricket - Ireland v Australia third women's T20 international

23: F1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

25-30: World Judo Championships, Astana, Kazakhstan

26: Cricket - Women's Ashes first T20 international, Chelmsford

27: Cricket - Ireland v Australia ODI, Stormont

28: Cricket - Women's Ashes second T20 international, Hove

28-6 Sept: Wheelchair Basketball - European Championships, Worcester

29: Rugby League - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

29: Cricket - T20 Blast finals day, Edgbaston

30-6 Sept: World Rowing Championships, Aiguebelette, France

30: Motorcycling - British MotoGP round, Donington *

31: Football - Transfer deadline day

31: Cricket - England v Australia T20 international & Women's Ashes third T20 international, Cardiff

31-13 Sept: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadows, New York

SEPTEMBER

1-6: Cycling - Mountain Bike World Championships, Andorra

3: Cricket - England v Australia first ODI, Southampton

3-6: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials

5: Cricket - England v Australia second ODI, Lord's

6: F1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain

7-12: Wrestling - World Championships, Las Vegas

8: Cricket - England v Australia third ODI, Old Trafford

10-13: Equestrian - European Eventing Championships

10-13: Golf - Evian Championship, France

11: Cricket - England v Australia fourth ODI, Headingley

13: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster

13: Cricket - England v Australia fifth ODI, Old Trafford

13: Athletics - Great North Run

15-20: Triathlon - Grand Finals and World Championships, Chicago

16-20: Slalom canoeing - World Championships, Lee Valley, London

16-23: Taekwondo - World Championship, Chelyabinsk, Russia

18-20: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals

18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Germany

18-31 Oct: Rugby World Cup, England

18: Rugby World Cup - England v Fiji, Twickenham

19-27: Cycling - Road World Championships, Richmond, USA

19: Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Canada, Millennium Stadium

19: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

20: Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay, Millennium Stadium

20: F1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

23: Rugby World Cup - Scotland v Japan, Kingsholm

25-4 Oct: Table tennis - men's and women's European Championships, Russia

25: Cricket - final day of County Championship season

26: Rugby World Cup - England v Wales, Twickenham

27: Rugby World Cup - Scotlabd v USA, Elland Road and Ireland v Romania, Wembley

27: F1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

OCTOBER

1: Rugby World Cup - Wales v Fiji, Millennium Stadium

3: Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Scotland, St James' Park and England v Australia, Twickenham

3-4: Rugby League - Super League semi-finals

4: Horse racing - Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp

5-18: Boxing - Men's World Amateur Championships, Doha, Qatar

8-11: Golf - USPGA at Presidents Cup, Incheon, South Korea

10: Rugby World Cup - Samoa v Scotland, St James' Park and Australia v Wales, Twickenham and England v Uruguay, Etihad Stadium

10: Rugby League - Super League Grand Final

11: F1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

11: Rugby World Cup - France v Ireland, Millennium Stadium

17-18: Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

17: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

22-31: Athletics - IPC World Championships, Doha, Qatar

24-25: Rugby World Cup semi-finals

23-1 Nov: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Glasgow

25: F1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

26-1 Nov: Tennis - WTA Championships, Singapore

30-31: Horse racing - Breeders' Cup, Keeneland

31: Rugby World Cup final, Twickenham

NOVEMBER

1: F1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

3: Horse racing - Melbourne Cup, Flemington

9-15: Tennis - Fed Cup final

12-14: Football - Euro 2016 play-offs first leg

12-15: Motorsport - Rally of Great Britain

15: F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

15-17: Football - Euro 2016 play-offs second leg

16-22: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

19-22: Golf - European Tour's World Tour Championship, Dubai

20-29: Weightlifting - World Championships, Almaty, Kazakhstan

27-29: Tennis - Davis Cup final

29: F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

DECEMBER

9-13: Badminton - World Superseries finals, Dubai

12: Football - draw for Euro 2016

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

26-30: Cricket - South Africa v England first Test, Durban

* Not all fixtures for the cricket and rugby union World Cups have been listed on this page but are available by clicking here for the Cricket World Cup and here for the Rugby World Cup

* provisional date