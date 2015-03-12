Sport calendar 2015: Major events of the year
- From the section Features
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2015.
MARCH
14 Feb-29 March: Cricket World Cup, Australia and New Zealand
10-13: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival (Gold Cup on 13th)
12: Europa League round of 16 first leg
13: Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan, Sydney
13-15: Short track skating - World Championships, Moscow
14: Cricket World Cup - Australia v Scotland, Hobart
14: Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, England v Scotland
14-22: Curling - Women's World Championships, Japan
15: Six Nations - Italy v France
15: F1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
15: Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Ireland, Adelaide
15: Football - Scottish League Cup final
17-18: Football - Champions League round of 16 second leg
18: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 1, Sydney
19: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 2, Melbourne
19: Football - Europa League round of 16 second leg
20: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 3, Adelaide
21: Cricket - World Cup quarter-final 4, Wellington
21: Six Nations - Italy v Wales, Scotland v Ireland, England v France
22: Rugby Union - LV= Cup final, Northampton
22: Football - Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, Wembley
24: Cricket - World Cup semi-final 1, Auckland
26: Cricket - World Cup semi-final 2, Sydney
26-29: Para-cycling - Track World Championships, Netherlands
28: Athletics - World Cross-Country Championships, Guiyang, China
28: Horse racing - Dubai World Cup, Meydan
28-5 April: Curling - Men's World Championships, Canada
29: Cricket - World Cup final, Melbourne
29: F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Kuala Lumpur
APRIL
2-5: Golf - ANA Inspiration (women's major), Rancho Mirage, California
5: Football - Scottish Cup final
9-11: Horse racing - Grand National Meeting (race on 11th), Aintree
9-12: Golf - Masters, Augusta, Georgia
11: Rowing - Boat Race (men's and women's races)
12: F1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
12: Cricket - County Championship season starts
13-17: Cricket - West Indies v England first Test, Antigua
13-19: Gymnastics - European Artistic Championships, Montpellier
14-15: Football - Champions League quarter-final first leg
16: Football - Europa League quarter-final first leg
18-19: Football - FA Cup semi-final, Wembley
18-19: Football - Scottish Cup semi-final
18-4 May: World Snooker Championship, Sheffield
19: F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
21-25: Cricket - West Indies v England second Test, Grenada
21-22: Football - Champions League quarter-final second leg
23: Football - Europa League quarter-final second leg
26: Athletics - London Marathon
26-3 May: Table tennis - World Championships, Suzhou, China
MAY
1-3: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire
1-5: Cricket - West Indies v England third Test, Barbados
1: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup, The Stoop
2: Football - Championship and League Two final day
2: Football - Final day of Scottish Championship, League One, League Two
2: Rugby Union - European Rugby Champions Cup, Twickenham
2: Horse racing - 2,000 Guineas, Newmarket
2-3: Athletics - World Relay Championships, Bahamas
3: Football - League One final day
3: Horse racing - 1,000 Guineas, Newmarket
5-6: Football - Champions League semi-final first leg
6-10: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials
7: Football - Europa League semi-final first leg
7-10: Golf - Players Championship, Sawgrass
8: Cricket - Ireland v England ODI, Dublin
9: Athletics - start of Diamond League season in Doha
9-31: Cycling - Giro d'Italia
9-17: Squash - British Open, Hull
10: F1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
12-13: Football - Champions League semi-finals second leg
14: Football - Europa League semi-finals second leg
21-24: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth
21-25: Cricket - England v New Zealand first Test, Lord's
23: Football - League Two play-off final, Wembley
24: F1 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
24: Football - final round of Premier League fixtures
24: Football - League One play-off final, Wembley
24: Motorcycling - British round of World Superbike Championship, Donington
25: Football - Championship play-off final, Wembley
25-7 June: Tennis - French Open, Roland Garros, Paris
27: Football - Europa League final, Warsaw
29-2: Cricket - England v New Zealand second Test, Headingley
29-31 (TBD): Rugby Union - Pro12 League final
29-31: Rowing - European Championships, Poland
30: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley
30: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park
30: Rugby Union - Premiership final, Twickenham
30-31: Triathlon - World Series, London
JUNE
5: Horse racing - the Oaks, Epsom
6: Football - Champions League final, Berlin
6: Horse racing - Epsom Derby
6-5 July: Football - Women's World Cup, Canada
7: F1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
7: Athletics - Diamond League, Birmingham
9: Cricket - England v New Zealand first ODI, Edgbaston
11-14: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Rye, New York
11-4 July: Football - Copa America, Chile
12: Cricket - England v New Zealand second ODI, The Oval
12-28: European Games, Baku, Azerbaijan
14: Cricket - England v New Zealand third ODI, Southampton
15-21: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's
16-20: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
17-21: Cycling - Women's Tour of Britain
17-30: Football - Uefa Under-21 European Championship, Czech Republic
17: Cricket - England v New Zealand fourth ODI, Trent Bridge
18-21: Golf - US Open, Chambers Bay, Washington
20: Cricket - England v New Zealand fifth ODI, Chester-le-Street
21: F1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
22-28: Tennis - Aegon International, Eastbourne
23: Cricket - England v New Zealand T20 international, Old Trafford
26-5 July: Beach volleyball - World Championships, Netherlands
28-6 July: Modern Pentathlon - World Championships, Berlin
29-12 July: Tennis - Wimbledon, London
JULY
4: Copa America final, Santiago
4-26: Cycling - Tour de France
5: F1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
5: Football - Women's World Cup final, Vancouver
8-12: Cricket - England v Australia first Test, Cardiff
9-12: Golf - US Women's Open, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
13-19: Swimming - IPC World Championships, Glasgow
16-19: Golf - Open, St Andrews
16-20: Cricket - England v Australia second Test, Lord's
17-19: Davis Cup Quarter Finals, Venues TBC
19: F1 - German Grand Prix (TBC)
21: Cricket - Women's Ashes first ODI, Taunton
23: Cricket - Women's Ashes second ODI, Bristol
24-25: Athletics - Diamond League, London
24-9 Aug: Swimming and diving - World Championships, Kazan, Russia
25: Horse racing - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ascot
25-2 Aug: Special Olympics World Games, Los Angeles
26: F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
26: Cricket - Women's Ashes third ODI, Worcester
26-2 Aug: Archery - World Championships, Copenhagen
28-1 Aug: Horse racing - Glorious Goodwood
29-2 Aug: Cricket - England v Australia third Test, Edgbaston
30-2 Aug: Golf - Women's British Open, Turnberry
AUGUST
1-2: Rugby League - Challenge Cup semi-finals
6-10: Cricket - England v Australia fourth Test, Trent Bridge
7-16: Netball - World Championship, Australia
8-9: Football - Premier League and Football League season starts
10-16: Badminton - World Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia
11: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tbilisi
11-14: Cricket - Women's Ashes Test match, Canterbury
11-23: Equestrian - European Championships, Aachen, Germany
13-16: Golf - PGA Championship, Whistling Straits, Kohle, Wisconsin
19-23: Sprint canoeing - World Championships, Milan
19: Cricket - Ireland v Australia first women's T20 international
20-24: Cricket - England v Australia fifth Test, The Oval
21-25: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Zolder, Belgium
21-30: Hockey - Men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, England
21: Cricket - Ireland v Australia second women's T20 international
22-30: Athletics - World Championships, Beijing
22-13 Sept: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
22: Cricket - Ireland v Australia third women's T20 international
23: F1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
25-30: World Judo Championships, Astana, Kazakhstan
26: Cricket - Women's Ashes first T20 international, Chelmsford
27: Cricket - Ireland v Australia ODI, Stormont
28: Cricket - Women's Ashes second T20 international, Hove
28-6 Sept: Wheelchair Basketball - European Championships, Worcester
29: Rugby League - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
29: Cricket - T20 Blast finals day, Edgbaston
30-6 Sept: World Rowing Championships, Aiguebelette, France
30: Motorcycling - British MotoGP round, Donington *
31: Football - Transfer deadline day
31: Cricket - England v Australia T20 international & Women's Ashes third T20 international, Cardiff
31-13 Sept: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadows, New York
SEPTEMBER
1-6: Cycling - Mountain Bike World Championships, Andorra
3: Cricket - England v Australia first ODI, Southampton
3-6: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials
5: Cricket - England v Australia second ODI, Lord's
6: F1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
6-13: Cycling - Tour of Britain
7-12: Wrestling - World Championships, Las Vegas
8: Cricket - England v Australia third ODI, Old Trafford
10-13: Equestrian - European Eventing Championships
10-13: Golf - Evian Championship, France
11: Cricket - England v Australia fourth ODI, Headingley
13: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster
13: Cricket - England v Australia fifth ODI, Old Trafford
13: Athletics - Great North Run
15-20: Triathlon - Grand Finals and World Championships, Chicago
16-20: Slalom canoeing - World Championships, Lee Valley, London
16-23: Taekwondo - World Championship, Chelyabinsk, Russia
18-20: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals
18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Germany
18-31 Oct: Rugby World Cup, England
18: Rugby World Cup - England v Fiji, Twickenham
19-27: Cycling - Road World Championships, Richmond, USA
19: Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Canada, Millennium Stadium
19: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's
20: Rugby World Cup - Wales v Uruguay, Millennium Stadium
20: F1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
23: Rugby World Cup - Scotland v Japan, Kingsholm
25-4 Oct: Table tennis - men's and women's European Championships, Russia
25: Cricket - final day of County Championship season
26: Rugby World Cup - England v Wales, Twickenham
27: Rugby World Cup - Scotlabd v USA, Elland Road and Ireland v Romania, Wembley
27: F1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
OCTOBER
1: Rugby World Cup - Wales v Fiji, Millennium Stadium
3: Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Scotland, St James' Park and England v Australia, Twickenham
3-4: Rugby League - Super League semi-finals
4: Horse racing - Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp
5-18: Boxing - Men's World Amateur Championships, Doha, Qatar
8-11: Golf - USPGA at Presidents Cup, Incheon, South Korea
10: Rugby World Cup - Samoa v Scotland, St James' Park and Australia v Wales, Twickenham and England v Uruguay, Etihad Stadium
10: Rugby League - Super League Grand Final
11: F1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
11: Rugby World Cup - France v Ireland, Millennium Stadium
17-18: Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
17: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
22-31: Athletics - IPC World Championships, Doha, Qatar
24-25: Rugby World Cup semi-finals
23-1 Nov: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Glasgow
25: F1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
26-1 Nov: Tennis - WTA Championships, Singapore
30-31: Horse racing - Breeders' Cup, Keeneland
31: Rugby World Cup final, Twickenham
NOVEMBER
1: F1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
3: Horse racing - Melbourne Cup, Flemington
9-15: Tennis - Fed Cup final
12-14: Football - Euro 2016 play-offs first leg
12-15: Motorsport - Rally of Great Britain
15: F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
15-17: Football - Euro 2016 play-offs second leg
16-22: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London
19-22: Golf - European Tour's World Tour Championship, Dubai
20-29: Weightlifting - World Championships, Almaty, Kazakhstan
27-29: Tennis - Davis Cup final
29: F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
DECEMBER
9-13: Badminton - World Superseries finals, Dubai
12: Football - draw for Euro 2016
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
26-30: Cricket - South Africa v England first Test, Durban
* Not all fixtures for the cricket and rugby union World Cups have been listed on this page but are available by clicking here for the Cricket World Cup and here for the Rugby World Cup
* provisional date